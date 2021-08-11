 Skip to content
(CBC)   Zeus proves he can hit a moving target   (cbc.ca) divider line
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The deputy chief says it's strange that the bolt of lightning hit the truck, considering it was going at least 100 kilometres per hour.

a) In before 'lightning comes from the ground!'

2) Also 100 km/h is insignificant to energy that moves near the speed of light.

iii) What's really strange is figuring out the electrical continuity. Skin effect with the rain water? Why a truck with rubber tires over really moist air?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope their insurance covers "Acts of God"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that truck in particular.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that truck in particular I guess.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they have Act of Zeus insurance.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite a feat for him.

DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty big moving target!

/RIP Tommy "Tiny" Lester Jr.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.  From the pic, must have struck right in front of the steering wheel.  Folks are probably going to be near deaf for a day or two.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Are you Thor?"

"You bet I am! Just because I can throw lightning bolts, it doesn't mean I don't feel it when I pick one up!"
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lightning does whatever the fark it wants to do.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hebjamn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting for the "about that ..." update to this story
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap. I've never been close enough to a lightning strike to see it, but they have scared me. They got hit in the face!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Hope they have Act of Zeus insurance.


oldfarthenry
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dan: 'So God's takin' to smiting degens rights in their trucks on the ways to Timmy's?'
Darry: 'I'm kinda worried aboot the steel plate in my head from that hockey injury.'
Wayne: 'Yup, gone from f**kin' awkward to scary with that update. I'm gonna stand by the cupcake table.'
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FTA: (FD Dep. Chief) David Reith can't believe that lightning struck a truck going 100 kilometres per hour on Highway 1.

Yeah, I'd wait for an investigation on this one.
Best guess I can make is they drove into the path of the charge about the same time it reached the cloud.

/if you're going to poke holes in that guess save the vitriol, I freely admit it's a guess
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
you wanna go, bro ...
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Could have been worse.

/2019, motorcyclist died
 
pehvbot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did they try to switch SCE to AUX?  That usually works.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Second thread today involving the cockeyed!

We should shoot for a 3rd!

ShiniSenko
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There can be only one.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last of the Crazy People:
iii) What's really strange is figuring out the electrical continuity. Skin effect with the rain water? Why a truck with rubber tires over really moist air?

Truck nutz was draggin' on the ground.
 
Pinner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A friend's ex GF was struck while driving. Has had recurring neurological issues off and on since then. Heart palps, etc... Her internal network is tweaked.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can only imagine how how that was.

That's close enough to hear the initial zap sound.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Truck interior and windshield ruined..."

Yeah, I imagine that the seat upholstery would have suffered some damage when the driver absolutely shiat himself.
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What if he was trying to hit a manhole cover and the car just wandered in front of it like that pigeon that Randy Johnson exploded.
 
