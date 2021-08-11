 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Just a quick FYI: If road crews have completely blocked off a road in order to repair a massive, water-filled sinkhole, you probably shouldn't try to drive through it. Even if you *are* driving an SUV. And even if that SUV *is* a Cadillac   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
59
    More: Dumbass, Maryland, Cadillac SUV, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George's County, Maryland, Upper Marlboro, huge sinkhole, broken 30-inch water main, WSSC Water officials  
•       •       •

1146 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 2:20 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just the same bravado people have as driving through a snow storm at the speed limit because 4WD will keep the vehicle from spinning or something.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But the driver of the SUV drove around the cones and barriers and plunged into the gaping pit, according to WSSC.

"You're not the boss of me! Freedoms! Personal choice! OH SH*T!!!!"
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: But the driver of the SUV drove around the cones and barriers and plunged into the gaping pit, according to WSSC.

"You're not the boss of me! Freedoms! Personal choice! OH SH*T!!!!"


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder if his insurance will pay.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But the driver of the SUV drove around the cones and barriers and plunged into the gaping pit, according to WSSC. It wasn't immediately clear whether the driver had seen the barriers.

It would be quite a feat to drive around them without ever seeing them.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A Cadillac SUV is fully immersed in a huge sinkhole in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,

Oh, it's Maryland. The only surprise here is that no one died.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: It's just the same bravado people have as driving through a snow storm at the speed limit because 4WD will keep the vehicle from spinning or something.


Obviously you've never been behind the wheel of one of these:

consumerguide.comView Full Size


Wait, actually, maybe you have. They're terrible. And the 4wd never works because they used some stupid computer that never worked.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm going to say that this person's
Senile and insisted on going this way because if they change their routine that's when they get lost
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On the bright side, free filler material for the hole.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

logieal: harleyquinnical: It's just the same bravado people have as driving through a snow storm at the speed limit because 4WD will keep the vehicle from spinning or something.

Obviously you've never been behind the wheel of one of these:

[consumerguide.com image 850x566]

Wait, actually, maybe you have. They're terrible. And the 4wd never works because they used some stupid computer that never worked.


Must have been Windows millennium
 
wage0048
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I suppose entombing the SUV in the new concrete would compromise the integrity of the new road.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I may be getting a little too jaded and cynical, but my only reaction to this story can be summed up with an image of Nelson Muntz.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dude... it's not a humvee, that engine WILL take on water /facepalm
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Last weekend, they blocked northbound I-70 with all traffic being forced to exit.   Saw a truck hauling asphalt go around the barrier followed by a white SUV.  Maybe he was an worker.   Maybe he just thought the rules didn't apply to him.  I want to think that when he got to the construction area, he drove through the median at 80 mph tearing up his suspension, tires, etc.  Everyone knows replacing the ect on an SUV is EXPensive.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hey, Police can do that trick too.

denverpost.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not going to let the Tyrannical Guvment tell me what I can't do.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Been driving for a little over twenty years. I've seen the absolute worst driving of my entire life on a daily basis over the last six months. Overturned cars, near misses, wildly reckless speeding....etc.

I don't know what is going on, but the epidemic of people completely losing their minds on planes come to mind as well.

Anybody got any insight?
 
TWX
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That doesn't look like an SUV, it has a trunk behind the C-pillar, not a wagon-body.  Some kind of sedan.  not a CTS, the center part of the hood is wider than that.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
is subby's headline implying that someone at one point in history took a cadillac suv off a paved surface?
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Someone build a park around that pond.
 
CrazedHatter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I disagree, I think it's a perfect thing for these asshats to do, and hopefully they'll die in the process.  Thin out the stupidity please.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Been driving for a little over twenty years. I've seen the absolute worst driving of my entire life on a daily basis over the last six months. Overturned cars, near misses, wildly reckless speeding....etc.

I don't know what is going on, but the epidemic of people completely losing their minds on planes come to mind as well.

Anybody got any insight?


People got their vaccines/faking they got them and now are going about?  Lot's of things were closed for a while.
 
Fissile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: But the driver of the SUV drove around the cones and barriers and plunged into the gaping pit, according to WSSC.

"You're not the boss of me! Freedoms! Personal choice! OH SH*T!!!!"


Once saw a guy in NYC get out of his car, move traffic cones placed to closed off lane, get back in his car and proceed to drive down the closed lane.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Been driving for a little over twenty years. I've seen the absolute worst driving of my entire life on a daily basis over the last six months. Overturned cars, near misses, wildly reckless speeding....etc.

I don't know what is going on, but the epidemic of people completely losing their minds on planes come to mind as well.

Anybody got any insight?


I suspect it's a combination of lackluster drivers losing their skills or confidence during lockdown, and skilled drivers becoming even more frustrated by the worse driving leading to their own bad driving out of borderline roadrage.
 
August11
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: It's just the same bravado people have as driving through a snow storm at the speed limit because 4WD will keep the vehicle from spinning or something.


I take my beat up old Jeep Cherokee out on the dunes where permissible in New England. I take the tires down to 5psi. Never been stuck. A cop on Nantucket once told me that by far the brand that gets stuck the most are Range Rovers. Because their owners don't believe it's necessary to take air out of their tires. Because Range Rover.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Been driving for a little over twenty years. I've seen the absolute worst driving of my entire life on a daily basis over the last six months. Overturned cars, near misses, wildly reckless speeding....etc.

I don't know what is going on, but the epidemic of people completely losing their minds on planes come to mind as well.

Anybody got any insight?


C19 is actually parasitic, and controlling its victims.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: It's just the same bravado people have as driving through a snow storm at the speed limit because 4WD will keep the vehicle from spinning or something.


When we lived in Illinois, I used to tell people vehicles may come equipped with four-wheel drive, but none have 4-wheel stop. I've been in 5 accidents, none my fault, 1 in Spain and the other 4 all in Rockford, IL, and every time my vehicle was not moving: twice hit in parking lots and twice hit from behind when stopped at red lights (once in Winter, once in a Summer light rain).
 
indy_kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: But the driver of the SUV drove around the cones and barriers and plunged into the gaping pit, according to WSSC.

"You're not the boss of me! Freedoms! Personal choice! OH SH*T!!!!"


I think his insurance company is going to have something to say about passing those barriers...
 
uberalice
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Owning a Cadillac says "I have money, but zero taste."
 
Giantilio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

logieal: harleyquinnical: It's just the same bravado people have as driving through a snow storm at the speed limit because 4WD will keep the vehicle from spinning or something.

Obviously you've never been behind the wheel of one of these:

[consumerguide.com image 850x566]

Wait, actually, maybe you have. They're terrible. And the 4wd never works because they used some stupid computer that never worked.


Had a 2001 chevy blazer in that bodystyle. Same truck really. 4wd did NOT work reliably. And nobody could fix it. I finally sussed it though. There was a module that sat behind the glove box that was just no good from the factory. Bought one on ebay for like $100, and had my guy put it in. Never had another problem (well, with the 4wd at any rate) for the next 18 years, until the frame rusted off the chassis. That thing was like a bear cat in the snow.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TWX: WillJM8528: Been driving for a little over twenty years. I've seen the absolute worst driving of my entire life on a daily basis over the last six months. Overturned cars, near misses, wildly reckless speeding....etc.

I don't know what is going on, but the epidemic of people completely losing their minds on planes come to mind as well.

Anybody got any insight?

I suspect it's a combination of lackluster drivers losing their skills or confidence during lockdown, and skilled drivers becoming even more frustrated by the worse driving leading to their own bad driving out of borderline roadrage.



It's the same kind of stupid that causes this.  And only Darwin can fix it.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: That doesn't look like an SUV, it has a trunk behind the C-pillar, not a wagon-body.  Some kind of sedan.  not a CTS, the center part of the hood is wider than that.


Would guess Escalade pickup (EXT), with a cargo area cover.
s1.cdn.autoevolution.comView Full Size

Not how it's angled behind the rear window (as opposed to perpendicular)
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: But the driver of the SUV drove around the cones and barriers and plunged into the gaping pit, according to WSSC.

"You're not the boss of me! Freedoms! Personal choice! OH SH*T!!!!"


"Do you know who I am?!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

uberalice: Owning a Cadillac says "I have money, but zero taste."


😠
 
Fissile
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Been driving for a little over twenty years. I've seen the absolute worst driving of my entire life on a daily basis over the last six months. Overturned cars, near misses, wildly reckless speeding....etc.

I don't know what is going on, but the epidemic of people completely losing their minds on planes come to mind as well.

Anybody got any insight?


I've been watching the deterioration in driving skills prior to COVID.   It seems that people have been getting dependent on GPS and Waze for some time now.   Despite all the PSAs, everybody...and I mean everybody is fooling with the phone when behind the wheel.   Throw in the stress from COVID and it appears that quite a few motorists have lost their last clue.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But the driver of the SUV drove around the cones and barriers and plunged into the gaping pit, according to WSSC. It wasn't immediately clear whether the driver had seen the barriers.

If the driver managed to drive around them, even though they presented a clear obstacle and the driver would've collided with them had he not changed his path to avoid them, it's pretty safe to say the driver saw them. This isn't "Bird Box."
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

August11: harleyquinnical: It's just the same bravado people have as driving through a snow storm at the speed limit because 4WD will keep the vehicle from spinning or something.

I take my beat up old Jeep Cherokee out on the dunes where permissible in New England. I take the tires down to 5psi. Never been stuck. A cop on Nantucket once told me that by far the brand that gets stuck the most are Range Rovers. Because their owners don't believe it's necessary to take air out of their tires. Because Range Rover.


That's because Land Rovers / Range Rovers have low-profile tires now.  Can't air them down, they'll unseat the tire from the bead or will break a wheel.

the TFL folks have been trying to test-out a new Defender, based on the all-new design.  Land Rover messed up the first two trucks, they've finally got a third one that isn't somehow broken, and on their first head-to-head against a low-end Wrangler Sport and a new Bronco, the Defender had to be left behind because it lost two tires in the course of a single moderate obstacle, one with a damaged wheel to boot.

This is obviously quite disappointing.  They're selling SUVs now that aren't field-repairable and need the support of the service center, and can't handle basic obstacles not weathered rocks.  In contrast an SUV at around a third the cost makes it through places that defeated the Defender.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Been driving for a little over twenty years. I've seen the absolute worst driving of my entire life on a daily basis over the last six months. Overturned cars, near misses, wildly reckless speeding....etc.

I don't know what is going on, but the epidemic of people completely losing their minds on planes come to mind as well.

Anybody got any insight?


stuffy: Not going to let the Tyrannical Guvment tell me what I can't do.

There it is.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: But the driver of the SUV drove around the cones and barriers and plunged into the gaping pit, according to WSSC. It wasn't immediately clear whether the driver had seen the barriers.

It would be quite a feat to drive around them without ever seeing them.


My guess is he got on the road from a place that might have plausible deniability (or the road crew forgot to close off a side road that's next to the cones)
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Been driving for a little over twenty years. I've seen the absolute worst driving of my entire life on a daily basis over the last six months. Overturned cars, near misses, wildly reckless speeding....etc.

I don't know what is going on, but the epidemic of people completely losing their minds on planes come to mind as well.

Anybody got any insight?


Companded stress in the neo liberal economic pandemic society? How can anyone focus?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Even Especially if that SUV is a Cadillac."

They barely hold together sitting in the garage.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Been driving for a little over twenty years. I've seen the absolute worst driving of my entire life on a daily basis over the last six months. Overturned cars, near misses, wildly reckless speeding....etc.

I don't know what is going on, but the epidemic of people completely losing their minds on planes come to mind as well.

Anybody got any insight?


Vaccines are destroying the spatial awareness center of the brain. Check my youtube channel for details, they just unbanned me after a week.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have reached the stage where I believe it's a good day when idiots and assholes immediately get what they have earned.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Been driving for a little over twenty years. I've seen the absolute worst driving of my entire life on a daily basis over the last six months. Overturned cars, near misses, wildly reckless speeding....etc.

I don't know what is going on, but the epidemic of people completely losing their minds on planes come to mind as well.

Anybody got any insight?


IMHO the mental weight of feeling like being locked in your house for a year has taken a toll on much of society. many have been pushed to the edge, too many straws on the camels back. There was almost no traffic on a lot of highways for quite some time and people found they could speed at will because few cars were around them. In 'murica we need a safe driving ad campaign to snap people back to reality.
 
TWX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: TWX: That doesn't look like an SUV, it has a trunk behind the C-pillar, not a wagon-body.  Some kind of sedan.  not a CTS, the center part of the hood is wider than that.

Would guess Escalade pickup (EXT), with a cargo area cover.
[s1.cdn.autoevolution.com image 728x300]
Not how it's angled behind the rear window (as opposed to perpendicular)


Fark user imageView Full Size


is not an escalade.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
uberalice: Owning a Cadillac says "I have money, but zero taste.and 0 brains"

FTFU
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: I may be getting a little too jaded and cynical, but my only reaction to this story can be summed up with an image of Nelson Muntz.


I think we've all just reached our limits of idiot fatigue.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Were they... were they draining the swamp?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Actually, if you're driving a Cadillac SUV, I WANT you to drive it into a sinkhole...save everybody from your douchebaggery and just end it all, please.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: On the bright side, free filler material for the hole.


Really, it's a pretty good use for a GM product.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.