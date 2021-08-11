 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Gen X, The Stranglers, The Dream Syndicate, and Icehouse. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #243. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Programming Note:

the station is giving away tickets to this year's Desert Daze Festival. they are limiting it to one entry per person (and yes they are enforcing this rule). you'll hear announcements on the show, starting today, and you can enter the drawing for tickets here. i really, really, REALLY hope someone from the thread wins them.

it's not a festival that highlights a lot of the older (*cough*vintage*cough*) artists we play on the show, but if you've listened to the show very long, you will recognize a number of the new artists as having been played on our #debuTuesdays. or if you're just into the new music scene in general.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Programming Note 2:

The kids have recently pushed some new unknown band into the KUCI Top 30 that I'm not familiar with at all. anyone know anything about a band called "Tom Tom Club"? i will probably have to check them out to see if they're show-worthy.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
G'day everyone.
Bring on the radions!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.

Tom Tom Club, you say? I used to have a Tom Tom in my car, but I don't remember joining any clubs...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: I used to have a Tom Tom


When I worked for an evil corporate electronics manufacturer, we had a visit from Tom Tom who were looking at capacity to make devices for this region.
I was assigned to give them the dog & pony show but they were 3 hours late.
I asked the global account manager who was with them what had happened & she told me that they got lost.
I quipped that they maybe should have had a Tom Tom in the car.
The reply was that they did. They just put the wrong destination in it.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Tom​_​Club
not a new band, unless the name is being recycled? sounds like something that could be on this show
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: I used to have a Tom Tom

When I worked for an evil corporate electronics manufacturer, we had a visit from Tom Tom who were looking at capacity to make devices for this region.
I was assigned to give them the dog & pony show but they were 3 hours late.
I asked the global account manager who was with them what had happened & she told me that they got lost.
I quipped that they maybe should have had a Tom Tom in the car.
The reply was that they did. They just put the wrong destination in it.


I named mine Maxxie, which was short for Max Headroom's Daughter. It had a weird little glitch to it that caused it to stick: "In one quarter mile, go go go straight ahead. Then, take the take the take the take the take the third left ft ft ft ft."
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will give it a listen. I am so done with the 1600's-1980 music. I am ready for the 1980+ to around mid 2000 now.
Most of the stuff  I hear now is homegrown music and this folk are friends of mine playing since the 60's.

So start drink'n smoke'n and groovin.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bug hunter didn't find any, so he didn't have to bomb the place. So,

'Standing' by...

Note: The USA is conducting a nationwide brown-pants alert test at 20 minutes past the second hour.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: The bug hunter didn't find any, so he didn't have to bomb the place. So,

'Standing' by...

Note: The USA is conducting a nationwide brown-pants alert test at 20 minutes past the second hour.


It's Wednesday. We here in the PF threads are used to the Wednesday "we're all gonna die" moment.

/assuming today IS Wednesday, that is...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: I used to have a Tom Tom

When I worked for an evil corporate electronics manufacturer, we had a visit from Tom Tom who were looking at capacity to make devices for this region.
I was assigned to give them the dog & pony show but they were 3 hours late.
I asked the global account manager who was with them what had happened & she told me that they got lost.
I quipped that they maybe should have had a Tom Tom in the car.
The reply was that they did. They just put the wrong destination in it.

I named mine Maxxie, which was short for Max Headroom's Daughter. It had a weird little glitch to it that caused it to stick: "In one quarter mile, go go go straight ahead. Then, take the take the take the take the take the third left ft ft ft ft."


Haha. I remember Max Headroom. Perfect name for it.
I used one in Budapest once & it was set to English. The pronunciation of the street names was comedy gold but it got so bad I had to turn it off before I got seriously lost
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Note: The USA is conducting a nationwide brown-pants alert test at 20 minutes past the second hour.


good thing I'm not over there then, I doubt my old corduroys would fit me and that's not even remotely what you meant, is it?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: The bug hunter didn't find any, so he didn't have to bomb the place. So,

'Standing' by...

Note: The USA is conducting a nationwide brown-pants alert test at 20 minutes past the second hour.


shame. i am wearing blue shorts.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: I used one in Budapest once & it was set to English. The pronunciation of the street names was comedy gold but it got so bad I had to turn it off before I got seriously lost


Ha! I use mine in Hungarian here occasionally just for the laughs
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot.


Thank you for your good works.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: The bug hunter didn't find any, so he didn't have to bomb the place. So,

'Standing' by...

Note: The USA is conducting a nationwide brown-pants alert test at 20 minutes past the second hour.

shame. i am wearing blue shorts.


And I'm wearing grey pants. Looks like we fail.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: I used one in Budapest once & it was set to English. The pronunciation of the street names was comedy gold but it got so bad I had to turn it off before I got seriously lost

Ha! I use mine in Hungarian here occasionally just for the laughs


I just use my phone nowadays in Hungarian.
Gave up on satnavs after one randomly switched to Afrikaans when I was driving back from Slovenia.
I think all the hairpins on the mountains freaked it out a bit
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's show attire (along with cut-off black jeans)
Fark user imageView Full Size


Really looks like I've been painting walls with a roller doesn't it?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't know how much if at all I'll be around today. I have to go get a damn covid test b/c one of my roommates (who got J&J) has tested positive. I did Pfizer, and generally avoid so-said roommate, but I have to play it safe.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: jasonvatch: The bug hunter didn't find any, so he didn't have to bomb the place. So,

'Standing' by...

Note: The USA is conducting a nationwide brown-pants alert test at 20 minutes past the second hour.

shame. i am wearing blue shorts.

And I'm wearing grey pants. Looks like we fail.


that's ok. someone in the thread yesterday wasn't wearing pants at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psilocyberguy: socalnewwaver: good morning you beautiful lot.

Thank you for your good works.


well thank you for the kind words. i dunno if what i do qualifies as "good works", and it barely even qualifies for work.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Champoeg...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Don't know how much if at all I'll be around today. I have to go get a damn covid test b/c one of my roommates (who got J&J) has tested positive. I did Pfizer, and generally avoid so-said roommate, but I have to play it safe.


Well, hell. Got my fingers crossed for you.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Today's show attire (along with cut-off black jeans)
[Fark user image 800x1067]

Really looks like I've been painting walls with a roller doesn't it?


Nice! And yep, it does...
what's the blue box set with the wish-era cure logo?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Don't know how much if at all I'll be around today. I have to go get a damn covid test b/c one of my roommates (who got J&J) has tested positive. I did Pfizer, and generally avoid so-said roommate, but I have to play it safe.


Hoping for the best for you
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rediscovered David Byrne's American Utopia over the weekend.

Noticed how much Jacqueline Acevedo looks like Tina Waymouth.

#girlsthatrock
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hiya!
Another sunny Thursday and a half we have here. And... I've found out that Lucifer is coming towards us.... Lovely day in a word.

PS. Grey pants here, too.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Meanwhile in Champoeg...
[Fark user image 425x425]


sneaky. she 'shooped a bunch of trees around a pF flag. almost looks like she's out in nature or something.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
djslowdive:

You are welcome to stay at my house in Fort Lauderdale for the next week while I'm gone.

HANDS OFF MY RECORD COLLECTION
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Meanwhile in Champoeg...
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: Today's show attire (along with cut-off black jeans)
[Fark user image 800x1067]

Really looks like I've been painting walls with a roller doesn't it?

Nice! And yep, it does...
what's the blue box set with the wish-era cure logo?


It's this
https://www.discogs.com/Cure-High/rel​e​ase/6132701

It has enough room for all the CD singles & the album
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Meanwhile in Champoeg...
[Fark user image 425x425]


Hey there.
That's some glorious flag action there
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here.  Brown pants and all.  Whoo.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thank you, Todd, and your tremendous blurbs.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire (along with cut-off black jeans)
[Fark user image 800x1067]

Really looks like I've been painting walls with a roller doesn't it?


i'm wearing a #glorious melanzana hoodie this morning. i'd take a picture but i don't want to make y'all jelly. these are hard to come by y'know.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pc_gator: djslowdive:

You are welcome to stay at my house in Fort Lauderdale for the next week while I'm gone.

HANDS OFF MY RECORD COLLECTION


Well, I pretty much have everything Siouxsie has done, so it would likely be safe. Except I'd be in Floriduh :p
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

djslowdive: pc_gator: djslowdive:

You are welcome to stay at my house in Fort Lauderdale for the next week while I'm gone.

HANDS OFF MY RECORD COLLECTION

Well, I pretty much have everything Siouxsie has done, so it would likely be safe. Except I'd be in Floriduh :p


Heh.  I thought the point was NOT to catch covid, amirite?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Today's show attire (along with cut-off black jeans)
[Fark user image 800x1067]

Really looks like I've been painting walls with a roller doesn't it?

i'm wearing a #glorious melanzana hoodie this morning. i'd take a picture but i don't want to make y'all jelly. these are hard to come by y'know.


damn. i just looked at the website. they just got even harder to get.

https://melanzana.com/
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes a todos!

We're off to a good start !
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good to get some early dancing in.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just me or is fark almost glacially loading today?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's only so long I can do The Robot, you know.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: There's only so long I can do The Robot, you know.


you can unplug after this track
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Robo cat loves robo music

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*must. resist. seagull. meme*
 
