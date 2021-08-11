 Skip to content
(BBC)   That sound you're hearing is hundred of monocles dropping into brandy glasses in outrage as women are finally allowed to wear *gasp* trousers everywhere at the Henley Regatta   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, all the men must convert to kilts and tennis skirts forthwith.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MY GOD! Is nothing sacred?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
🍞
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's "Hedley"!
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Inward outrage.
 
scalpod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What about the Catalina Wine Mixer? Surely they haven't relaxed their standards.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, the Henley Regatta has definitely turned Baltic Avenue
(Gets in little sports car, drives away)
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
F*cking rich white people and their stupid retrograde bullsh*t.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My pearls are worn-down to dust from all the clutching at them that I have done!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's the big deal?  They let the men wear costumes.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's it, I'm not going!
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Brandy snifter.

Submitter is obviously not posh.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x478]
What's the big deal?  They let the men wear costumes.


Sometimes I wonder why everybody hates white people.

Then I see pictures like this.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x478]
What's the big deal?  They let the men wear costumes.


Those are gang colors, yo.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As an Englishman it is precisely this kind of degenerate nonsense that makes my blood boil!

The Ladies have lovely legs and should be proud, Proud I say, to show them.

Show those silky thighs to the young virile males who are wearing their tight fitting sweat stained rowing outfits whilst straining at the oars and panting in wild abandonment to the command of the coxswain as they heave and thrust to the ultimate victory!

I have to go now .....
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x478]
What's the big deal?  They let the men wear costumes.


Wow.  Talk about a bunch of dandies....
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
By good King George if women can wear trousers in the Henley Regatta of all places, why, sir, I daresay before long they'll pip a quibble to own property and manage money too!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: As an Englishman it is precisely this kind of degenerate nonsense that makes my blood boil!

The Ladies have lovely legs and should be proud, Proud I say, to show them.

Show those silky thighs to the young virile males who are wearing their tight fitting sweat stained rowing outfits whilst straining at the oars and panting in wild abandonment to the command of the coxswain as they heave and thrust to the ultimate victory!

I have to go now .....


I'm sure there's a website somewhere devoted to rowing erotica...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 850x478]
What's the big deal?  They let the men wear costumes.

Sometimes I wonder why everybody hates white people.

Then I see pictures like this.


It's either that or Carharts and Jorts. There is no winning, only crackers.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: That's it, I'm not going!


I understand his outrage!
 
guestguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Women in tight trousers doesn't sound bad...just sayin'.

*adjusts penis monocle*
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I want to wear a monocle all the time.
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Careful there, next they may want the right to vote.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Holy fark who cares.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cavendish! Fetch my smelling salts AT ONCE!
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Trousers, yes. Pants, no.

This post brought to you by British word definitions.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You want to put this into trousers?
Fark user imageView Full Size

A mere dropping of my monocle is not enough!
I plan on soiling my trousers in blind rage!

/Yes, I know I'm bloody fixated! Thanks, Covid isolation!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

daffy: Careful there, next they may want the right to vote.


If we're not careful, soon they'll start having ideas of their own!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nuke it from orbit, it's the only way to be sure.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
