(CBS Los Angeles 2)   If you are 13-years-old and still throwing temper tantrums that's on you, but if you try to kick out the window of the plane you're on we're gonna have to duct tape you to your seat   (losangeles.cbslocal.com) divider line
109
    More: Dumbass, Fellow passengers, Passenger, Witnesses, teenage passenger, boy, own mother, window, seat  
•       •       •

2268 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)



109 Comments     (+0 »)
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is time to consider having Ketamine on planes for aircrew to use on noncompliant passengers. It is good enough for police to order use so should be fine for aircrew
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green Shirt guy could restrain me anytime.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would pay money to duct tape 13 year olds to airplane seats. The louder and more annoying the better. Like Disney World prices.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm friends with several Federal Air Marshals. This kind of stuff NEVER seems to happen when they are on board, for some reason.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, if you're 13 and still throwing temper tantrums, that's on your parents
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last time I duct taped a 13 year old to a chair I received a very strongly worded letter from counsel representing the Boy Scouts of America.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wondered if one could break the windows on an airplane like that.

Glad to know that it's not that easy.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Son, you are so grounded.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: It is time to consider having Ketamine on planes for aircrew to use on noncompliant passengers. It is good enough for police to order use so should be fine for aircrew


Free Ketamine?  You're actually threatening me with a good time here?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: It is time to consider having Ketamine on planes for aircrew to use on noncompliant passengers. It is good enough for police to order use so should be fine for aircrew


That's actually killed people . JFC
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: It is time to consider having Ketamine on planes for aircrew to use on noncompliant passengers. It is good enough for police to order use so should be fine for aircrew


...could that be also offered as "Buy on Board"
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, your kid is defective. Maybe recycle and replace?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13-years-old


Stop doing this, subliteratemitter.


Correct: That person is a 13-year-old.

Correct: That person is 13 years old.

Incorrect: what you did
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our inflight entertainment today will be kicking the crap out of the dbag in seat 13F.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antifa??
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reform school still a thing?
It should still be a thing.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air line crews - especially stewardess - are not being paid nearly enough. Especially nowadays.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: It is time to consider having Ketamine on planes for aircrew to use on noncompliant passengers. It is good enough for police to order use so should be fine for aircrew


Seems to be why they carry the duct tape.

/though you're correct that chemical restraints are typically preferred to physical restraints
//the liability of using chemical restraints in a setting without trained medical professionals would be astronomical
///I doubt the flight crew is trained to respond to anaphylaxis or EPS
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: 13-years-old


Stop doing this, subliteratemitter.


Correct: That person is a 13-year-old.

Correct: That person is 13 years old.

Incorrect: what you did


Thank you.
That's one of my biggest pet peeves with news writers.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wants out at 30,000 feet, then secure the passengers & cabin and let him out.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My child is autistic and unable to control his behavior. You have to understand and accommodate his disability even if it means he puts everyone's lives at risk, because he is my darling snowflake. [SOB]
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The last time I duct taped a 13 year old to a chair I received a very strongly worded letter from counsel representing the Boy Scouts of America.


img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mods I think Englebert is going to have a grammer tantrum. Can we duct tape him yet?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


duct tape optional...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: I've always wondered if one could break the windows on an airplane like that.

Glad to know that it's not that easy.


They are pretty strong for a reason. You could probably break the thin plastic inner window, but that's just there to keep you from freezing yourself to the outer window.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image 850x478]


Do you have the original of that?
 
thompsonius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: My child is autistic and unable to control his behavior. You have to understand and accommodate his disability even if it means he puts everyone's lives at risk, because he is my darling snowflake. [SOB]



TFA has no information on the circumstances.  Not even audio to go with the short snippet of useless video.  So it's hard to handicap the odds between autism or other condition, temporary medical issue, or just run-of-the-mill spoiled asshole.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: dothemath: The last time I duct taped a 13 year old to a chair I received a very strongly worded letter from counsel representing the Boy Scouts of America.

[img.cinemablend.com image 600x300]

Im sorry Canteen Boy...my beard is scratchy isnt it?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckeyebrain: Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image 850x478]

Do you have the original of that?


Nope.  Stolen from GIS.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there have been a few video's lately of people being taped to their seats when unruly on airplanes. I think it's time we make this a national policy outside of planes. Everyone carries duct tape around with them and everyone works together.
Karen being a biatch to a retail worker, taped to a chair till they calm down.
Person going crazy at McDonald's, taped down.
Parents fighting at little league game, yup, taped down.
Now you might ask, what's stopping assholes from going around and taping people they don't like or disagree with? Well, being over aggressive with the taping also can get you taped down.

That is my proposal, I will be taking no questions.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes it is fake but I don't care because it is funny as hell.

Alfredo Rivera - The Baddest Flight Attendent in the world
Youtube 3QknYz67Vfc
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: I've always wondered if one could break the windows on an airplane like that.

Glad to know that it's not that easy.


They're three panes of stretched acrylic, so you'd have a hard time breaking one with your feet. They aren't brittle like glass.

Fark user imageView Full Size


That said, with enough dedication, you could probably make it through all three layers. You'd really have to work at it, though. The last window failure I can remember was caused by an engine exploding.
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the problems with the "no corporal punishment".   The child misses some of the steps of escalation that happen when you misbehave.

I agree that it was overused.  However, completely not using it means that you are missing a step or two in the punishment path.   And then you end up at the punishments that are meant for bigger issues.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when you don't beat your kids enough.

WHIP YO KIDS featuring Nice Peter Your Favorite Martian music video
Youtube mwgPn9_j1x4
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Gyrfalcon: My child is autistic and unable to control his behavior. You have to understand and accommodate his disability even if it means he puts everyone's lives at risk, because he is my darling snowflake. [SOB]


TFA has no information on the circumstances.  Not even audio to go with the short snippet of useless video.  So it's hard to handicap the odds between autism or other condition, temporary medical issue, or just run-of-the-mill spoiled asshole.


It really doesn't matter, princess. There's no excuse for anyone to be having a meltdown on an airplane at 35,000 feet. I don't care if your darling snowflake has autism, schizophrenia, or has been coddled all his worthless life. There are plenty of autistic, psychotic children whose parents have spent every waking hour making sure their children can function in society, or else don't take them on airplanes.

Kids do what they're allowed to do. shiat like this is on the parents.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: eurotrader: It is time to consider having Ketamine on planes for aircrew to use on noncompliant passengers. It is good enough for police to order use so should be fine for aircrew

Seems to be why they carry the duct tape.


I was on a cross country flight last week. Before we departed, one of the windows had its interior plastic trim fall off. The flight attendants did a duct tape repair job. It's obviously just a cosmetic part of the interior of the plane, so duct tape was perfect for the quick fix.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there an airline that duct tapes everyone to their seat? Because that's what it will take before I fly again.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: Air line crews - especially stewardess - are not being paid nearly enough. Especially nowadays.


Pays better than high school teacher, I'd wager.

/I hear tales like this from the wife daily
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I used to like to travel.  We'd fly places as a family and see and do things.  It was fun.

Mostly flying seems terrible now and I think that I'd rather just buy a vacation cabin or something.  Do some hiking...you know, far away from the people on airplanes.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ray_Finkle: Now you might ask, what's stopping assholes from going around and taping people they don't like or disagree with? Well, being over aggressive with the taping also can get you taped down.


It's a good plan, and it appears to cover all the bases.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this family staying at The White Lotus?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: eurotrader: It is time to consider having Ketamine on planes for aircrew to use on noncompliant passengers. It is good enough for police to order use so should be fine for aircrew

Seems to be why they carry the duct tape.

/though you're correct that chemical restraints are typically preferred to physical restraints
//the liability of using chemical restraints in a setting without trained medical professionals would be astronomical
///I doubt the flight crew is trained to respond to anaphylaxis or EPS


Simply drug everyone into semi-coma before they come on board, then store them in individual "coffins" stacked like cord wood four-deep and eight-or-nine-wide the entire length of the aircraft. Revive at destination. Have robots do the medication processing, the loading, and the unloading and reviving.The savings in food, drink, stewardess pay, and bathroom cleaning costs will be tremendous. Bonus: no passenger scary or angry thoughts, just blissful non-existence until revival.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Is there an airline that duct tapes everyone to their seat? Because that's what it will take before I fly again.


If you pay extra , Delta will duct tape you. allegedly
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: eurotrader: It is time to consider having Ketamine on planes for aircrew to use on noncompliant passengers. It is good enough for police to order use so should be fine for aircrew

Free Ketamine?  You're actually threatening me with a good time here?


There is something on the wing. Some. Thing!

The kids call it ketamining.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Summoner101: eurotrader: It is time to consider having Ketamine on planes for aircrew to use on noncompliant passengers. It is good enough for police to order use so should be fine for aircrew

Seems to be why they carry the duct tape.

I was on a cross country flight last week. Before we departed, one of the windows had its interior plastic trim fall off. The flight attendants did a duct tape repair job. It's obviously just a cosmetic part of the interior of the plane, so duct tape was perfect for the quick fix.


Wait until you hear about speed tape.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it, you get the misbehaving child seat.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
