(We Are Central PA)   Not to brag, but Subby has been in other people's basements before and never had the urge to do this   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Police: Blair County man in underwear hides in basement, claims to be a bomb

Was he a soy bomb?
Fark user image
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Smith was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment and arraigned Tuesday morning on a felony count of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. Bail was set at $75,000 cash. Smith was lodged in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 19.

Isn't there a better way to resolve this, considering the man was obviously suffering some kind of psychotic break? There's no crime there, just an unfortunate set of circumstances.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Smith was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment and arraigned Tuesday morning on a felony count of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. Bail was set at $75,000 cash. Smith was lodged in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 19.

Isn't there a better way to resolve this



WE GOT OURSELVES A COMMUNIST OVER HERE!!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean, he could be, depending on what he's eaten recently.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He should have claimed to be a coffee table or a lamp. They would have ignored him.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Someone set up him the bomb?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Smith was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment and arraigned Tuesday morning on a felony count of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. Bail was set at $75,000 cash. Smith was lodged in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 19.

Isn't there a better way to resolve this, considering the man was obviously suffering some kind of psychotic break? There's no crime there, just an unfortunate set of circumstances.


I am guessing he was tweeked out of his mind
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The captain days we have to talk phenomenology to it, convince it to return to the bomb bay.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, he thought he was DA BOMB DIGGITY?

/2 hours of sleep, got nothin.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.gifer.com
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He had a bomb in his underwear
 
chawco
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh look, another story about somebody with schizophrenia being thrown in prison and having his bond set super high. This is certainly the best solution to this problem.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.gifer.com
 
EL EM
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He was a bomb, but once the higher ups realized his cover was blown, they defused him.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Smith was taken to UPMC Altoona for treatment and arraigned Tuesday morning on a felony count of criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. Bail was set at $75,000 cash. Smith was lodged in Blair County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 19.

Isn't there a better way to resolve this, considering the man was obviously suffering some kind of psychotic break? There's no crime there, just an unfortunate set of circumstances.


The problem is: there *WAS* a crime there.

Or, rather, here.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chawco: Oh look, another story about somebody with schizophrenia being thrown in prison and having his bond set super high. This is certainly the best solution to this problem.


In Houston the Harris County Jail is the largest mental health care provider in Texas.

Which is to say hardly any care is given.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Who - Athena (+lyrics)
Youtube Go6FYVw6tTo
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
because he was a bomb and if he moved, he would die

That's one touchy bomb. Sounds more like he was nitroglycerin. But if you're a bomb, you're a bomb.
Bombs go boom.

Sounds like his hooker drugged him.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chawco: Oh look, another story about somebody with schizophrenia being thrown in prison and having his bond set super high. This is certainly the best solution to this problem.


From his previous B&E arrest a week ago: "According to the charges filed, Smith confessed to using meth the evening before."

If you are coming off a meth bender all kinds of wacky shenanigans will ensue.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So subby, what was different this time?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media-amazon.com

Just don't tell him 'please explode'.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Electric Six - I'm The Bomb
Youtube cIBJMV9bc80
 
Chuck87
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: chawco: Oh look, another story about somebody with schizophrenia being thrown in prison and having his bond set super high. This is certainly the best solution to this problem.

From his previous B&E arrest a week ago: "According to the charges filed, Smith confessed to using meth the evening before."

If you are coming off a meth bender all kinds of wacky shenanigans will ensue.


I didn't see that.  Was that on Fark?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
hah! subby's drugs suck!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chuck87: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: chawco: Oh look, another story about somebody with schizophrenia being thrown in prison and having his bond set super high. This is certainly the best solution to this problem.

From his previous B&E arrest a week ago: "According to the charges filed, Smith confessed to using meth the evening before."

If you are coming off a meth bender all kinds of wacky shenanigans will ensue.

I didn't see that.  Was that on Fark?


there is a link in the article referencing a prior arrest.
 
