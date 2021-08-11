 Skip to content
(CBC) Vampires ruled out as suspects in big overnight heist (cbc.ca)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.sandiegoreader.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother wanted for questioning.

/i love my garlic, but that guy goes through one of those giant jars of minced every quarter
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
linguaholic.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Was there a full moon?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My pits smell like garlic for free.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've gone the lazy route in my cooking; I just buy dried garlic crumble and jars of minced garlic...can't be arsed to press my own anymore.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is Blade on the suspects list?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seems like an open and shut case.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People who steal from farmers NOT to feed themselves or their family should be summarily executed.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am not a racist, but...  I know where I would start looking for that stolen garlic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
davynelson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ripping off a farmer has to be the baby-raping of theft
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CBC's Farm Crime is a national treasure of a reality tv show. :)
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not even buying it.  Clearly the vampires sent an army of Renfields to go take care of this threat to their hegemony.

It's comforting to know the resistance is still fighting, but the Insidious Canadian Vampire Menace (tm) continues to dominate the Great Dark North.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
By the time I grew up, there was thirty billion a year in cargo garlic moving through Idlewild Airport Stony Plain Garlic Farm, and believe me, we tried to steal every bit of it. It was an even bigger money-maker than numbers and Jimmy Nina Ulmer was in charge of it all. Whenever we needed money, we'd rob the airport garlic farm. And to us, it was better than Citibank.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pretty stinky crime.
 
Juc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

davynelson: ripping off a farmer has to be the baby-raping of theft


It's why garlic rustling is the only crime that still has the death penalty in canada.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Juc: davynelson: ripping off a farmer has to be the baby-raping of theft

It's why garlic rustling is the only crime that still has the death penalty in canada.


I believe picking trilliums in Ontario also requires the death penalty.
 
Queensowntalia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'"Can't be bothered to properly start my own business so I'll rip someone else off, then start it!"  A pox of locusts upon you, dirtbags.
 
