(Mirror.co.uk)   On the plus side, the kid will always remember her sixth birthday party. On the downside, the parents will always remember the extra load of laundry they had to do   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
25
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

"biatch, whats wrong with you...?"

- The Dog
 
The5thElement
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So now the parents are stuck with all the left over Jack Links beef jerky.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The only thing that would make that any more AmericN would be if they accidentally set fire to several hundred acres of forest.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The5thElement: So now the parents are stuck with all the left over Jack Links beef jerky.


Based on the reaction of those kids, I'm not sure that's all beef jerky.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Great.  Now I gotta hire two monsters and two tutus to show this family my kid's specialer.

First one comes through the patio and the second one blocks the only other entrance.  Then I come in with a "paint ball" gun and "pretend" to cap them both.  Then, I get the kids to drag the bodies behind the shed.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Great.  Now I gotta hire two monsters and two tutus to show this family my kid's specialer.

First one comes through the patio and the second one blocks the only other entrance.  Then I come in with a "paint ball" gun and "pretend" to cap them both.  Then, I get the kids to drag the bodies behind the shed.


Keeping up with the Hendersons?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Could be worse. Could be Goofy Time.
 
daffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Big foot...BIG FOOT. WHY?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Man, that website was so annoying I couldn't really find any information.  Just a picture half on screen of a kid running away
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Parenting done right.
 
nosearchimi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mirror why did you drop my connection?
 
Katwang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The clearest photo ever taken of a Bigfoot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: Harry Freakstorm: Great.  Now I gotta hire two monsters and two tutus to show this family my kid's specialer.

First one comes through the patio and the second one blocks the only other entrance.  Then I come in with a "paint ball" gun and "pretend" to cap them both.  Then, I get the kids to drag the bodies behind the shed.

Keeping up with the Hendersons?

clap

clapclapclapclap!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What the cinnamon toast fark?

If you want to send your kid screaming out of a room, you have 364 other days of the year to do it. Don't do it on their birthday, you assholes.
 
Cormee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nosearchimi: Mirror why did you drop my connection?


Consider yourself lucky. That's a mess of a site
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Funny, but I understand the kids' reaction.

I was a little kid in the 70s, there was a lot of Bigfoot-centric TV: In Search Of, The 6 Million Dollar Man, Kolchak with a couple of hairy beast episodes.

In addition to playing during recess, some of us would get together on the playground and try to out-scary-story each other. Lots of Boggy Creek monster and Bigfoot stories.

As a result, I have Bigfoot phobia. I have to check BFRO to see where BF has been seen recently in comparison to where I live. I used to move around a lot for work and you bet yer ass I checked the BFRO site.

I am mostly joking about this. However, I have never been camping and probably never will go camping. There's some gorgeous camping where I live but I dread hearing Bigfoot noises (Youtube has a lot of nightmare fuel for Bigfoot hollering), smelling Bigfoot stank, and probably would get no sleep as this would kick my insomnia into the stratosphere. I'm in WV so there's more likely to be meth heads in the woods looking for stuff to steal.

Yeah, I'm a chicken.
 
B0redd
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thats U that USA
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My BIL made an appearance as Big Bird at my daughter's first birthday. She shrieked, went over FILs shoulder, landed on the deck on her knees and began clawing at the door.  She is 23 and hates all muppets, puppets or any kind of uppets to this day.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Katwang: The clearest photo ever taken of a Bigfoot.
[Fark user image image 310x465]


Small for a Bigfoot. Must have been a 6 year old Bigfoot.

Imagine being invited to a party for the first time only to have all the other children run in horror from you.

It's heartbreaking.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrs. Snipes: Funny, but I understand the kids' reaction.

I was a little kid in the 70s, there was a lot of Bigfoot-centric TV: In Search Of, The 6 Million Dollar Man, Kolchak with a couple of hairy beast episodes.

In addition to playing during recess, some of us would get together on the playground and try to out-scary-story each other. Lots of Boggy Creek monster and Bigfoot stories.

As a result, I have Bigfoot phobia. I have to check BFRO to see where BF has been seen recently in comparison to where I live. I used to move around a lot for work and you bet yer ass I checked the BFRO site.

I am mostly joking about this. However, I have never been camping and probably never will go camping. There's some gorgeous camping where I live but I dread hearing Bigfoot noises (Youtube has a lot of nightmare fuel for Bigfoot hollering), smelling Bigfoot stank, and probably would get no sleep as this would kick my insomnia into the stratosphere. I'm in WV so there's more likely to be meth heads in the woods looking for stuff to steal.

Yeah, I'm a chicken.


If you don't want to see Bigfoot, just mount an exploratory expedition - all the camping and hiking you want and you'll never actually see a Sasquatch.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Walmart Clown Commercial
Youtube hsvAj6qfmFQ
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've never wanted a birthday party when I was a kid.

Once a year, I would simply invite my closest best friends to the house for cake. Last time i did that, was in 9th grade and all my friends chipped in and got me "The Kids Are Alright" by The Who...My first Who album.
 
