(iNews (UK))   "A Danish parish priest has been jailed for 15 years for murdering his wife by smashing her head with a stone and then dissolving her body in acid...Inspired by Breaking Bad." Creepy tag spotted wearing clean tighty whities   (inews.co.uk) divider line
47
    More: Creepy, Chlorine, PH, Hydrochloric acid, Hydrobromic acid, Sodium chloride, Murder, Sulfuric acid, Hydrofluoric acid  
•       •       •

482 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)



47 Comments     (+0 »)
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But he brought dipping sticks!
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Religious Persecution!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ISHHARFDTBBTB
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: Religious Persecution!!


moviesfilmsandflix.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
musicfeeds.com.auView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  he drenched it in 45 litres of hydrochloric acid and 6kg of caustic soda, hoping to dissolve it. It only partially worked:


I guess the dude's never taken a chemistry class, or sat through a chemical safety lecture.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I wouldn't have the stomach to just murder someone.

"After moving the body to an abandoned country estate, he drenched it in 45 litres of hydrochloric acid and 6kg of caustic soda, hoping to dissolve it. It only partially worked: he buried her corpse, but then dug up the body again, cut up the remaining parts into smaller pieces, burnt them, then buried them again."

but I am POSITIVE I wouldn't have the stomach to do all that.  Good lord.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danish priest, huh? What a cheesy thing to do.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in a bit of a jam now.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy a tub made of polyethylene and do NOT dissolve the body in the bathtub!
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
decided to murder his wife because he had started a relationship with another woman who has was "wildly in love with", and he feared a divorce would have caused problems with his children.


"Hmmm, I suppose my kids would be traumatized by our divorce, so I should probably clumsily murder their mother instead."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what she did...?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Read "The Corpus Delicti" by Melville Davidson Post for a full horrifying description of the crime. "Breaking Bad" probably has nothing on that. You can read it online, it's older than Mickey Mouse and out of copyright.
 
TickTurd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is not what is meant by dissolving a marriage.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love how he was inspired by "Breaking Bad" - could've been "Doctor Who," you don't know...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Might not have happened if he had been a Bear Claw parish priest ..
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not-so-great Dane, not-so-great "hobby."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: FTFA:  he drenched it in 45 litres of hydrochloric acid and 6kg of caustic soda, hoping to dissolve it. It only partially worked:


I guess the dude's never taken a chemistry class, or sat through a chemical safety lecture.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Normally he would have gotten 12 years. But what counted against him was the amount of planning that went into this, and the duration he spent planning. This wasn't a spur of the moment thing.

His defense argued that he had helped the police, by leading them to where he finally disposed of the body. But the judge rejected that, as he had refused to say anything for months, and only did so once the police had an airtight case against him. He probably only did so in the hope of leniency.

Apparently this was his second wife. His first divorce caused him to develop problems with alkohol, and he had to see a psychiatrist.

So this was a solution to him.

Oh, and the bishop says he's done as a priest. Duh.
 
Snort
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
he revealed a methodical, cold-blood approach to the killing, making to-do lists about different ways he could kill his wife.  "It sounds awful, but it gave me a kind of hobby,"

How about model trains?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I did it for Jesus."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just think, if he'd been into little boys like a normal priest, he wouldn't have needed as much acid.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I initially read Danish as dancing. Was expecting something kinda fun. Well, until later in the headline.
 
scalpod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Was that a sin? Should I not have done that?"
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Talk about livin the dream.
 
Devo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was she Saxon?
 
Loren
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I know I wouldn't have the stomach to just murder someone.

"After moving the body to an abandoned country estate, he drenched it in 45 litres of hydrochloric acid and 6kg of caustic soda, hoping to dissolve it. It only partially worked: he buried her corpse, but then dug up the body again, cut up the remaining parts into smaller pieces, burnt them, then buried them again."

but I am POSITIVE I wouldn't have the stomach to do all that.  Good lord.


Yeah.  Someone who can do that without having prior experience with such scenes (combat at close range, surgery etc.) they should throw away the key.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If they have a food service at the church, DON'T HAVE THE SOUP!
 
Felgraf [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You wanna use Piranha solution for that, which is what they used in the mythbusters episode. They didn't SAY what they used, just that it was "Sulfuric acid + their secret sauce", but that's very, very clearly piranha solution.

(Do not actaully make Piranha solution unless you are a chemist and trying to clean organics from shiat. it is nasty and farkING DANGEROUS.)

(HF, used in breaking bad, also wouldn't work.)
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like he gave into his base urges.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Any pics of the "other woman"?
Gotta be pretty hot to kill your wife over.

Once again, a man's penis leads him to perform horrible deeds.
How long must we suffer under the tyranny of our penises?
Sadly, we cannot simply beat the desire out of them, no matter how hard we try.
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
article: 'jailed for 15 years for murdering his wife by smashing her head with a stone and then dissolving her body in acid.'

Only 15 years for a heinous crime he admitted to only when caught?

This is why I hate the differing sentences handed down for 'domestic violence' crimes versus crimes against strangers - the sentences should be the same.
Contrast this to the Danish ruling against: 'Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.'
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wood chipper shooting in to the river, newbs.  Just don't use it during the winter when people remember you driving around a lake towing a wood chipper.

And you give something back to mother Earth.  Namely a yappy drunk that never met a credit card she couldn't max out.  Hang on, the cops are back.

My lawyer says this isn't an assmission(?)  Admission.   Never hire a lawyer with a tracfone.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Felgraf: You wanna use Piranha solution for that, which is what they used in the mythbusters episode. They didn't SAY what they used, just that it was "Sulfuric acid + their secret sauce", but that's very, very clearly piranha solution.

(Do not actaully make Piranha solution unless you are a chemist and trying to clean organics from shiat. it is nasty and farkING DANGEROUS.)

(HF, used in breaking bad, also wouldn't work.)


Geez thanks for not mentioning that this could actually explode that should actually be said up front Jesus Christ people
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'jailed for 15 years for murdering his wife by smashing her head with a stone and then dissolving her body in acid.'

Only 15 years for a heinous crime he admitted to only when caught?

This is why I hate the differing sentences handed down for 'domestic violence' crimes versus crimes against strangers - the sentences should be the same.
Contrast this to the Danish ruling against: 'Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.'


??????????
If you kill a stranger obviously the stranger did nothing to you that cannot be said about someone you killed who you knew obviously you too came to a difference of opinion.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: FTFA:  he drenched it in 45 litres of hydrochloric acid and 6kg of caustic soda, hoping to dissolve it. It only partially worked:


I guess the dude's never taken a chemistry class, or sat through a chemical safety lecture.


I pretty sure you want to go with sulfuric acid and concentrated hydrogen peroxide.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hansenberg
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gotta be careful with that stuff...it can make you leg-disabled.

superspecialkblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Felgraf [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nanim: article: 'jailed for 15 years for murdering his wife by smashing her head with a stone and then dissolving her body in acid.'

Only 15 years for a heinous crime he admitted to only when caught?

This is why I hate the differing sentences handed down for 'domestic violence' crimes versus crimes against strangers - the sentences should be the same.
Contrast this to the Danish ruling against: 'Danish inventor Peter Madsen has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.'


You should look up what Life in Prison in Denmark actually entails (this is also true for a lot of the nordics, more or less)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Life_im​p​risonment_in_Denmark
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA:In his confession, he revealed a methodical, cold-blood approach to the killing, making to-do lists about different ways he could kill his wife. "It sounds awful, but it gave me a kind of hobby," he told the court.

Everybody needs a hobby. He'll need a new one in prison though.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why did he need the rock?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badafuco: "I did it for Jesus."
[Fark user image 425x290]


This dude will have like 10 marriage proposals in prison, I bet you.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Isn't stoning a disobedient wife to death a thing in the bible somewhere?
 
daffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, that's a Danish divorce?...WAIT...WHAT?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Isn't stoning a disobedient wife to death a thing in the bible somewhere?


And Jesus told them to stop.
 
dryknife
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't remember anyone's head getting smashed with a rock in "Breaking Bad."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The BEST sci-fi theme of all time!

Theme Song | The Green Slime | Warner Archive
Youtube vwrhOd9Do2A
 
