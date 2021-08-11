 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seattle Times)   I am their mother .... when cash is involved   (seattletimes.com) divider line
51
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

2097 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So both women are kind of jerks. The dad is the one talking care of them. His girlfriend is using them as props. His ex wants in on the grift.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whomever raises the girls is the parent.  But it sounds like neither of the women do that.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"Behind nearly two grand on rent and facing eviction, Dasha Kelly..."

I wonder if the name on her birth certificate is actually "-a Kelly".
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I'm glad my parents openly didn't give a shiat about me. That way they couldn't use me as leverage for anything.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Help My Girls & I avoid eviction

I've given up trying to fight this grammar.

"Blank and I" is now always correct, even when it should be "blank and me."
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love it when Grifters get blown up.  Now people know that they are just shiatty people.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.
I find it's odd people need a story to get money.
Let me just give people money if you want to give them people regardless of what the story is?
Thaty right you're not really helping people you're giving money for your own reasons and for your own pleasure.  And the exposure of a lie exposes your own horseshiat
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GoFundMe has since frozen the money donors gave her.

Terrible movie

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: I love it when Grifters get blown up.  Now people know that they are just shiatty people.


Most people are just shiatty people unfortunately.  A good chunk are simply smart enough to realize that they'll get caught.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't say what the custody arrangement is or who has the kids more. Great reporting.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Help My Girls & I avoid eviction

I've given up trying to fight this grammar.

"Blank and I" is now always correct, even when it should be "blank and me."


The convention is "me and blank."
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how the page goes blurry if you don't care to subscribe to their stupid paper.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do the girls live? Is the father(I use that term loosely) paying any money for their care, is the bio mom? If she is raising them with little or no help from the so called "parents", then I can at least, understand her calling them her kids. This smells way too fishy. What about the other girl. Is she this woman's daughter? I think they should separate all of them till we can answer these and many other questions. I don't like the idea of Go Fund Me. It sounds like there are just too many ways to lie and beg.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: They don't say what the custody arrangement is or who has the kids more. Great reporting.


Is that actually something that should be public knowledge?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luke....   I am your father...   according to this gofundme account.  I'm collecting money for a new prosthetic hand for you.

Why would I need...?  Ow!  My lightsaber hand!
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people who donate are the people who donate to the griffter on the curb with the dead baby sign
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One must wonder why someone didn't suggest that this person go to King County Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program rather than forking over some coin.

That's what it's there for, and, although some states and municipalities have been lacking in providing this assistance, King County has done a remarkable job.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
new headline...
BABY SITTING AT AN ALL TIME HIGH !

/also CNN believes anything you say.
//their way of double checking a story is to ask you about it again.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gofundme I donated to today was initiated by my own nagging/urging because I couldn't bare to see a good person suffering.

He never would've held out his hand if I didn't plead with him to accept help from me.

I met him at the anti suicide charity.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Is the father(I use that term loosely) paying any money for their care


Why would you use that term loosely? The article only mentions the father once, when it says that Ms. Kelly did not live with the father and the girls did not stay with her.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: One must wonder why someone didn't suggest that this person go to King County Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program rather than forking over some coin.

That's what it's there for, and, although some states and municipalities have been lacking in providing this assistance, King County has done a remarkable job.


Behind nearly two grand on rent and facing eviction, Dasha Kelly started an online fundraiser in July, asking strangers to help her and her three daughters stay in their North Las Vegas home. I think this is Clark County
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Help My Girls & I avoid eviction

I've given up trying to fight this grammar.

"Blank and I" is now always correct, even when it should be "blank and me."


My dad was an English professor.  Improper grammar was never tolerated and seeing it online causes me physical pain.  Especially when I do it.  Yes, I admit I am not perfect.

It's simple to know if you should use "me" or "I".  Write the sentence as singular and it becomes obvious.

"Bob and I are going on a hike"  is correct because "I am going on a hike" is correct.
"Bob and me are going on a hike" is wrong because "Me am going on a hike" is so very wrong.

"Help my girls and I avoid eviction" becomes "Help I avoid eviction".  Clearly wrong.
"Help my girls and me avoid eviction" becomes "Help me avoid eviction", much better.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Help My Girls & I avoid eviction

I've given up trying to fight this grammar.

"Blank and I" is now always correct, even when it should be "blank and me."


Maybe she's Jamaican?

/what part of Jamaica are you from?
//right near da beach
///boy-eeee!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: The gofundme I donated to today was initiated by my own nagging/urging because I couldn't bare to see a good person suffering.

He never would've held out his hand if I didn't plead with him to accept help from me.

I met him at the anti suicide charity.


You should have gone to the suicide charity last year.  Lots of great people.  This year; all new faces.

/I am soooo sorry.
//I have the same problem at Kamikaze reunions
 
thesharkman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I knew a person who created a GoFundMe so she could buy a Meet and Greet for a Rock Star. She raised 10 bucks
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So both women are kind of jerks. The dad is the one talking care of them. His girlfriend is using them as props. His ex wants in on the grift.


If Dad is taking care of them full-time, why did the biological mother drop them off for a week w/Kelly?  From what I can make out from TFA, she's dating biological father & the girls live w/him.  The biological mother conceded that Kelly takes care of them quite a bit & the kids even call her "Mom".  If she's serious w/the boyfriend, calling them her daughters wouldn't be too way off base.  And the boyfriend certainly must have known about the GoFundMe, esp. after the CNN coverage.  There's just not enough info about the father's situation to make any real judgements here.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Turtleboy!

Turtleboy!

Turtleboy Daily News!!

NO ONE would know this story even existed without Turtleboy Daily News!!

THEY EXPOSED CNN FOR BEING THE FAKE NEWS FRAUDSTERS THEY ARE!!

Turtleboy has the EXCLUSIVE video of the REAL mother of these kids and her pleading for EVERYONE to stop donating to this Dasha Kelly


Turtleboy!
Turtleboy!
Turtleboy!
Turtleboy!
Turtleboy!
Turtleboy!
Turtleboy!
Turtleboy!
 
Frizbone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
tbdailynews DOT COM
 
Frizbone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: EvilEgg: So both women are kind of jerks. The dad is the one talking care of them. His girlfriend is using them as props. His ex wants in on the grift.

If Dad is taking care of them full-time, why did the biological mother drop them off for a week w/Kelly?  From what I can make out from TFA, she's dating biological father & the girls live w/him.  The biological mother conceded that Kelly takes care of them quite a bit & the kids even call her "Mom".  If she's serious w/the boyfriend, calling them her daughters wouldn't be too way off base.  And the boyfriend certainly must have known about the GoFundMe, esp. after the CNN coverage.  There's just not enough info about the father's situation to make any real judgements here.


Read the EXCLUSIVE story on Turtleboy.
 
TWX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thesharkman: I knew a person who created a GoFundMe so she could buy a Meet and Greet for a Rock Star. She raised 10 bucks


So she met Ted Nugent?
 
Frizbone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: daffy: Is the father(I use that term loosely) paying any money for their care

Why would you use that term loosely? The article only mentions the father once, when it says that Ms. Kelly did not live with the father and the girls did not stay with her.


Go to Turtleboy daily News for the EXCLUSIVE FULL STORY! No where else but Turtleboy!! No one on th3e internets will have the story except Turtleboy.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: I love how the page goes blurry if you don't care to subscribe to their stupid paper.


Read the full, complete and ACCURATE story on Turtleboy Daily News
 
rfenster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: skyotter: Help My Girls & I avoid eviction

I've given up trying to fight this grammar.

"Blank and I" is now always correct, even when it should be "blank and me."

My dad was an English professor.  Improper grammar was never tolerated and seeing it online causes me physical pain.  Especially when I do it.  Yes, I admit I am not perfect.

It's simple to know if you should use "me" or "I".  Write the sentence as singular and it becomes obvious.

"Bob and I are going on a hike"  is correct because "I am going on a hike" is correct.
"Bob and me are going on a hike" is wrong because "Me am going on a hike" is so very wrong.

"Help my girls and I avoid eviction" becomes "Help I avoid eviction".  Clearly wrong.
"Help my girls and me avoid eviction" becomes "Help me avoid eviction", much better.


"I" before "E" except after "C" and when sounding like "A" as in neighbor and weigh, and on weekends and holidays and all throughout May, and YOU'LL ALWAYS BE WRONG NO MATTER WHAT YOU SAY!!!!"
 
Frizbone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TWX: Snort: I love it when Grifters get blown up.  Now people know that they are just shiatty people.

Most people are just shiatty people unfortunately.  A good chunk are simply smart enough to realize that they'll get caught.


Only Turtleboy Daily News has the complete FULL story with the Original Sources. Not Fox, Not no one else.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Uh, this sounds a lot like wire fraud.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So both women are kind of jerks. The dad is the one talking care of them. His girlfriend is using them as props. His ex wants in on the grift.


The ex is on VIDEO distraught over this! The video of her is exclusive and can only be viewed on Turtleboy Daily News.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Frizbone: TWX: Snort: I love it when Grifters get blown up.  Now people know that they are just shiatty people.

Most people are just shiatty people unfortunately.  A good chunk are simply smart enough to realize that they'll get caught.

Only Turtleboy Daily News has the complete FULL story with the Original Sources. Not Fox, Not no one else.


Do you smell toast?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TWX: thesharkman: I knew a person who created a GoFundMe so she could buy a Meet and Greet for a Rock Star. She raised 10 bucks

So she met Ted Nugent?


Star? Not really anymore.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They don't say what the custody arrangement is or who has the kids more. Great reporting.


Go on tbdailynews and find out the COMPLETE story.

Remember: "Turtleboy".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
On Monday, she posted an update to her fundraiser, informing people that the three girls - ages 8, 6 and 5 - are not her biological daughters but her partner's. Although she doesn't live with the girls' father or the children, she said the three recognize her as "a mother figure."

I think somebody misheard something.
 
Frizbone
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: EvilEgg: So both women are kind of jerks. The dad is the one talking care of them. His girlfriend is using them as props. His ex wants in on the grift.

If Dad is taking care of them full-time, why did the biological mother drop them off for a week w/Kelly?  From what I can make out from TFA, she's dating biological father & the girls live w/him.  The biological mother conceded that Kelly takes care of them quite a bit & the kids even call her "Mom".  If she's serious w/the boyfriend, calling them her daughters wouldn't be too way off base.  And the boyfriend certainly must have known about the GoFundMe, esp. after the CNN coverage.  There's just not enough info about the father's situation to make any real judgements here.


(From Turtleboy):

His name is Dave Kelly and he's a "DJ and event promoter" in Arizona.
i1.wp.comView Full Size

According to him he's moving tens of thousands of pounds were of weight of an unspecified product, but you can probably guess what he's talking about.

i2.wp.comView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size



i0.wp.comView Full Size

He can't help her out so it's OK to rob her landlord.
She comes from a two parent home and her father David Kelly comments on her pictures a lot.
i1.wp.comView Full Size

He seems like he's barely getting by too.
i1.wp.comView Full Size

Throughout Dasha's various Facebook and Instagram accounts she never once mentions the pandemic, its economic effects on her, or make any reference to being a card dealer in a casino. She goes by Love Kelly on Facebook, and by the looks of that page and her IG (which has over 42K followers, most of who are thirsty dudes), you can probably take a wild guess what she does for work in Las Vegas.
i0.wp.comView Full Size

i2.wp.comView Full Size

i2.wp.comView Full Size

i1.wp.comView Full Size

i2.wp.comView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size

i1.wp.comView Full Size

i2.wp.comView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size

i1.wp.comView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size

She definitely frequents the casinos to work, but it doesn't look like it's cards she's dealing out to strange men.
i0.wp.comView Full Size

She was once featured on the venerable DJ Baby Slim's radio show as their "exotic lady of the week."
i1.wp.comView Full Size

Gee whiz, I wonder how she used to make $5,600 in a night of work?
She is also an aspiring model who goes by Petrece Kelly on IG and Facebook.
i1.wp.comView Full Size


Her modeling page also links to a modeling agency page with an Arizona area code called Precise Beauties LLC.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Purple_Urkle: The gofundme I donated to today was initiated by my own nagging/urging because I couldn't bare to see a good person suffering.

He never would've held out his hand if I didn't plead with him to accept help from me.

I met him at the anti suicide charity.

You should have gone to the suicide charity last year.  Lots of great people.  This year; all new faces.

/I am soooo sorry.
//I have the same problem at Kamikaze reunions


I've been active there as a volunteer since 2018 (2019 most active) and I've got a good radar for detecting who is a legit hurting American and who is a scammer.

And if the American is particularly useful seeming to America in general, it just makes sense to help out.

I will terrorize Vladimir Putin by feeding hungry American babies, it is the correct thing to do. He backs Moscow Mitch's efforts to defund America and make us collectively weak and prone to kleptocrats.

I vett people who I'm charitable towards.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

skyotter: Help My Girls & I avoid eviction

I've given up trying to fight this grammar.

"Blank and I" is now always correct, even when it should be "blank and me."


Me think your right.
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Frizbone: According to him he's moving tens of thousands of pounds were of weight of an unspecified product, but you can probably guess what he's talking about.


He's probably talking about something entirely mundane and legal but trying to attract attention to himself by being edgy.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

danvon: One must wonder why someone didn't suggest that this person go to King County Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program rather than forking over some coin.

That's what it's there for, and, although some states and municipalities have been lacking in providing this assistance, King County has done a remarkable job.


lots of people have no idea what help might be available through official channels.  meanwhile everyone has heard stories of workers comp., soc. security or unemployment taking forever and involving abstruse paperwork and necessitating all kinds of documentation.  it's time consuming, seems almost purposely confusing, and can be intimidating.  plus some people who really need help just plain don't fit the parameters to qualify for aid- that doesn't make their need less.  assuming this one situation is deliberate grift is to be unrealistic about the nature of families in the real world.  children can't have 3 or 4 primary residences, but they can and do stay with Mom, sometimes with Dad, Dad's partner or Mom's partner, Gramma and Zaide and every damn body because it takes a village when everyone is working two crummy part-time jobs.  and the chick in the story, who is clearly a big part of the kids' lives, can't be a functional help to them from tent city.  and shouldn't have to be.  the moratorium was lifted too soon because the money holders want us back to the 'normal' that enslaves the masses before we have time to figure out how to implement and codify some lasting changes.
/end rant rent
//sorry
///not tho
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A deadbeat AND a grifter.... Go live in a farking box on the sun you miserable twat.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: TWX: thesharkman: I knew a person who created a GoFundMe so she could buy a Meet and Greet for a Rock Star. She raised 10 bucks

So she met Ted Nugent?

Star? Not really anymore.


"...they where, uh, booked into 10,000 seat arenas, and 15,000 seat venues, and it seems that now, on their current tour they're being booked into 1,200 seat arenas, 1,500 seat arenas, and uh I was just wondering, does this mean uh...the popularity of the group is waning?"

"Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no...no, no, not at all. I, I, I just think that the.. uh.. their appeal is becoming more selective."
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They don't say what the custody arrangement is or who has the kids more. Great reporting.


The article says she looks after them occasionally, sometimes up to at least a week at a time. So she might not have any official custody arrangement, but certainly she has a close relationship with them.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

danvon: One must wonder why someone didn't suggest that this person go to King County Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program rather than forking over some coin.

That's what it's there for, and, although some states and municipalities have been lacking in providing this assistance, King County has done a remarkable job.


Probably because, as the article mentions, she doesn't live in King County.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TWX: Frizbone: According to him he's moving tens of thousands of pounds were of weight of an unspecified product, but you can probably guess what he's talking about.

He's probably talking about something entirely mundane and legal but trying to attract attention to himself by being edgy.


Twinkies!?
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.