 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Drunk and angry late-night customer hurls money at staff of Tokyo bento shop. Shortly thereafter, he returned with a gift and an apology, neither of which the management accepted, instead telling him to turn himself in to the police. And he did   (soranews24.com) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Arrest, Tokyo's Kitchen Dive, The Incident, Japanese language, Kitchen Dive, much money, Money, security camera footage of the incident  
•       •       •

335 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 1:20 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish that would happen at the local Walmart.
 
special20
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cops arrested the guy for wasting their time.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not "weird," just "responsible and kind." But we don't have a tag for that, unless "Spiffy" counts...
 
daffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They are a strange people. I don't know if you could ever understand them completely.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The man then flew into a rage, and in addition to insults like "You're garbage. I make as much money in a month as you do in a year," the staff had coins and bills flung at them, which is never a polite way to render payment.

I'm glad they cleared that up.  Japanese politeness rules can be so confusing.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sounds like a Urusei Yatsura plot.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Being an asshole is frowned upon in Japan instead of being part of the national identity, and even the assholes know it.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Japanese are rule followers. When they don't obey the rules, they self-shame.
Except for the Yakuza.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Big deal. That happens all the time at fast food joints here in New Jersey. We are known for our polite ways.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I missed the part where he stormed out so fast he blew up the innocent teen girl's ridiculously short skirt.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Not "weird," just "responsible and kind." But we don't have a tag for that, unless "Spiffy" counts...


Naw, guy tried apologizing and turned himself in after someone he knew outed him and not out of any sense of shame.  He's just trying to get ahead of future trouble.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.