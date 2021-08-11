 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Family of woman killed in a car crash would REALLY like to know how cops failed to notice her body in the passenger seat of the car until they reported her missing and somebody thought to check the car which had already been towed to the impound lot   (nptelegraph.com) divider line
64
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet in court, Lou's expert eyewitness testimony is considered nearly unimpeachable.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least they didn't toss her in a dumpster.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A North Carolina Medical Examiner's report dated July 5 includes statements from law enforcement officers who report Cole Williams never mentioned his mother was in the car

That's good, because she wasn't.  It was his sister that was in the car.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't make your daughter an outfit from the same material that is used on the car seats.?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A North Carolina Medical Examiner's report dated July 5 includes statements from law enforcement officers who report Cole Williams never mentioned his mother was in the car

That's good, because she wasn't.  It was his sister that was in the car.


This is North Carolina. You can understand the mistake.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She probably slide onto the floorboard and rolled under the seat.

So hard to find stuff under there.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...


Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  Incompetent cops.  Go figure.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe, highschool football jocks aren't who should be allowed to be cops?
Considering the concussions!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it was only nine hours until they found her and not 3-4 days...in the hot NC summer sun
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Someone is going to get a slightly harder than light slap on the wrist for this.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It was his sister that was in the car.


FTFA:

Williams, 54, of Mayodan was a passenger when her son Banner "Cole" Williams, 26, ran her 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee off of Stone Mountain Road in Stoneville and into an embankment at around 6:55 a.m. on June 14, an accident report and a North Carolina State Medical Examiner's report explain.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she didnt look like a human. Maybe she looked more like spilled Manhattan clam chowder or something.
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, she was already dead so it's not like they could drag her out of the car and kneel on her throat. As far as they were concerned, they were no longer needed.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MellowMauiMan: Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...

Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.


Sure is a funny way of spelling "incompetent".
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you were a first responder would you ask if other people were with you? Maybe they did but the article said he didn't mention it. Maybe they did ask but he said nothing, he was high so he might have thought he was alone.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: Huh.  Incompetent cops.  Go figure.


Never attribute anything to "incompetence" when dealing with malicious klan members infecting law enforcement.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MellowMauiMan: Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...

Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.


Or the tow truck driver while hooking up to the car.  Aren't they supposed to give the vehicle a once over?
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if she wasn't dead prior to the accident. Timelines and such. Handbags and cell left at home.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad-n-FL: SecondaryControl: Huh.  Incompetent cops.  Go figure.

Never attribute anything to "incompetence" when dealing with malicious klan members infecting law enforcement.


It's either racist capitalism or capitalist racism at work here.
 
Nocrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After seeing perp photo I have questions about the blunt force injuries and why she was in the car without her purse and phone.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MellowMauiMan: Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...

Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.


They cant search unless they arrest the driver and take possession of the car.  As far as I can tell, he was taken to the hospital and at the time, not charged with anything.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A North Carolina Medical Examiner's report dated July 5 includes statements from law enforcement officers who report Cole Williams never mentioned his mother was in the car

That's good, because she wasn't.  It was his sister that was in the car.


It's North Carolina, why not both?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am aware I've more than likely watched too much crime drama throughout the course of my life but the way she was covered up, the son not saying anything about a passenger and her parents stating she would never let the son take the car, I wonder if a) she was already in the car concealed before the son took it and stoned, he didn't even realize this or b) they had an altercation over his attempt to steal it (at 11.45 or so when the boyfriend said she got up) she somehow wound up dead and he concealed her as best he could and took off.

Pure conjecture and no, life is not Law and Order but yes, a more thorough search of the car should have been made before it was towed.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...they didn't care enough to look?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey, so uh, abolish the police, maybe?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: MellowMauiMan: Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...

Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.

They cant search unless they arrest the driver and take possession of the car.  As far as I can tell, he was taken to the hospital and at the time, not charged with anything.


Don't give up your day job counselor! Please google the words "inventory search" and rethink your post.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: MellowMauiMan: Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...

Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.

They cant search unless they arrest the driver and take possession of the car.  As far as I can tell, he was taken to the hospital and at the time, not charged with anything.


Looking through the window does not constitute a search that requires suspicion or an arrest.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Wrongo: I wonder if she wasn't dead prior to the accident. Timelines and such. Handbags and cell left at home.


Reading TFA between the lines, I think the family thinks so,
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I am aware I've more than likely watched too much crime drama throughout the course of my life but the way she was covered up, the son not saying anything about a passenger and her parents stating she would never let the son take the car, I wonder if a) she was already in the car concealed before the son took it and stoned, he didn't even realize this or b) they had an altercation over his attempt to steal it (at 11.45 or so when the boyfriend said she got up) she somehow wound up dead and he concealed her as best he could and took off.

Pure conjecture and no, life is not Law and Order but yes, a more thorough search of the car should have been made before it was towed.


Meanwhile Law and Order is ripped from the headlines.
🤔
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [preview.redd.it image 500x1118]


That got me thinking.  When did Fry ever have a car?  He was delivering pizzas on a bike when he got frozen.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: MellowMauiMan: Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...

Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.

They cant search unless they arrest the driver and take possession of the car.  As far as I can tell, he was taken to the hospital and at the time, not charged with anything.

Don't give up your day job counselor! Please google the words "inventory search" and rethink your post.


Nope.  There's no inventory search if the police do not take possession of the car.  The driver of the car released the car to the tow truck driver.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Jeebus Saves: MellowMauiMan: Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...

Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.

They cant search unless they arrest the driver and take possession of the car.  As far as I can tell, he was taken to the hospital and at the time, not charged with anything.

Looking through the window does not constitute a search that requires suspicion or an arrest.


They looked through the window.  They saw a car seat on top of a pile of clothes.  I'm going to take a wild guess and say most of you didn't actually read the article.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I am aware I've more than likely watched too much crime drama throughout the course of my life but the way she was covered up, the son not saying anything about a passenger and her parents stating she would never let the son take the car, I wonder if a) she was already in the car concealed before the son took it and stoned, he didn't even realize this or b) they had an altercation over his attempt to steal it (at 11.45 or so when the boyfriend said she got up) she somehow wound up dead and he concealed her as best he could and took off.

Pure conjecture and no, life is not Law and Order but yes, a more thorough search of the car should have been made before it was towed.


Honestly, sounds legit.

If you're in a wreck, you're not going to tell anyone or ask about the other person in the car? Either drug deal gone bad, or maybe domestic abuser who used the cops as a convenient disposal service.

Check back next week where we find out the driver was a former cop or has ties to law enforcement >.>
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Wow. Someone is going to get a slightly harder than light slap on the wrist for this.


Not if the union rep has anything to say about it.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: MellowMauiMan: Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...

Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.

They cant search unless they arrest the driver and take possession of the car.  As far as I can tell, he was taken to the hospital and at the time, not charged with anything.

Don't give up your day job counselor! Please google the words "inventory search" and rethink your post.

Nope.  There's no inventory search if the police do not take possession of the car.  The driver of the car released the car to the tow truck driver.


I see reading or telling the truth is not your strong suit counselor.

FTA:
Williams' wrecked Jeep Grand Cherokee was towed by two different companies on June 14, records show. Authorities first called Price Mill Towing Co. of Summerfield to tow the car after their morning processing of the accident scene.
Later in the afternoon, authorities requested McGehee Towing of Reidsville collect the car from Price Mill and move it to their Reidsville lot, a practice that is not uncommon, explained Margaret Price of Price Mill Towing.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: MellowMauiMan: Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...

Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.

They cant search unless they arrest the driver and take possession of the car.  As far as I can tell, he was taken to the hospital and at the time, not charged with anything.


The cop should have looked for others in the vehicle, not search it for drugs or whatever. Anything in plain sight? Like bodies? Guns?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Wow. Someone is going to get a slightly harder than light slap on the wrist for this.


Fark user imageView Full Size


oh my sweet summer child
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Was she wearing a seat belt? Because that's another ticket for the driver if she wasn't. That will be points on his driving record and his insurance rates can go up.
 
scalpod
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nocrash: After seeing perp photo I have questions about the blunt force injuries and why she was in the car without her purse and phone.


You should apply to become a detective, you're already light years ahead of the Keystone Kops...
 
Loren
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess the car was crunched up enough it wasn't obvious someone was in the passenger seat.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sdd2000: I see reading or telling the truth is not your strong suit counselor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Driedsponge: Jeebus Saves: MellowMauiMan: Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...

Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.

They cant search unless they arrest the driver and take possession of the car.  As far as I can tell, he was taken to the hospital and at the time, not charged with anything.

Looking through the window does not constitute a search that requires suspicion or an arrest.

They looked through the window.  They saw a car seat on top of a pile of clothes.  I'm going to take a wild guess and say most of you didn't actually read the article.


I read it, and at no point does it state they looked in the window immediately following the crash.  In fact, it specifically states the police aren't releasing any details of what went on at the scene, and the only detail they did release (where the boy was discovered) has 3 conflicting statements behind it.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Was she wearing a seat belt? Because that's another ticket for the driver if she wasn't. That will be points on his driving record and his insurance rates can go up.


I realize this is probably sarcasm but something tells me someone with a history of heroin abuse, four stints in rehab and on heroin at the time of the accident, might just not be a duly licensed driver with fully in-force insurance.
 
Auntie Cheesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wrongo: I wonder if she wasn't dead prior to the accident. Timelines and such. Handbags and cell left at home.


Yeah, I'm thinking the same thing.  Purse and phone left at home, body found with blunt force trauma wounds under a pile of clothes AND a child safety seat, son driving a vehicle he's not allowed use of, driver out of vehicle before police arrive, admits to drug use prior to the vehicle overturning and makes no mention of his mother being in the vehicle.

I've watched enough "Forensics Files" to think the kid bashed mom's head in over the car, realized what he'd done, covered over the body on the floorboards, shot up to calm his nerves and was going to dump mom's remains in the woods.  However, his impaired driving resulted in the vehicle overturning and he panicked, trying to get away from the scene when found by police.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: sdd2000: Jeebus Saves: MellowMauiMan: Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...

Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.

They cant search unless they arrest the driver and take possession of the car.  As far as I can tell, he was taken to the hospital and at the time, not charged with anything.

Don't give up your day job counselor! Please google the words "inventory search" and rethink your post.

Nope.  There's no inventory search if the police do not take possession of the car.  The driver of the car released the car to the tow truck driver.

I see reading or telling the truth is not your strong suit counselor.

FTA:
Williams' wrecked Jeep Grand Cherokee was towed by two different companies on June 14, records show. Authorities first called Price Mill Towing Co. of Summerfield to tow the car after their morning processing of the accident scene.
Later in the afternoon, authorities requested McGehee Towing of Reidsville collect the car from Price Mill and move it to their Reidsville lot, a practice that is not uncommon, explained Margaret Price of Price Mill Towing.


He wasn't charged at the time of the first tow.  The second time they moved the car?  They moved it to the lot after they filed impaired driving and other vehicle related charges to search it.  The EMS guy said when they got there to look for the body, detectives were there searching the car.  Things don't work the way they work in the movies.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was that rich, Corinthian leather jacket and slacks she was wearing.  She blended right in
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: Jeebus Saves: Driedsponge: Jeebus Saves: MellowMauiMan: Magorn: I hope to a merciful god that this woman was dead on impact.   The idea of spending your last moments alone in a car impound lot too hurt to move or cry for help...

Those are my exact thoughts when reading the article. If they establish time of death to be significantly later than the time the accident took place, we're looking at a whole new lawsuit. The cops are remiss for not searching the vehicle after the accident.

They cant search unless they arrest the driver and take possession of the car.  As far as I can tell, he was taken to the hospital and at the time, not charged with anything.

Looking through the window does not constitute a search that requires suspicion or an arrest.

They looked through the window.  They saw a car seat on top of a pile of clothes.  I'm going to take a wild guess and say most of you didn't actually read the article.

I read it, and at no point does it state they looked in the window immediately following the crash.  In fact, it specifically states the police aren't releasing any details of what went on at the scene, and the only detail they did release (where the boy was discovered) has 3 conflicting statements behind it.


So you missed the other parts of the article that said the body was under a pile of clothes and a car seat and not visible?  Like at least 3 different people looked in the car, and didn't see it.  And the EMS person that showed up at the tow lot who said you probably couldn't see it with all the crap on them.  And the person that went into the passenger side, went through the glove compartment to get the registration and didn't see it.
 
