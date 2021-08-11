 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Wow. Sammy Davis Jr really likes whiskey   (youtube.com) divider line
33
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

924 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 11 Aug 2021 at 11:20 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is new information? Does no one remember how the Rat Pack spent most of their time?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
mensjournal.comView Full Size


//Needs...more....intensity.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fun
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This is new information? Does no one remember how the Rat Pack spent most of their time?


Hold up? You came here for information? You do realize where you are, right? It's not news, it's...
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He sure does did.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I like him better now.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Ragin' Asian: This is new information? Does no one remember how the Rat Pack spent most of their time?

Hold up? You came here for information? You do realize where you are, right? It's not news, it's...


USA Today's proxy site?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let's just say he has an eye for it

Him and Sandy Duncan.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm sure he liked the paycheck even more
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This is new information? Does no one remember how the Rat Pack spent most of their time?


Many brain cells died to bring us this information,
 
Elzar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This is new information? Does no one remember how the Rat Pack spent most of their time?


Where was Ally Sheedy?

/ Love me some Suntory Toki
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But only if Frank Sinatra said it was ok.

Because Frankie call the shots for all those guys.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For me, the members of the Rat Pack, in order of how much I like them:

- Dean Martin
- Sammy Davis, Jr.
- Frank Sinatra

I have no opinion one way or another about Joey Bishop and Peter Lawford.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jim Carrey does Sammy Davis, Jr. - 1984
Youtube rQK-2hJmZxA
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: But only if Frank Sinatra said it was ok.

Because Frankie call the shots for all those guys.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I got chunks of guys like you in my stool....
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [mensjournal.com image 618x348]

//Needs...more....intensity.


is that all he said?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This thread
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

On Eyece
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nothing lost in translation.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: But only if Frank Sinatra said it was ok.

Because Frankie call the shots for all those guys.


Sammy believed in m a higher power than Sinatra   Dude was a
member of the Chirch of Satan.

images.vice.comView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: Eightballjacket: But only if Frank Sinatra said it was ok.

Because Frankie call the shots for all those guys.

Sammy believed in m a higher power than Sinatra   Dude was a
member of the Chirch of Satan.

[images.vice.com image 178x168]


I always wondered how serious Anton LaVey was. He kind of seemed like an L R Hubbard more than Charles Manson, not that it matters here, just to get an idea of how much belief celebrity folks actually had...
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Splitting hairs here:

Wow. Sammy Davis Jr really liked whiskey...

ftfs
 
Milk D
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Didn't Dean Martin drink Iced Tea instead of Whiskey to keep up appearances?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When I saw Sammy actually drink the whiskey I knew it had to be a Japanese ad (plus that it was for Suntory).

There aren't US federal regulations prohibiting drinking alcohol in advertisement, but alcoholic beverage industry organizations don't allow it.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can I have the prices at the end of the ad? Adjusting for inflation it's a little over $20 a bottle.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dean Martin drank martinelli's sparkling applr cider on his tv shows. Tv is too expensive to Fark around and yt can't do a good job on sir plastered.

Love the original gold label martinelli's: looks like beer or champagne in the glass, tastes outstanding.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That must have been the 5th take of that commercial at least.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And the smoking ashtray on the side of table really hit home for me in this video.

I want to take a moment to appreciate the amazing powers of incredible singing and dancing demonstrated by these people:
d2dzp1iimffyb3.cloudfront.netView Full Size

while they smoked a fooking pack plus a day of cigarettes doing it.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Schmerd1948: Ragin' Asian: This is new information? Does no one remember how the Rat Pack spent most of their time?

Hold up? You came here for information? You do realize where you are, right? It's not news, it's...

USA Today's proxy site?


Exactly!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is that the sound effects guy from Police Academy?
 
menschenfresser
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PvtStash: And the smoking ashtray on the side of table really hit home for me in this video.

I want to take a moment to appreciate the amazing powers of incredible singing and dancing demonstrated by these people:
[d2dzp1iimffyb3.cloudfront.net image 508x381]
while they smoked a fooking pack plus a day of cigarettes doing it.


Maybe even two or three packs (?) One pack was kinda lightweight back then.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Any Pie Left: Dean Martin drank martinelli's sparkling applr cider on his tv shows. Tv is too expensive to Fark around and yt can't do a good job on sir plastered.

Love the original gold label martinelli's: looks like beer or champagne in the glass, tastes outstanding.


Which brand of whiskey are you currently advocating?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.