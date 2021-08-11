 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Texas to Native American Tribal leaders: Hey can you show us the places in Texas that used to be important to your tribes before we forced you out of the state? We think they'd make really profitable tourist attractions, K THX bye   (theguardian.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the most racist things I can think of is calling them "tribes" when they were nations.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where most of the oil fields are?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: One of the most racist things I can think of is calling them "tribes" when they were nations.


"a legacy of decades of warfare, land theft and state-sponsored genocide that exterminated whole tribes nations"

Better?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All of them.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: One of the most racist things I can think of is calling them "tribes" when they were nations.


I'm okay with tribes. No need to be offended on my behalf.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: One of the most racist things I can think of is calling them "tribes" when they were nations.


#fakemoralgrandstanding
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Trail of Tears all over again

/I farking hate my backwater hick state
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know what would be a great way of apologising to the Native people? Making sure they had electricity, clean water, high speed internet, good schools and medical care, and free tuition at state universities.

Because we've moved them, ignored treaties we signed with them and just generally treated them like crap for over 250 years. Not to mention all the attempts at extermination, which civilised people call genocide. Time for payback.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All of the Rio Grande, both sides.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: One of the most racist things I can think of is calling them "tribes" when they were nations.


Now tell us how you feel about Africans.  "Tribes" or "nations"?  Does a "nation" need 2000 members, or does just 20 count?

/English is a silly language
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did someone say Tribes?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
wademh:

Pretty much the entire western hemisphere.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: One of the most racist things I can think of is calling them "tribes" when they were nations.


If that's the most racist thing you can think of you've led a very sheltered life.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: You know what would be a great way of apologising to the Native people? Making sure they had electricity, clean water, high speed internet, good schools and medical care, and free tuition at state universities.

Because we've moved them, ignored treaties we signed with them and just generally treated them like crap for over 250 years. Not to mention all the attempts at extermination, which civilised people call genocide. Time for payback.


Thisity this.

I feel like we ought to have ongoing payments for the land and mineral rights to Indigenous Nations. This was their land that they were forcibly removed from.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA: While lawmakers support legislation that could further restrict how Indigenous history is taught in schools

We still have people here in Arizona without running water or electricity. And as water scarcity increases, what they do have will be taken by American colonial powers. A coworker talked about 'third world countries' yesterday and I asked him if he'd been on a reservation. He had to rethink his comments.

What the US Governments continue to do is beyond criminal. All those going off on 'human rights abuses' by other nations don't even bother to consider what is going on in the 'oldest democracy' in the world.

From YESTERDAY:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Protesters against Line 3 tar sands pipeline face arrests and rubber bullets

https://www.theguardian.com/environme​n​t/2021/aug/10/protesters-line-3-minnes​ota-oil-gas-pipeline
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: You know what would be a great way of apologising to the Native people? Making sure they had electricity, clean water, high speed internet, good schools and medical care, and free tuition at state universities.

Because we've moved them, ignored treaties we signed with them and just generally treated them like crap for over 250 years. Not to mention all the attempts at extermination, which civilised people call genocide. Time for payback.


Give them Oklahoma too. We're doing a terrible job with it. Throw in both Dakotas for good measure.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: One of the most racist things I can think of is calling them "tribes" when they were nations.


Very true...but there are groups of Native Americans that call themselves tribes, some that call themselves bands, and some that call themselves nations. In the greater confederation of Chippewa, various groups use all three terms. Heck a group that's part of the White Earth Band of Chippewa that calls themselves the "Otter Tail Band of Pillagers" which I think is awesome. The White Earth Band is part of the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.

The Cherokee people have the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma, but two other groups are called bands, not nations. Indeed, they're called the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians. Yes, the word "Indian" is part of their name.

The correct answer is "find out what they wish to be called, and then use that term."
 
Nimbull
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not native American but I'd say "All of America" to see how many on Fox News get freaked out.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How Texas.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: One of the most racist things I can think of is calling them "tribes" when they were nations.


A tribe is just a nation without a flag.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What the fark is this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: One of the most racist things I can think of is calling them "tribes" when they were nations.


O_o

A quick Google shows that some even use both terms, such as referring to themselves as the Whatever Nation but saying they have "tribal councils" (you can't have a tribal council without there being a tribe).

It seems more that both termsare acceptable in common use, but varies on the individual which they prefer, much like people have a preference regarding the personal pronouns you use to refer to them (he/him, she/her, they/them, etc).
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: What the fark is this

[Fark user image image 850x509]


What happens when Anglos drive the Indigenous people off of their land: they move on westwards.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: You know what would be a great way of apologising to the Native people? Making sure they had electricity, clean water, high speed internet, good schools and medical care, and free tuition at state universities.

Because we've moved them, ignored treaties we signed with them and just generally treated them like crap for over 250 years. Not to mention all the attempts at extermination, which civilised people call genocide. Time for payback.


I quite like that last one (free tuition). The others are great too (and correct) but that last one wasn't one I'd thought of.  Thanks.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: The Trail of Tears all over again

/I farking hate my backwater hick state


move!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You could say it's...
<puts on sunglasses>
Texas' Blanket Policy
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: What the fark is this

[Fark user image image 850x509]


They ran them out of the East and into Texas but they were lucky in that they were able to retain the lands given in Texas and have done ok.
My mom's neighbors go up a once or twice a month to gamble.

https://www.alabama-coushatta.com/


The Caddo who had lived where the AC live now were all run off to Oklahoma. I just read about this the other day, I want to say it was between annexation and secession but I can't recall at the moment.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Did someone say Tribes?

[media-amazon.com image 500x375]


Shazbot!
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Flowery TwatsYou are right.  It's this idea of white people having power over others and using them for profit.  Denying people unlike them right to live and practice their culture and customs.  Texas wants to exploit and profit by ignoring Natives.  Like residential schools in Canada who removed children from their families to remove Indian in them.  Children who died in those schools and families traumatized for generations.  To this day many Native villages lack housing and clean water.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ less than a minute ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
