(ARL Now)   TikTok "star" and Zoomba instructor jailed, although strangely not for being a TikTok star and Zoomba instructor   (arlnow.com) divider line
34
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She worked as a comedy writer, too, subby. You're not giving her sprawling array of talent enough credit.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least she knows how to spell "zumba."
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Well at least she knows how to spell "zumba."


Without even looking it up though, I'm going to be 100% sure someone during COVID came up with "Zoomba" for their Zumba over Zoom class.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing worse is being a Roomba instructor.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schizophrenia? She got a persecution complex.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
25,000 followers. Totally a phenom.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're only a star of something if that something is paying your bills.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chronological age 39/mental age 15.

I wonder what her handle on FairfaxUnderground is.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The hell is Zoomba?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Imagine being such a shiatty customer that the employees of a restaurant band together to troll you, and they do such a thorough job of it that you get yourself arrested.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is there any actual proof that Miss TikTok is wrong?  I see no such proof that either side is actually correct from the article.  (Obviously, the cops are on the side of the restaurant employees, but the TikTok lady says one of the people she was accusing of stalking was dating a cop and that's why they were defending them.)

I mean, the article is obviously written to make the TikTok lady look crazy, and maybe she is-but maybe she isn't.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: The hell is Zoomba?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's a Zoomba?

Some kind of animal-based floor-cleaning invention?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Arlington is a rough area. We once had a fight break out at the Cheesecake factory over free cheesecake.

She looks like the generic Arlington resident, too. Like 90% of the people wandering around on the streets are women who look like her and who I assume are named things like KateLynne, carrying a yoga mat in one hand and some kind of gross looking green blended drink in the other. It must be the place where all the politicians in DC stash their kept women.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Chronological age 39 59/mental age 15.

I wonder what her handle on FairfaxUnderground Fark.com is.


FIFY
 
max_pooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Is there any actual proof that Miss TikTok is wrong?  I see no such proof that either side is actually correct from the article.  (Obviously, the cops are on the side of the restaurant employees, but the TikTok lady says one of the people she was accusing of stalking was dating a cop and that's why they were defending them.)

I mean, the article is obviously written to make the TikTok lady look crazy, and maybe she is-but maybe she isn't.


Doesn't matter. She violated a court order. She should have called a lawyer instead of immediately violating the protective order by blabbing on TikTok.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Coco should have been ware.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
25k followers means your a star?
 
dryknife
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: The hell is Zoomba?


I think it's a breakaway reform movement branch of Zombo,com.

https://www.zombo.com/
 
Scythed
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is schizo shiat, right? Why would a bunch of restaurant employees gangstalk her just because she had a bad date there?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just be thankful she wasn't a Boobah instructor.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've got a low level stalker.  The relationship ended over 10 years ago.  Ran into them last fall and that set them off again.  Months of calls and texts followed.  Not dozens a day, but very unwanted and they sent them at the same time on the same days of the week.  Like they were setting an alarm.  I'm friends with a couple of their cousins and I've had to cut contact with them, as well, because they got on my ass.  "Just talk to them".  fark no!  Some people are just broken and will never give up.  Ugh.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

special20: The only thing worse is being a Roomba instructor.


Why?  Teaching cleaning skills is a noble effort!!
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Geotpf: Is there any actual proof that Miss TikTok is wrong?  I see no such proof that either side is actually correct from the article.  (Obviously, the cops are on the side of the restaurant employees, but the TikTok lady says one of the people she was accusing of stalking was dating a cop and that's why they were defending them.)

I mean, the article is obviously written to make the TikTok lady look crazy, and maybe she is-but maybe she isn't.

Doesn't matter. She violated a court order. She should have called a lawyer instead of immediately violating the protective order by blabbing on TikTok.


Fair enough.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Is there any actual proof that Miss TikTok is wrong?  I see no such proof that either side is actually correct from the article.  (Obviously, the cops are on the side of the restaurant employees, but the TikTok lady says one of the people she was accusing of stalking was dating a cop and that's why they were defending them.)

I mean, the article is obviously written to make the TikTok lady look crazy, and maybe she is-but maybe she isn't.


Do you think it's plausible that the entire staff of two restaurants are conspiring to stalk her and set her up on fake dates?

To me it sounds more plausible that a 39 year old still really engaged in the singles scene that is trying to make a living off of social media hits is just making it all up because she needs the attention.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: She looks like the generic Arlington resident, too


Didn't bother reading did you? Shes a California implant.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Username checks out.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Geotpf: Is there any actual proof that Miss TikTok is wrong?  I see no such proof that either side is actually correct from the article.  (Obviously, the cops are on the side of the restaurant employees, but the TikTok lady says one of the people she was accusing of stalking was dating a cop and that's why they were defending them.)

I mean, the article is obviously written to make the TikTok lady look crazy, and maybe she is-but maybe she isn't.

Doesn't matter. She violated a court order. She should have called a lawyer instead of immediately violating the protective order by blabbing on TikTok.


Yup, if you get hit with a protective order, it's valid until the judge rescinds it. Even if the basis for the order is BS, you have to comply with it until they let it expire or until you go in for a hearing.
 
johndalek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why didn't she have her dad Lenny investigate?    Oh yeah. That's right.  He died.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meh
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't those automatic floor cleaners come with a manual? Who needs to pay an instructor?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyone tired of people who's main job is "influencer" or "social media star", and takes a small amount of pleasure when they end up in jail or catch a slight case of death due to their own stupid antics?
 
