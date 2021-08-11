 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Some had to endure the Holocaust. Others risked their lives to flee oppression, or gave their lives fighting tyranny, or lost their limbs protecting freedom. And then there were those who had to turn 21 during COVID, when no bars were open   (slate.com) divider line
37
    More: Sad, Party, Want, Koji Suzuki, 21stbirthday, original plan, 21-year-olds, past year, first waves of the coronavirus  
•       •       •

402 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 11:31 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boohoo.  There is nothing that says one must go out to a bar and get plastered on their 21st. It's not some glorious rite of passage to make yourself sick on poison with friends.  There is just too much emphasis on this behavior.  Proper education on alcohol in their teens will go a long way toward preventing someone from drinking to ridiculous excess when they come of age.

Yes, I am a bit biased what with not imbibing alcohol on my birthday until I turned 24 and chose a bottle of wine to go with the 4 course fondue meal. I didn't see the allure of alcohol.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was drinking before it was legal as do most people who drink. By the time you turn 21, there's no special magic about it unless you've been dreaming of spending way too much on alcohol in a real bar.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Turning 21 wasn't really a thing. It was just like, 'Ah, I'm one year older.' "

I have some very bad news for you about the rest of your life.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You're supposed to be drinking before 21, that way you can get good and addicted.

Catch up, geeze.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...you can always put on a mask, go to the liquor store, and buy a bottle of scotch.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Oh boohoo.  There is nothing that says one must go out to a bar and get plastered on their 21st. It's not some glorious rite of passage to make yourself sick on poison with friends.  There is just too much emphasis on this behavior.  Proper education on alcohol in their teens will go a long way toward preventing someone from drinking to ridiculous excess when they come of age.

Yes, I am a bit biased what with not imbibing alcohol on my birthday until I turned 24 and chose a bottle of wine to go with the 4 course fondue meal. I didn't see the allure of alcohol.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I spent my 21st birthday alone, pulling an all-night study cram for the finals I had the next day.

Sometimes birthdays suck. Even the much bally-hooed 21st birthday.
 
LL316
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Oh boohoo.  There is nothing that says one must go out to a bar and get plastered on their 21st. It's not some glorious rite of passage to make yourself sick on poison with friends.  There is just too much emphasis on this behavior.  Proper education on alcohol in their teens will go a long way toward preventing someone from drinking to ridiculous excess when they come of age.

Yes, I am a bit biased what with not imbibing alcohol on my birthday until I turned 24 and chose a bottle of wine to go with the 4 course fondue meal. I didn't see the allure of alcohol.


You sound like just an awful person to be around at gatherings.  God bless COVID, amiright?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
God what is Slate derping about now?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All I know is I'm so old drinking age twice on me while I was waiting to get legal
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The roofing thing is from age 13 forward I wasn't carded.
I've got  carded more in the last 15 years than in my youth.
Which is really farking stupid and really farking annoying.
fark ID laws
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I moved from BC to Alberta when I was 18. Didn't even realize that I was suddenly legal drinking age.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It wasn't on my birthday, but later that week I went to the store to buy some booze.  The cashier looked at my ID and said "You're not LL316.  I went to school with LL316 and you're not him."  I was, in fact, LL316.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rich kid problems
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Oh boohoo.  There is nothing that says one must go out to a bar and get plastered on their 21st. It's not some glorious rite of passage to make yourself sick on poison with friends.  There is just too much emphasis on this behavior.  Proper education on alcohol in their teens will go a long way toward preventing someone from drinking to ridiculous excess when they come of age.

Yes, I am a bit biased what with not imbibing alcohol on my birthday until I turned 24 and chose a bottle of wine to go with the 4 course fondue meal. I didn't see the allure of alcohol.


regmedia.co.ukView Full Size
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LL316: harleyquinnical: Oh boohoo.  There is nothing that says one must go out to a bar and get plastered on their 21st. It's not some glorious rite of passage to make yourself sick on poison with friends.  There is just too much emphasis on this behavior.  Proper education on alcohol in their teens will go a long way toward preventing someone from drinking to ridiculous excess when they come of age.

Yes, I am a bit biased what with not imbibing alcohol on my birthday until I turned 24 and chose a bottle of wine to go with the 4 course fondue meal. I didn't see the allure of alcohol.

You sound like just an awful person to be around at gatherings.  God bless COVID, amiright?


I'd rather drink with them, than most people I've drank with.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's almost as bad as having a mid summer birthday. You ever turn 21 on a college campus during the summer? It's like a ghost town at the bars. There might be a few people if you're lucky to have your birthday on a weekend. But what about when it's on a Wednesday? No one is there. It's sadder than a Subway catered party.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My 21st birthday was the day I broke my mother's heart by telling her that I didn't go to church anymore. God, I needed a drink after that. Couple of days later, I almost fell off the roof after drinking an entire bottle of wine from Big Lots.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At 21 I was way too drunk to make it to a bar. It didn't matter if they were open. What are kids doing these days?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It was 30 years ago, but my girlfriend baked me a happy 21 cake, I had a few beers, and got laid.

Not bad really.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Oh boohoo.  There is nothing that says one must go out to a bar and get plastered on their 21st. It's not some glorious rite of passage to make yourself sick on poison with friends.  There is just too much emphasis on this behavior.  Proper education on alcohol in their teens will go a long way toward preventing someone from drinking to ridiculous excess when they come of age.

Yes, I am a bit biased what with not imbibing alcohol on my birthday until I turned 24 and chose a bottle of wine to go with the 4 course fondue meal. I didn't see the allure of alcohol.


I didn't start drinking until my mid-20s for religious reasons. As a result, my perspective is a little different than the typical American, but I did get some important take-aways:

1. Quality is more important than quality.
2. The first time you drink cheap beer until you puke, you should do it in private with someone trustworthy. This will help teach you your limits so you don't make an ass of yourself in public or wind up in a dangerous situation.
3. Drinking alone on your birthday sucks, but you it doesn't sound as that bad until you actually do it.

/ I was not in a great place between the ages of 24 and 30
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Draylon? Are his siblings Nylon and Krylon?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meh.  I have no good memories from 21st birthdays.  Obvious sarcasm as to not offend, but they were my personal Vietnam.  Flashbacks of horror of nearly watching friends die for no good reason. Good times.
Smoke weed, eat a cookie and watch the sunset. There, I just gave you the secret of life.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Yes, I am a bit biased what with not imbibing alcohol on my birthday until I turned 24 and chose a bottle of wine to go with the 4 course fondue meal. I didn't see the allure of alcohol.


Soooo farking edgy. How do they even get clothes to stay on you?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was employed and traveling Europe at 18. What is this 21 year old drinking age you speak of?

It wasn't my thing, but high school friends paid homeless people a tenner to buy them beer at the 7-11.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure that i went somewhere and partied when I turned 21. But I was already going to bars back when I was 15, so I don't recall being able to drink at 21 being all that interesting or important.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's cheaper to get drunk at home, and you don'thavetoworryabout transportation. Just sayin.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LL316: harleyquinnical: Oh boohoo.  There is nothing that says one must go out to a bar and get plastered on their 21st. It's not some glorious rite of passage to make yourself sick on poison with friends.  There is just too much emphasis on this behavior.  Proper education on alcohol in their teens will go a long way toward preventing someone from drinking to ridiculous excess when they come of age.

Yes, I am a bit biased what with not imbibing alcohol on my birthday until I turned 24 and chose a bottle of wine to go with the 4 course fondue meal. I didn't see the allure of alcohol.

You sound like just an awful person to be around at gatherings.  God bless COVID, amiright?


No, they're right. The popular relationship with alcohol is extremely unhealthy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image image 300x168]


Life is perfectly fair. Some of us die Young some of the old but we all die. All the horrible shiat that happens in between that's us that has nothing to do with life.
We're unjust with each other.
Don't be blaming life for being a shiathead to somebody else.
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: harleyquinnical: Yes, I am a bit biased what with not imbibing alcohol on my birthday until I turned 24 and chose a bottle of wine to go with the 4 course fondue meal. I didn't see the allure of alcohol.

Soooo farking edgy. How do they even get clothes to stay on you?


The fact that some of us don't ser the appeal of getting s.ashed or making a big deal.of that first legal bar night isn't edgy. Its just that we think a lot of the rest of you kinda obsess over drinking and acting like idiots when you're smashed.

Never saw the need or appeal. Would really prefer to live in a society that wasn't so damned crazy for booze, but here we are.

But inguess its edgy for calling someone else edgy for not liking this thing you like, probably like a little too much.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So I started drinking in pubs from the age of 16. One pub I frequented started clamping down on underage drinking. I went there on my 18th birthday, legal age in the UK. They asked to see my passport. We don't have ID in the UK and who the fark takes their passport to the pub? That was the one and only time I have ever been ID'd or refused beer in my life.

/Went down the road to another pub
//Didn't get shiatfaced as I'd been drinking a couple of years, plus my parents gave me drink at home with meals from even younger so there was no mystery with alcohol for me.
/// currently enjoying a 6.5% dark ale after work.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

logieal: It's almost as bad as having a mid summer birthday. You ever turn 21 on a college campus during the summer? It's like a ghost town at the bars. There might be a few people if you're lucky to have your birthday on a weekend. But what about when it's on a Wednesday? No one is there. It's sadder than a Subway catered party.


Summer birthday here.  Had a Budweiser at my uncle's house.  Went home.  Masturbated.  Went to bed.  Much better than a Subway catered party, IMO.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was in line at a liquor store 3 minutes before midnight the day of my 21st birthday.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When I turned 18 my father said "Atomic, I'll buy you beer for the weekends, but you can't go out until you sleep it off."

I still prefer to drink alone.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chawco: Mikey1969: harleyquinnical: Yes, I am a bit biased what with not imbibing alcohol on my birthday until I turned 24 and chose a bottle of wine to go with the 4 course fondue meal. I didn't see the allure of alcohol.

Soooo farking edgy. How do they even get clothes to stay on you?

The fact that some of us don't ser the appeal of getting s.ashed or making a big deal.of that first legal bar night isn't edgy. Its just that we think a lot of the rest of you kinda obsess over drinking and acting like idiots when you're smashed.

Never saw the need or appeal. Would really prefer to live in a society that wasn't so damned crazy for booze, but here we are.

But inguess its edgy for calling someone else edgy for not liking this thing you like, probably like a little too much.


Yeah, but...fondue?
 
schubie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I feel more sorry for people in their 80s who know time is short and their bodies and ability to drive and be independent is rapidly slipping away while hearing all day that they're expendable anyway.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.