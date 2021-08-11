 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Handcuffed man hijacks ATV in wild 70 MPH chase caught on video, and come on, you gotta admit that is impressive   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    Mason Dunn  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.  That one officer who stop the chase looked like he had 20 years on the others - and that was smart what he did.  I bet the only time he put down his coffee was when he got out of the car.

And it's almost as if the guy knew that he would get trespassing charges if he went tear-assing across a field.
 
Lonesome fugitive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was behind the back handcuffed. That would be impressive.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're escaping in an off-road vehicle then get off-road you dumbass. You're in farm country. Take advantage of it.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy has to know he can't get away so, he must be making a highlight reel.

What's his ear worm for the soundtrack running thru his head?

I mean, obviously it's Bon Jovi, but is it Blaze or Glory or Wanted Dead or Alive?
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy doesn't seem to know what the A and the T stand for.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: What's his ear worm for the soundtrack running thru his head?


Free Bird
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're on 4 wheeler, you try to outrun cops, primarily on paved highways.  He never thought to take that thing across a field?

Can an ATV like that really hit 70mph?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: This guy doesn't seem to know what the A and the T stand for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nicely done..."

Yeah, it was nice of Jethro to crash himself and lay down on the pavement so Officer Bearclaw could stroll up and point his gun at him.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What crap reporting. The water isn't "beige", it's the colour of chocolate milk.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos1.blogger.comView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
What does his t shirt say?
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: What does his t shirt say?


"NO FAT CHICKS"
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Nicely done..."

Yeah, it was nice of Jethro to crash himself and lay down on the pavement so Officer Bearclaw could stroll up and point his gun at him.


Taser, not firearm.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just wait till his lawyer shows up
My cousin vinnie
Youtube pIBCAlOm1cY

His case starts with the "mud arrest" even being legal.
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How built up is that area? Seems like a run up a horse trail or muddy field, he could have left cops sucking dirt.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Makes daring escape on all-terrain vehicle, sticks to road.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If you're escaping in an off-road vehicle then get off-road you dumbass. You're in farm country. Take advantage of it.


I'm not sure how well that would work if only able to work the bars from one side.
 
chieromancer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You're missing the point, farkers. Edmond Oklahoma has a news helicopter.
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't be the only who saw the reporter's picture in the top right corner and assumed that was a photo of the guy that was on the ATV, can I?
 
andistyr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chieromancer: You're missing the point, farkers. Edmond Oklahoma has a news helicopter.


Well not hard to believe since that is a Oklahoma City news station and Edmond is a suburb of Oklahoma City.

Plus I don't know if I would want to run through a bunch of barbed wire fences to get that off road.
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
kfor.comView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think he was trying to get back to Pennsyltucky.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's why you handcuff 'em BEHIND THE BACK! ... and this is the kind of cop we need. He parks so the guy has to go thru the water at speed, pulls out a taser instead of a gun, and Does do any extra-curricular activity because thieres a helo up thiere, and the gum-drops would go crazy if he din't play nice.

/ His buddies are hitting every jewlery and liquor store in town
// Dem cats away !
/// All the police are chasing one guy on an ATV
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Booooorrrnnnnnnnn  Frrrrreeeeeeeee!  As Free as the Wind Blows!
 
Watubi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He was just trying to get to the county line.  Because, as everyone knows, local cops have to stop there and can't keep chasing you
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Watubi: He was just trying to get to the county line.  Because, as everyone knows, local cops have to stop there and can't keep chasing you


Only if you don't stop for a stranded bride.

Then it's on.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: So, you're on 4 wheeler, you try to outrun cops, primarily on paved highways.  He never thought to take that thing across a field?

Can an ATV like that really hit 70mph?


That is exactly what I thought at first, but  many of those properties had fences other obstructions.  And a chopper tracking him.  He stood no chance off road, the rough terrain with your hands cuffed would have made off-roading impossible.  He was actually wiser to stay on the roads, IMHO.  Eventually they will get him either way.

And yes, that type of ATV can do 70 mph.  That's actually about their top speed, unmodified.  I have one very similar.  They are like a small car.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

IamTomJoad: Watubi: He was just trying to get to the county line.  Because, as everyone knows, local cops have to stop there and can't keep chasing you

Only if you don't stop for a stranded bride.

Then it's on.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You SOMMMMM Biatch!
 
