(Guardian)   Who else is shocked that when teachers grade their students instead of an independent exam body, private schools gave their students more top grades while black students got poor grades?   (theguardian.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those private schools' kids' parents are paying for those A's, dammit!
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So why do we want to get rid of standardized tests then?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ummm... no one with any experience with private schools is at all surprised by this.

Dumbest f*cking kids I've ever known.

Also, some of the smartest.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Ummm... no one with any experience with private schools is at all surprised by this.

Dumbest f*cking kids I've ever known.

Also, some of the smartest.


That's how it was in my neighborhood as well.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You're the racist for seeing racism.
If there were no lefty-libs seeing racism all the time, there would be no racism.
Racism only exists because liberals talk about it - like Covid.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So why do we want to get rid of standardized tests then?


makes it harder to pad grades.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This headline implies that private schools only contain white kids.  Which is not true at all.

The headline is more racist than the accusation that it is implying.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So why do we want to get rid of standardized tests then?


Hear me out on this one:  it's as if there's at least a potential disconnect between grades and learning.  The first does not necessarily have to reflect the latter.  Better grades alone through standardized testing does not automatically equal more educated & capable students... and that's purely conceptually, with all other things being equal.  In real-world circumstances, it's almost guaranteed to not reflect anything good.

Eightballjacket: NewportBarGuy: Ummm... no one with any experience with private schools is at all surprised by this.

Dumbest f*cking kids I've ever known.

Also, some of the smartest.

That's how it was in my neighborhood as well.


People with all the advantages in life still have the opportunity to take advantage of their privilege & good fortune, or squander it.  Education is still education, rich or poor.  It's student-centric.  Training puts the onus on the trainer.  Education puts the onus on the student.  Unfortunately, the potential of training is limited and often a bit narrow.  Capable, well-rounded invidivuals with critical thinking skills require actual education at some point.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: So why do we want to get rid of standardized tests then?


Because schools start "teaching the test" instead of actually educating. Both systems have major flaws.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The Googles Do Nothing: So why do we want to get rid of standardized tests then?

Because schools start "teaching the test" instead of actually educating. Both systems have major flaws.


And as an addendum, standardized tests have also been shown to have racial bias.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The Googles Do Nothing: So why do we want to get rid of standardized tests then?

Because schools start "teaching the test" instead of actually educating. Both systems have major flaws.


We should just give up.....let the robots do all the thinking for us.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
a) If I don't give them top marks, I get fired from this cushy gig
b) Of course they are smart, I'm the one who taught them

It's obviously some of both.

Which is the worse position, ethically?
 
