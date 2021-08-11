 Skip to content
(AP News)   Wow. River Dave went full Brene Brown, didn't he?   (apnews.com) divider line
20
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
😭
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is the first of three times this story will be greenlit from different sources.

I'm OK with positive repeats.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He lived there for 30+ years and it happened to burn down the night he was in jail?
How convenient.
 
p51d007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, if he is at peace with it, then leave the guy alone.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: He lived there for 30+ years and it happened to burn down the night he was in jail?
How convenient.


Yeah, less than 30 minutes after the landowner's guy was there, using a power saw to disconnect solar panels on the roof. Hmmm
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dave's not here!
 
Pinner
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: He lived there for 30+ years and it happened to burn down the night he was in jail?
How convenient.


Spontaneous combustion.
Or, just a local Karen who has never pissed outdoors in her life and thinks that those type of people are totally reprehensible!
 
Snort
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
who and who?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: He lived there for 30+ years and it happened to burn down the night he was in jail?
How convenient.


The person who owned the land started to tear down the property when he was in jail and either sparks from power tools or from the partially disassembled solar panels set the place on fire, according to the farking article.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope the locals reenact Alice's Restaurant on that property until it changes hands.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
IMHO..The guy that owns the land, who came in and started doing stuff, was kind of stealing..
Just because the items were on his land, doesn't automagically make them his to do with as he pleased.
 
nyclon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pinner:

Spontaneous combustion.
Or, just a local Karen who has never pissed outdoors in her life and thinks that those type of people are totally reprehensible!

I bet he had a Tigger Flag waving outside. That seems to set off Karens.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: I hope the locals reenact Alice's Restaurant on that property until it changes hands.


Which part of Alice's Restaurant? The part where he leaves the garbage outside the closed landfill or the part where he smokes a forest of trees and rambles on and on for seventeen minutes, long after everyone stopped paying attention?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


looks like he's worried someone jumped his claim
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snort: who and who?


You'll have plenty of time to ask questions like that when you're living in a van down by the river
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In te 18th century, wealthy land owners would hire hermits to live in caves or tiny huts, the way we might put a concrete garden gnome in the garden.

assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size

https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles​/​the-history-of-hermits-in-gardens
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm betting a 7 figure book deal, and a new cabin nearby.
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've hidden too many years and I've built relationships

Those seem contradictory.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Somebody showed him PornHub, huh?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

skyotter: I've hidden too many years and I've built relationships

Those seem contradictory.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
