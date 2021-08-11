 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Angler on beach in need of a bigger fishing pole after hooking into a great white shark   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well I'm not swimming.  Eff that beach, I'm out.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder how many White Claws were being consumed in this clip.
 
Juc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man those bloody EDM sharks always dropping the bass.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Henceforth, I will refer to these swim trunks as "my brown pants".
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But was it really an "ordeal"?
 
rummonkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: But was it really an "ordeal"?


Also Is it really scary? That's the shark's house and we have driven them closer to us with overfishing.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is the shark okay?
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: But was it really an "ordeal"?


Seriously. Looks like the dude was applying minimal effort to catch that thing.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: But was it really an "ordeal"?


I thought an 'ordeal' would last longer than 2 seconds.
 
Headso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I use to boogie board all the time at that beach when I was a kid, the water is brutally cold.
 
drtgb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
'Great white' subby?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Old_Chief_Scott: But was it really an "ordeal"?

Also Is it really scary? That's the shark's house and we have driven them closer to us with overfishing.


Not really. The MA government brought harbor seals back to the area.  There are now large numbers in neighboring Chatham MA which has attracted the great white sharks.
I've been deep sea fishing off the MA coast, sharks taking catch off your line is not unusual or unexpected, this is a non-story compared to the diver who got taken up and spit out by a humpback whale a few weeks ago at P-town.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If it's that terrifying just cut the line

Didn't watch the video
 
