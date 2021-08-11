 Skip to content
(Ars Technica) Looks like the Florida Exclusion Zone is still faking their Covid numbers (arstechnica.com)
    Florida, United States, Broward County, Florida, Texas, Southern United States, United States presidential election, 2008, Twitter, Joe Biden  
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, there is no new cases if there is no counting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're exploding in cases even while faking their numbers. Wow.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now the federal government is sending ventilators. Why are we wasting resources on these people? They continue to spit in the rest of our faces with one side of their mouth while asking for help with the other.

Im sorry, I know there are decent people there, but you need to find a way to get out. Beg, borrow, steal. Leave the area so we can nuke it from orbit please.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only "Florida Exclusion Zone" was a real thing, like in Escape from New York.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: So now the federal government is sending ventilators. Why are we wasting resources on these people? They continue to spit in the rest of our faces with one side of their mouth while asking for help with the other.

Im sorry, I know there are decent people there, but you need to find a way to get out. Beg, borrow, steal. Leave the area so we can nuke it from orbit please.


The federal government needs to take over the state's pandemic response. This is a national emergency.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that Florida really doesn't need those ventilators then.....
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: If only "Florida Exclusion Zone" was a real thing, like in Escape from New York.


I was thinking more along the lines of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.  DeSantis is definitely an anomaly of some kind.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size



/unless you have a crap immune system for medical reasons or kids under 12
//seriously though...move out of FL
///fark the rest of you assholes though
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the economy is booming... hey, why isn't anybody buying things anymore?  It's like a ghost town.
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Karma Chameleon: So now the federal government is sending ventilators. Why are we wasting resources on these people? They continue to spit in the rest of our faces with one side of their mouth while asking for help with the other.

Im sorry, I know there are decent people there, but you need to find a way to get out. Beg, borrow, steal. Leave the area so we can nuke it from orbit please.

The federal government needs to take over the state's pandemic response. This is a national emergency.


Not sure if:

A) they can legally
B) Biden wants in on this shiatshow
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Florida kills my double vaxed boyfriend, I'm going to feel very perturbed and have a weed bill large enough to fund a space station.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Karma Chameleon: So now the federal government is sending ventilators. Why are we wasting resources on these people? They continue to spit in the rest of our faces with one side of their mouth while asking for help with the other.

Im sorry, I know there are decent people there, but you need to find a way to get out. Beg, borrow, steal. Leave the area so we can nuke it from orbit please.

The federal government needs to take over the state's pandemic response. This is a national emergency.


Fixed for my wishful thinking
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: If only "Florida Exclusion Zone" was a real thing, like in Escape from New York.


It's even got the (former) president living there.

Ain't no one gonna rescue that load, though.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: They're exploding in cases even while faking their numbers. Wow.


The number of new cases has been dropping dramatically over the last five days as reported in the article itself.   How is that "exploding"?  They are coming down from a very high number, so you could say the numbers have exploded, but the evidence of the last five days doesn't support the idea that they are still doing so.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: austerity101: Karma Chameleon: So now the federal government is sending ventilators. Why are we wasting resources on these people? They continue to spit in the rest of our faces with one side of their mouth while asking for help with the other.

Im sorry, I know there are decent people there, but you need to find a way to get out. Beg, borrow, steal. Leave the area so we can nuke it from orbit please.

The federal government needs to take over the state's pandemic response. This is a national emergency.

Not sure if:

A) they can legally
B) Biden wants in on this shiatshow


If it's a national emergency, they absolutely can. The feds should be running all of this by now because the states have shown themselves incapable. Their citizens shouldn't be dying because the federal government thinks intervening would look impolite.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Karma Chameleon: So now the federal government is sending ventilators. Why are we wasting resources on these people? They continue to spit in the rest of our faces with one side of their mouth while asking for help with the other.

Im sorry, I know there are decent people there, but you need to find a way to get out. Beg, borrow, steal. Leave the area so we can nuke it from orbit please.

The federal government needs to take over the state's pandemic response. This is a national emergency.


What part of "SHALL NOT INFRINGE" do you not understand, Commie!? GUBMENT TAKING OVER! JADE HELM! STATES RIGHTS! PERSONAL LIBERTY!

/ this post is brought to you by Crazy Facebook Uncle & Sons™

// I love how "personal liberty" seems to mean that Red Hats have the right to endanger us all.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's illegal for the hospitals in Florida to report their numbers right? Or are we not at that level of dystopia yet?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can home invade and arrest more data gatherers.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down with tetanus shots, yes to rusty nails!

-Desantis 2024
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will be nothing compared to how they will have to mess with election numbers. With most of his supporters dead.
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: It's illegal for the hospitals in Florida to report their numbers right? Or are we not at that level of dystopia yet?


See comment right below yours.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: They're exploding in cases even while faking their numbers. Wow.


They have been faking their numbers all along. For example, if someone from NY has a house in FL, and dies in FL, they were not counting them as a FL death. That allowed them to not count a significant percentage of the people that died from COVID in FL.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This morning my father in law was watching the pre dawn fox news show.  One of the guests they had on was the "CFO" of Florida blaming the CDC for over counting cases.
It's like they are living in an alternative reality.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I snark around that Florida doesn't need ventilators and other support from the federal government, but unfortunately, they need it more than most other states due to a total abject failure to govern. The government down there isn't splitting hairs over something like 3 foot vs 6 foot distancing, they're playing "do nothing" vs "do something". Sorry folks, the "do nothing" experiment has been tried, the only outcome is deaths. There is no reason to continue trying it.

Like it or not the new normal requires precautions for everyone. Not everywhere, but there will be some level of social responsibility required of you. Florida has shown people will die if you can't accede to that.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eagles95: austerity101: Karma Chameleon: So now the federal government is sending ventilators. Why are we wasting resources on these people? They continue to spit in the rest of our faces with one side of their mouth while asking for help with the other.

Im sorry, I know there are decent people there, but you need to find a way to get out. Beg, borrow, steal. Leave the area so we can nuke it from orbit please.

The federal government needs to take over the state's pandemic response. This is a national emergency.

Not sure if:

A) they can legally
B) Biden wants in on this shiatshow


When your opponent is busy making a horrible mistake, do not interrupt him.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: They're exploding in cases even while faking their numbers. Wow.


Yeah, imagine how bad it really is

Trainspotr: FrancoFile: If only "Florida Exclusion Zone" was a real thing, like in Escape from New York.

It's even got the (former) president living there.

Ain't no one gonna rescue that load, though.


I thought he moved to Bedminster (in New Jersey) a few weeks back?  Or maybe he was just taking a vacation from his vacation...
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Opacity: I snark around that Florida doesn't need ventilators and other support from the federal government, but unfortunately, they need it more than most other states due to a total abject failure to govern. The government down there isn't splitting hairs over something like 3 foot vs 6 foot distancing, they're playing "do nothing" vs "do something". Sorry folks, the "do nothing" experiment has been tried, the only outcome is deaths. There is no reason to continue trying it.

Like it or not the new normal requires precautions for everyone. Not everywhere, but there will be some level of social responsibility required of you. Florida has shown people will die if you can't accede to that.


So what social responsibilities are we going to require of Florida, then? Because they need ventilators, and we need them to stop spreading disease. It doesn't help merely to give them medical equipment, as that does nothing to stave off infections.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrWhy: Fonaibung: They're exploding in cases even while faking their numbers. Wow.

The number of new cases has been dropping dramatically over the last five days as reported in the article itself.   How is that "exploding"?  They are coming down from a very high number, so you could say the numbers have exploded, but the evidence of the last five days doesn't support the idea that they are still doing so.


Eventually there will be 0 new cases, because everyone in Florida will have it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: eagles95: austerity101: Karma Chameleon: So now the federal government is sending ventilators. Why are we wasting resources on these people? They continue to spit in the rest of our faces with one side of their mouth while asking for help with the other.

Im sorry, I know there are decent people there, but you need to find a way to get out. Beg, borrow, steal. Leave the area so we can nuke it from orbit please.

The federal government needs to take over the state's pandemic response. This is a national emergency.

Not sure if:

A) they can legally
B) Biden wants in on this shiatshow

If it's a national emergency, they absolutely can.


[Citation Needed]

No, really, I want a cite.  There are plenty of Supreme Court rulings that say a state or local government can do almost anything to stop a contagious disease, but I haven't seen one that says the Feds can do the same.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will someone just punch Dick DeSantis in the face. Using Florida reporting methodology it will be like it never happened (but we know it did).

Just report daily figures like a grown-up.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, they're faking their numbers and even the fake numbers are the worst in the country...

If that's not the eptiome of Republican leadership, I don't know what is.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WHAT A FEZ MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrWhy: Fonaibung: They're exploding in cases even while faking their numbers. Wow.

The number of new cases has been dropping dramatically over the last five days as reported in the article itself.   How is that "exploding"?  They are coming down from a very high number, so you could say the numbers have exploded, but the evidence of the last five days doesn't support the idea that they are still doing so.


Not true.

"On Tuesday, the CDC updated the case counts for the disputed days-but the counts were still higher than what the Florida health department claimed on Twitter. The CDC still reports that Florida recorded nearly 24,000 new daily cases August 6, but only 21,487 on August 7 and 19,584 on August 8. The CDC now also reports that the Sunshine State had 15,322 new cases on August 9.


Yes, the numbers are dropping, but that's 3 days of drop, not five. (the 7th, 8th and 9th are lower than the 6th.) And furthermore, that's the weekend and Monday, which have always seen lower numbers of cases. This isn't because you magically are more resistant on the weekend, it's because the people who actually report and collate the numbers don't work on the weekend.

This is why real epidemiologists ignore daily number in favor of 7-10 day moving averages, so make sure that daily variability is smoothed out and we get a more accurate representation than "We saw three days of drop, we're fine" followed by "holy shiat we're not fine" come Wednesday.

If cases were actually dropping, then Florida would be reporting them daily and bragging. And heck, let's look at the next day...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


EVERYTHING you need to know is in the slope of the graph. First, it's a seven day average. If the CDC did report three days of cases as two, that will correct itself the next day when the third day is reported as 0. The 7 day moving average didn't show that drop that the Florida Government asserted would happen.

Yes, it showed a dramatic drop on August 9th...because many of the Saturday/Sunday cases haven't been reported yet. If you look, you can see similar drops through the raw data in the graph, indeed, they occur about every seven days, with a couple of exceptions like, say, July 5th. Heck, you can see the magical Christmas drop caused by Christmas Eve being on a Thurdays, thus, offices were closed for four days straight.

But for this "drop" and "data correction?" The slope doesn't change. The peaks aren't as high, but the troughs aren't as low.

This data is clearly saying that not only are cases per day not dropping, they continue to climb. And when we get August 10th and August 11th numbers, we'll see that.

TL;DR and TS;CU: You're wrong.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last year cases were soaring and then there was a tropical storm headed this way.  5 days before the storm was due to arrive, DeathSentence shut down the state testing centers for "storm prep".   And the storm didn't do much of anything and a few days after it was gone, the state testing centers reopened.  Miraculously, the positive case numbers dropped by 5K a day from before the sites were closed.  That is when I believe they figured out a way to play with the numbers and I haven't believed any of the numbers since.

There is a storm headed this way - but I don't think he will be able to do the same thing since most testing sites are now run by the local governments/hospitals.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

solokumba: Subby, there is no new cases if there is no counting.

[Fark user image image 614x342]


Look at those deaths.  Just 657 new deaths out of 101,254 new cases.

That's a fatality rate of 657/101254*100= 0.6%.

That's about a quarter of what it used to be, and starting to edge into "bad flu year" territory (but not quite there yet).
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dittybopper: solokumba: Subby, there is no new cases if there is no counting.

[Fark user image image 614x342]

Look at those deaths.  Just 657 new deaths out of 101,254 new cases.

That's a fatality rate of 657/101254*100= 0.6%.

That's about a quarter of what it used to be, and starting to edge into "bad flu year" territory (but not quite there yet).


Those cases are new. Wait until all of them are..."Resolved". Also, that what doesn't kill you, often leaves you crippled.

/This is NOT "just the flu", and you should stop saying that.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No shiat.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When can we start making the bigger than a breadbox comparisons?

Because by next week he will have killed off the entire population of Pensacola.

And not just "those people", everyone in Pensacola.
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Geotpf: austerity101: eagles95: austerity101: Karma Chameleon: So now the federal government is sending ventilators. Why are we wasting resources on these people? They continue to spit in the rest of our faces with one side of their mouth while asking for help with the other.

Im sorry, I know there are decent people there, but you need to find a way to get out. Beg, borrow, steal. Leave the area so we can nuke it from orbit please.

The federal government needs to take over the state's pandemic response. This is a national emergency.

Not sure if:

A) they can legally
B) Biden wants in on this shiatshow

If it's a national emergency, they absolutely can.

[Citation Needed]

No, really, I want a cite.  There are plenty of Supreme Court rulings that say a state or local government can do almost anything to stop a contagious disease, but I haven't seen one that says the Feds can do the same.


Read page 35ff of this

Yes it is a legal opinion, but cites several laws and orders that have yet to be struck down:

The Public Health Service Act, enacted in 1994, grants the executive unilateral authorization to declare a national emergency and allows broad discretion during a public health emergency such as making grants, entering into contracts, investigating the cause, treatment and prevention of a disease or disorder causing the emergency, and authorizing emergency use of unapproved products or approved products for  unauthorized uses. Quarantine may also be used as ―necessary‖ to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases....


And later:

Emergency legislation has also been passed to control communicable diseases, such as preventing the interstate spread of diseases; preventing the introduction, spread or transmission of foreign diseases; establishing the list of quarantinable communicable diseases and penalties for violating quarantine regulations; precluding aliens with communicable public health diseases from entry into the U.S.; authorizing the cessation, cancelation or grounding of flights or restricting airport airspace due to emergency conditions on the ground; regulating or limiting the interstate, instrastate or foreign transportation of, or providing for the inspection, cleaning or destruction of, animals, food, and other property found to be contaminated or infected; and, limiting the liability of those administering emergency countermeasures or those volunteers participating in emergency aid

Now I'll gran that many of these powers have yet to have been tested by the courts and may indeed get struck down, but the laws are currently on the books that give the Executive broad discretion and powers.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Fonaibung: They're exploding in cases even while faking their numbers. Wow.

The number of new cases has been dropping dramatically over the last five days as reported in the article itself.   How is that "exploding"?  They are coming down from a very high number, so you could say the numbers have exploded, but the evidence of the last five days doesn't support the idea that they are still doing so.


FTFA: Overall, the new numbers adjusted the CDC's calculation of the state's seven-day rolling average of new daily cases on August 8 from roughly 22,500 to 20,000. Those averages are still all-time highs for the state.
 
bdub77
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Looks like Desantis now finally has the platform he needs for his 2024 presidential run...

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dittybopper: solokumba: Subby, there is no new cases if there is no counting.

[Fark user image image 614x342]

Look at those deaths.  Just 657 new deaths out of 101,254 new cases.

That's a fatality rate of 657/101254*100= 0.6%.

That's about a quarter of what it used to be, and starting to edge into "bad flu year" territory (but not quite there yet).


Shut up. THis is nothing like the flu here.
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Fonaibung: They're exploding in cases even while faking their numbers. Wow.

The number of new cases has been dropping dramatically over the last five days as reported in the article itself.   How is that "exploding"?  They are coming down from a very high number, so you could say the numbers have exploded, but the evidence of the last five days doesn't support the idea that they are still doing so.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
Dr.why? More like
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OldRod: Fonaibung: They're exploding in cases even while faking their numbers. Wow.

Yeah, imagine how bad it really is

Trainspotr: FrancoFile: If only "Florida Exclusion Zone" was a real thing, like in Escape from New York.

It's even got the (former) president living there.

Ain't no one gonna rescue that load, though.

I thought he moved to Bedminster (in New Jersey) a few weeks back?  Or maybe he was just taking a vacation from his vacation...


I think he just spends the hot months in Bedminster.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: solokumba: Subby, there is no new cases if there is no counting.

[Fark user image image 614x342]

Look at those deaths.  Just 657 new deaths out of 101,254 new cases.

That's a fatality rate of 657/101254*100= 0.6%.

That's about a quarter of what it used to be, and starting to edge into "bad flu year" territory (but not quite there yet).


The vaccines are working, yes. That's pretty farking awesome. If only people would get off their asses and get their farking vaccines, we wouldn't be in this mess.

As far as comparisons to "bad flu year" territory, a "bad flu year" means 60,000 deaths annually. That chart had 650 in one day and didn't list all the Covid deaths nationwide (Florida, for instance, was absent despite having around 20% of all Covid cases). That's an annual rate of about 240,000 deaths so no, we're not anywhere close to "bad flu year" territory.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: solokumba: Subby, there is no new cases if there is no counting.

[Fark user image image 614x342]

Look at those deaths.  Just 657 new deaths out of 101,254 new cases.

That's a fatality rate of 657/101254*100= 0.6%.

That's about a quarter of what it used to be, and starting to edge into "bad flu year" territory (but not quite there yet).


Oh boy, Rooftop Ralph is here to statsplain away COVID. It's just the flu!
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Opacity: I snark around that Florida doesn't need ventilators and other support from the federal government, but unfortunately, they need it more than most other states due to a total abject failure to govern. The government down there isn't splitting hairs over something like 3 foot vs 6 foot distancing, they're playing "do nothing" vs "do something". Sorry folks, the "do nothing" experiment has been tried, the only outcome is deaths. There is no reason to continue trying it.

Like it or not the new normal requires precautions for everyone. Not everywhere, but there will be some level of social responsibility required of you. Florida has shown people will die if you can't accede to that.


Their actions are even worse than "do nothing". They're actively prohibiting people from taking protective measures.  The way things are going I expect them to mandate French kissing as the required greeting to replace handshakes.
 
farkdd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Fonaibung: They're exploding in cases even while faking their numbers. Wow.

They have been faking their numbers all along. For example, if someone from NY has a house in FL, and dies in FL, they were not counting them as a FL death. That allowed them to not count a significant percentage of the people that died from COVID in FL.


Exactly. They used to at least list "non-FL residents" separately, now they just ignore them (cases & deaths), and don't report them at all. Which is fine, you know, when (a) FL has the most tourists of any state, (b) FL has a significant number of "snowbirds" who live here for 3-6 months a year in the winter, and (c) this excludes even (for example) out-of-state students going to college here for 4+ years. Even if they get sick in FL, infect others in FL, and die in FL, they magically don't count!

Because remember, a central tenet of GOP governance is that only appearances matter, not facts!
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: So now the federal government is sending ventilators. Why are we wasting resources on these people? They continue to spit in the rest of our faces with one side of their mouth while asking for help with the other.

Im sorry, I know there are decent people there, but you need to find a way to get out. Beg, borrow, steal. Leave the area so we can nuke it from orbit please.


No. The people who choose to be unvaccinated are not decent people. They are going off the edge of their flat earth together, laughing at us and defiant.

Both my sons live there in Walton County Florida. I am getting a giant dose of FU and STFU we are not getting the shot.

And they probably will die from stupidity.
 
