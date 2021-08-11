 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Avoiding any witch hunts, city unanimously approves mask mandate   (wcvb.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Democracy, Vaccination, Need, city of Salem.The Salem Board of Health, Mask, WANT, Vaccine, new indoor mask mandate  
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salem?  I don't even know 'em.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I still don't get why people are so upset about wearing a mask? WTF. Grow up. Have some team spirit.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I still don't get why people are so upset about wearing a mask? WTF. Grow up. Have some team spirit.


It's been the least awful part of the pandemic.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What do we burn besides witches?
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bowen: waxbeans: I still don't get why people are so upset about wearing a mask? WTF. Grow up. Have some team spirit.

It's been the least awful part of the pandemic.


the lack of traffic was pretty nice.
 
someonelse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I still don't get why people are so upset about wearing a mask? WTF. Grow up. Have some team spirit.


This is entirelybecause Trump made it a thing. For that, he has a lot of blood on his hands.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We're never going to unmask.
This is the new normal.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: What do we burn besides witches?


Jews?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: functionisalwaystaken: What do we burn besides witches?

Jews?


My next door neighbors get sunburn sometimes, but damn man.  Not ok.  Learn your Monty Python.

Even a picture of Joan of Ark would have been ok.
 
