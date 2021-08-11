 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Washington police department cracks down on men who publicly bemoan their small, funny shaped penises   (kiro7.com) divider line
52
    More: Cool, Bellevue, Washington, Bellevue Police Department, numerous complaints, Washington, KIRO-TV, Muffler, Crime, modified exhaust  
•       •       •

1473 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

Once again for the people at the back, it's okay to break the law as long as you can afford it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish they'd crack down here in Virginia. Not only do some of these idiots have loud mufflers, some alter it somehow so it purposely backfires. So they'll be driving down the street "VROOOOOOOOOOM BANG BANG BANG! VROOOOOOOOOOOM BANG BANG BANG!"

Grow up. How old are you, 12?

"I'M MAKING LOUD NOISES! LOOK AT ME!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just crush the cars or give them to people who need a car
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I wish they'd crack down here in Virginia. Not only do some of these idiots have loud mufflers, some alter it somehow so it purposely backfires. So they'll be driving down the street "VROOOOOOOOOOM BANG BANG BANG! VROOOOOOOOOOOM BANG BANG BANG!"

Grow up. How old are you, 12?

"I'M MAKING LOUD NOISES! LOOK AT ME!"


There was a car here that did that.. it burned mysteriously in its driveway.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another point for electric cars...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

Once again for the people at the back, it's okay to break the law as long as you can afford it.


My state fixed this to where you don't have to pay traffic citations. They are effectively $0 now.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Walker: I wish they'd crack down here in Virginia. Not only do some of these idiots have loud mufflers, some alter it somehow so it purposely backfires. So they'll be driving down the street "VROOOOOOOOOOM BANG BANG BANG! VROOOOOOOOOOOM BANG BANG BANG!"

Grow up. How old are you, 12?

"I'M MAKING LOUD NOISES! LOOK AT ME!"

There was a car here that did that.. it burned mysteriously in its driveway.


I can't imagine what about a device that facilitates accumulating and periodically detonating gasoline fumes might have lead to that outcome.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Woo WOOO !!!!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: just crush the cars or give them to people who need a car


So, wait, does Fark hate civil asset forfeiture, or does it agree with it?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That '70s Show - Funniest Scenes - 7x03 1/3
Youtube q4Xzr5-5Dxg
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"....funny shapes?"
"Well, no, unless round is funny."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

Once again for the people at the back, it's okay to break the law as long as you can afford it.


They should charge a percentage of the vehicle's KBB value or the outstanding loan, whichever is higher.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, motorcycles?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't get me wrong, I HATED taking my vehicles to have the Department of Ecology to test the exhaust system emissions every other year but ever since WA did away with that requirement an unintended side effect is the number of people installing custom exhaust solutions has gone way up. The competition to have the most obnoxiously loud Subaru on the block has definitely gotten out of hand.

/if its too loud I'm too old
//or you kids are just attention whores
///probably both
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: I wish they'd crack down here in Virginia. Not only do some of these idiots have loud mufflers, some alter it somehow so it purposely backfires. So they'll be driving down the street "VROOOOOOOOOOM BANG BANG BANG! VROOOOOOOOOOOM BANG BANG BANG!"

Grow up. How old are you, 12?

"I'M MAKING LOUD NOISES! LOOK AT ME!"


I just put a card in the spokes and that's good enough for me.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fart Cannons.  They're called Fart Cannons. And it's the second most reliable indicator of a teeny wiener out there (after an F150 rigged for rolling coal.)

Barfmaker: Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

Once again for the people at the back, it's okay to break the law as long as you can afford it.


Point.  Good one too.  Counterpoint: Probably ought to temporarily seize the vehicle on the third offense, have the offending modifications removed, and offer it back to the offender for cost of removing the modifications, towing, storage, and a reasonable punitive markup.  4th Offense, same deal, but they have to pay full bluebook + 10% on top of that.  5th offense - permanent loss of license and seizure of vehicle.  I'm not a fan of seizure, but in this case, it's less a matter of punishment and more a matter of say, felons not legally being able to own guns.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be a hanging offense in the town square. The bodies will be to remain as a warning to others.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thenixon: So, motorcycles?


There's a good argument to be made that a louder motorcycle is safer as it's harder to overlook.  That said, there is a sweet spot where it's loud enough to work and not offensively loud.  Almost no one tries to hit that, though. Pity. It's a good argument, but so often specious.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

Once again for the people at the back, it's okay to break the law as long as you can afford it.


You're exactly right. I see this figure even after knowing it's an astronomical figure, and I still gawk a bit: Jeff Bezos currently makes more than $3,700 per SECOND. Show of hands: who here thinks taking the equivalent of even a tenth of a second of his time, less time than it takes for his cyborg heart to complete a full beat, would make him stop driving with a modified muffler on his car?

Which is why, even if current precedent will never let us implement it, the Finnish model of basing fines off a percentage of income would be far superior to today's system in America.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

Once again for the people at the back, it's okay to break the law as long as you can afford it.


First offence $149. Sounds reasonable. Along as:

Second offence: $1490.

Third offence: Car impounded for 30 days.

Fourth offence: Car crushed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Subtonic: It should be a hanging offense in the town square. The bodies will be to remain as a warning to others.


It's a nifty idea, but see, these people love their cars way too much. They spend a crap load of time and tons of money, super-charging them and making them fancy...so before we hang them, put the car right next to them and then crush it with a wrecking ball, nice and slow while the owner watches...

then hang them.

it will be the last thing they remember before their last breath.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There are mods to make the car backfire. I've rebuilt my civic, it's got stance. Next is its transformation into a Backfire Bomber. Send It!
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: Subtonic: It should be a hanging offense in the town square. The bodies will be to remain as a warning to others.

It's a nifty idea, but see, these people love their cars way too much. They spend a crap load of time and tons of money, super-charging them and making them fancy...so before we hang them, put the car right next to them and then crush it with a wrecking ball, nice and slow while the owner watches...

then hang them.

it will be the last thing they remember before their last breath.


We have a motion for amendment and a second. All in favor?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: They spend a crap load of time and tons of money, super-charging them and making them fancy


So what do you propose for people, like me, who own vehicles that came from the factory supercharged, "fancy", and loud?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

natazha: Barfmaker: Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

Once again for the people at the back, it's okay to break the law as long as you can afford it.

They should charge a percentage of the vehicle's KBB value or the outstanding loan, whichever is higher.


They should charge an escalating percentage of the miscreants annual income.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In the entire history of motor vehicles nobody has ever once said, upon hearing a car with obnoxious loud exhaust system, "Well there goes a supremely heterosexual man with an enormous wiener."
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: There are mods to make the car backfire. I've rebuilt my civic, it's got stance. Next is its transformation into a Backfire Bomber. Send It!


Is it a wide stance?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I suspect the people who are okay with loud cars don't live on a state highway.  (And not in a rural area)

Had a swarm of dirt bike idiots go by yesterday.  But it's the people with their radios cranked at 2 am who suck the most.

The only ticket to one of these people that I'm aware of, one of our town cops pulled over someone cranking his stereo with his windows down..... and found the guy had earplugs in to protect his own hearing.  And that's a violation of a Maryland state law.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Caelistis: So what do you propose for people, like me, who own vehicles that came from the factory supercharged, "fancy", and loud?


An ass whupping?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We should be telling them than only Grandpa in '72 Mustang runs with a loud exhaust and it's not cool, grandpa.

Honestly, it doesn't even sound good on most cars now, just annoying and the cars it did sound good on are all slow old boats. A new Civic will beat a Cobra in 1/4 mile or something close.

Of course the main reason for it, power on those old boats, is almost completely negated by modern technology. Mufflers are better, catalytic converters are MUCH better, even exhaust tech is better. Because any measurable amount of restriction is an inefficiency that robs horsepower and efficiency.

It's so ingrained that some modern cars create artificial engine noise through the stereo system so that the dinosaurs can go VROOM VROOM.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Barfmaker: Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

Once again for the people at the back, it's okay to break the law as long as you can afford it.

First offence $149. Sounds reasonable. Along as:

Second offence: $1490.

Third offence: Car impounded for 30 days.

Fourth offence: Car crushed.


So, we're back to spending the citizen out of existence.
 
inner ted
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: I wish they'd crack down here in Virginia. Not only do some of these idiots have loud mufflers, some alter it somehow so it purposely backfires. So they'll be driving down the street "VROOOOOOOOOOM BANG BANG BANG! VROOOOOOOOOOOM BANG BANG BANG!"

Grow up. How old are you, 12?

"I'M MAKING LOUD NOISES! LOOK AT ME!"


I'm almost 50 and I love when my car pops
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

As Orido says "it encourages the driver"

and your mom loves the shape of my penis
 
inner ted
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Fart Cannons.  They're called Fart Cannons. And it's the second most reliable indicator of a teeny wiener out there (after an F150 rigged for rolling coal.)

Barfmaker: Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

Once again for the people at the back, it's okay to break the law as long as you can afford it.

Point.  Good one too.  Counterpoint: Probably ought to temporarily seize the vehicle on the third offense, have the offending modifications removed, and offer it back to the offender for cost of removing the modifications, towing, storage, and a reasonable punitive markup.  4th Offense, same deal, but they have to pay full bluebook + 10% on top of that.  5th offense - permanent loss of license and seizure of vehicle.  I'm not a fan of seizure, but in this case, it's less a matter of punishment and more a matter of say, felons not legally being able to own guns.


As long as you are making reasonable comparisons then
lol
 
inner ted
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: There are mods to make the car backfire. I've rebuilt my civic, it's got stance. Next is its transformation into a Backfire Bomber. Send It!


MONSTER
post pics please
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

docilej: [Fark user image 259x194]
Woo WOOO !!!!


came for Bubb Rubb. Leaving satisfied.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Thenixon: So, motorcycles?

There's a good argument to be made that a louder motorcycle is safer as it's harder to overlook.  That said, there is a sweet spot where it's loud enough to work and not offensively loud.  Almost no one tries to hit that, though. Pity. It's a good argument, but so often specious.


No, it's not a good argument. The passenger cabins of modern cars are far too insulated to hear a motorcycle if the windows are up. So you need a rare situation where the windows are down, the driver isn't playing music, the car isn't going fast enough to make wind noise through the open windows, there isn't enough other traffic to drown out the motorcycle, and the sound could provide positional cues to the driver about a motorcycle that wasn't easily visible otherwise. And if loud pipes actually did anything, it would show up in accident rates, which means the insurance industry would offer discounts for straight pipes.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: just crush the cars or give them to people who need a car


Who needs a car that'll make them deaf?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess they already got all the guns off the street, good for them.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Thenixon: So, motorcycles?

There's a good argument to be made that a louder motorcycle is safer as it's harder to overlook.  That said, there is a sweet spot where it's loud enough to work and not offensively loud.  Almost no one tries to hit that, though. Pity. It's a good argument, but so often specious.


the goal of owning a motorcycle is to make as much noise as humanly possible on freeway access ramps.  those lives are not going to save themselves.  but why 4:30 am you ask?  because death works around the clock.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Don't get me wrong, I HATED taking my vehicles to have the Department of Ecology to test the exhaust system emissions every other year but ever since WA did away with that requirement an unintended side effect is the number of people installing custom exhaust solutions has gone way up. The competition to have the most obnoxiously loud Subaru on the block has definitely gotten out of hand.


Same problem in Oklahoma, but longer running.  Almost like if you stop enforcing basic safety requirements on heavy machinery, people will routinely ignore them.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Another point for electric cars...


When I was up in Boston last year, I really picked up on how much quieter the traffic was compared to my home town.  That's when I noticed that so many vehicles were hybrids.

I can't wait until hybrids and all-electrics are all that you can buy new.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thenixon: So, motorcycles?


Seriously. I could yank the muffler off my car entirely and it would still be quieter than half the motorcycles on the road around here. Apparently every Harley-owning Bloomfield Hills podiatrist has to start his ass-cycle and then loudly rev the engine several times, or his tiny little dick will stop working.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

Once again for the people at the back, it's okay to break the law as long as you can afford it.


Not just that.
How much do you want to bet that they don't even pull over super cars that have the same decibel level?

/who cares, pretty soon supercars will all be electric because power-wise there is no comparison, especially 0-60
 
Kattungali
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Thenixon: So, motorcycles?

There's a good argument to be made that a louder motorcycle is safer as it's harder to overlook.


Bullshiat. Just pure unmitigated bullshiat.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some men just immediately think of small penises when they see alpha activity.  Probably a name for that disorder.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Archie Goodwin: Barfmaker: Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

Once again for the people at the back, it's okay to break the law as long as you can afford it.

First offence $149. Sounds reasonable. Along as:

Second offence: $1490.

Third offence: Car impounded for 30 days.

Fourth offence: Car crushed.

So, we're back to spending the citizen out of existence.


Not at all. If you follow the law.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kattungali: TypoFlyspray: Thenixon: So, motorcycles?

There's a good argument to be made that a louder motorcycle is safer as it's harder to overlook.

Bullshiat. Just pure unmitigated bullshiat.


Loud pipes whore attention.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Barfmaker: Tickets escalate each time, with the first offense at $149, $190 for the second and $231 for the third.

Once again for the people at the back, it's okay to break the law as long as you can afford it.

Not just that.
How much do you want to bet that they don't even pull over super cars that have the same decibel level?

/who cares, pretty soon supercars will all be electric because power-wise there is no comparison, especially 0-60


I love being able to accelerate faster than most people on the road in my electric car. Especially at highway speeds, the ability to change speed quickly has made me capable of passing cars safely where any ICEV I've driven would have struggled. And the Bolt is no supercar; a Tesla or a Porsche Taycan surely accelerate at highway speed faster than mine does.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Thenixon: So, motorcycles?

There's a good argument to be made that a louder motorcycle is safer as it's harder to overlook.  That said, there is a sweet spot where it's loud enough to work and not offensively loud.  Almost no one tries to hit that, though. Pity. It's a good argument, but so often specious.


Complete and utter horseshiat.   Loud pipes do not save lives.  They annoy your neighbors and make everyone hate motorcyclists in general.   You know what saves lives?  Not riding like an asshole.

Loud pipes assholes are to motorcycles what Critical Mass assholes are to bicycles.  A giant pack of "You're not helping."

And since I'm both, fark them both.
 
focusthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: vudukungfu: just crush the cars or give them to people who need a car

So, wait, does Fark hate civil asset forfeiture, or does it agree with it?


I'll clarify the Farking position as such:

Seized property with no crime conviction = bad
Seized property from a convicted crime = good
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.