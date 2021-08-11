 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   "'I am heading to the gym in 26 minutes' was a popular phrase from the late 2000s. Etymologists are still trying to determine what this 'gym' place was. Perhaps it was a kind of men's club"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
34
    More: Murica, Health club, Physical exercise, Gym, fitness industry, Exercise, small fitness centers, CEO of Apex Athletic Health Club, Workout clothing company Lululemon  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 10:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gyms fear they'll go the way of arcades and movie rental stores

I don't see that, those were replaced by things that were more effective. Until something is more effective than an actual gym then they'll stick around.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do most pathetic 20-somethings live in a crappy apartment with nowhere to put a home gym?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Do most pathetic 20-somethings live in a crappy apartment with nowhere to put a home gym?


Yes. How is that not obvious to you by now?
 
Headso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is this article a peloton ad?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
... Like the YMCA?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby is foolish. The "gym" was also where American (or Western in general) females would meet to do battle on pedal powered chariots. Alternatively they would engage in mock hand-to-hand combat but had to stay on their small padded rectangle.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When things opened back up people started traveling again, airlines did better, as did hotels.
Doesn't mean those industries suffering and/or asking for a bail-out mean that they won't continue.

As for anyone claiming that gyms won't exist is probably shilling for Peleton of other home-gym equipment.

/that said, to be fair, some people who went to the gym for only spinning classes and don't do anything else and have been consistentmight switch to the new home cycles that have live (and recorded) sessions on large screens and pay them off monthly
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Headso: Is this article a peloton ad?


-.-
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm sure it won't have anything to do with the toxic atmosphere most of these places encourage. Especially during this pandemic.


These farking conservatives are exhausting.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The only reason gyms will disappear is when people just decide getting laid is overrated and say fu*k it.

They will not go away because people decide to spend tens of thousands of dollars on home equipment. Much as certain manufacturers may wish it.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Subby is foolish. The "gym" was also where American (or Western in general) females would meet to do battle on pedal powered chariots. Alternatively they would engage in mock hand-to-hand combat but had to stay on their small padded rectangle.


You should write the sequel to Motel of Mysteries
 
debug
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is Peloton a gym killer?


Maybe for rich people, but it's about $2500 for the bike and then $50? a month for the classes while my gym membership at NY Fitness is $10 a month.  So yeah, people with a good amount of disposable cash might make the switch, but gyms aren't going away any time soon.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Used to be a place where people would go to exercise.

Now it's a place where losers sit on exercise equipment staring and texting on their phones and preventing others from using the equipment.
 
comrade
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm lucky enough to have the space and money to have built up my home gym starting in January 2020 before the prices on everything doubled because everyone else had the same idea during the gym closures.

However there are enough people that won't have the space or money to do the same that I think the gyms will be fine. I wouldn't mind if there were fewer though
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gymnasium comes from the Greek word for "naked" and therefore scientists conclude that it served some sort of ritual purpose to improve one's appearance and therefore the chances of meeting a potential mating partner and seeing them naked.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's like a strip club but the chicks keep their most of their clothes on and do lunges.  And you don't have to tip them.   If you're lucky and chiseled, you might be able to touch them and show them how to do a "ripping set of free weights", Whatever that means.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I didn't have access to my buddy's rad outdoor Home Gym, I would have to find a gym with the equipment we use. The thing is these giant "gym" chains with rows of elipitals and stationary bikes but nowhere to lift are gonna die because during quarantine people realized they could bike and walk outdoors. "Real" gyms (as my trainer would say) where athletes, weightlifters, powerlifters etc train, they won't die because it's hard to have an Olympic weight stack (or the reinforced floor) at home.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not The Nine O'Clock News - Typical Bloody Typical
Youtube NM_2i9CDJpE
 
shinji3i
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

comrade: I'm lucky enough to have the space and money to have built up my home gym starting in January 2020 before the prices on everything doubled because everyone else had the same idea during the gym closures.

However there are enough people that won't have the space or money to do the same that I think the gyms will be fine. I wouldn't mind if there were fewer though


Rogue Fitness lifting rack + weights from craigslist was a great investment a little under a decade ago. Only thing I miss is the variety of cardio machines/pool, don't have the room for that.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I pay $30/month for a multi gym plan through Blue Cross.

I don't use it near as much as I used to as the main gym I used was in trouble before Covid and closed about a month into it. But I can't buy near the equipment I use for $1000.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eric Prydz - Call On Me (Live. Top Of The Pops - BNN - The Netherlands)
Youtube zmyci2gyZh4
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Going to the gym was always part of Kari Hamra's routine until last year's government-ordered shutdowns forced her to replace the workouts with daily rides on her Peloton stationary bike.

Sucks being forced to take advantage of being rich.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Goldfrapp - Alive
Youtube buKDrllsGAc
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One of the things I hate about now is that I was looking forward to going to the gym again,.and now that's out another x months. I liked seeing the good trainers, I liked someone else having all the gear, you could do some exercises 5 different ways depending on your mood.

Of course I was a member of a local, non chain gym. It cost more, but the atmosphere was worth it. They closed it last summer when it became obvious this wasn't going to be safe anytime soon.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not exactly swole, but I'm by no means fat either. I'm what the clothing body typ is athletic fit.
Now I live in a very naturally beautiful area now but even when I lived in major cities and small apartments I never worked out in the gym.

I like to exercise outside, so jog or swim at the beach, do incline work on a mountain. Then do push ups and sit ups, leg lifts, some dips on any ledge, maybe a few pull ups, and if you're really ambitious buy some dumbbells that match your goals.

There you go. That's a gym.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: The only reason gyms will disappear is when people just decide getting laid is overrated and say fu*k it.

They will not go away because people decide to spend tens of thousands of dollars on home equipment. Much as certain manufacturers may wish it.


Unless people spend their tens of thousands on home sex equipment.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've gotten into trouble for exclaiming "Wat Heb Jij Een Lekker Lijf!" - sometimes at the gym, even.

Gebroeders Ko - Wat Heb Jij Een Lekker Lijf
Youtube sUB_gtK7gbs
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think everyone is missing the point here.

This thread should be about douchbags with tacky dress shoes sitting on the hoods of their beemers.
 
ThatMadBastard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
- I go to the gym to get out of the house where I work and spend most of my days.
- Bodyweight, cardio, HIT doesn't always cut it for me and nothing helps with my anxiety as much as heavy lifts.
- I don't have the floor space to dedicate to a rack and some of the other items I use plus the weights I need.  I know that in the long run over the next say 5 years I would spend as much on a gym as I would on getting set up.
- Eye candy.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait until I get my new start up going. It's called NetFlex! It's the Netflix of gyms. No more waiting in line at the gym. Just make a queue of the machines you want to work out on and Netflex will send you them one at a time! It's as easy as: sign up, log in, search a machine, add to your queue, allow to shipping, unpack the machine, assemble the machine, work out, disassemble the machine, repack, ship it back and just wait for the next one! That only 12 easy steps!

/invest now!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: I'm not exactly swole, but I'm by no means fat either. I'm what the clothing body typ is athletic fit.
Now I live in a very naturally beautiful area now but even when I lived in major cities and small apartments I never worked out in the gym.

I like to exercise outside, so jog or swim at the beach, do incline work on a mountain. Then do push ups and sit ups, leg lifts, some dips on any ledge, maybe a few pull ups, and if you're really ambitious buy some dumbbells that match your goals.

There you go. That's a gym.


That's nice, but lots of people live in places where the weather makes that prohibitive.  Snow on the ground for 4 months, hot and humid in the summer, etc.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't be silly! Gyms are absolutely necessary for places where meathead douches go to pose shirtless and snap selfies of themselves for the 'gram, totally convinced that's exactly what women want in a man.

They occasionally also pose on the exercise equipment, usually also shirtless - but they almost never actually use any of it or work out at all.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One plus about gong to the gym during a pandemic; Almost 0 Walkie-Talkies anymore.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.