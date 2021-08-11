 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Digital Trends)   Custom PC is cooled solely by...Jägermeister?   (digitaltrends.com) divider line
9
    More: Strange, Spectre, Black Lantern Corps, Corrosion, Hal Jordan, Dreamcast, Temperature, Celsius, Water pollution  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 11 Aug 2021 at 8:43 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
chewd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mmmm hot jagermeister... yummy!!

--nobody ever
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good luck getting the help desk to come up and refilling the cooling system three or four times a day.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey, I guess Jager is good for something after all!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The real news is that guy has a graphics card to actually cool with Jgermeister.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is like when I used to worked on MiGs in the Air Core and we drank the vodak in the breaks systems.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Isn't that going to leave a ton of gunk in the system
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Most bars that cater to frat boys and sorority girls have a cooling setup from Jaeger to dispense cold shots. It doesn't seem like a stretch to repurpose that for a computer.

Jaeger is disgusting and so are the people who drink it.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hey, I'll run IPA as coolant through my truck's engine, if I get sponsored by one of the local breweries.

/Boneyard, call me
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Better than drinking it.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.