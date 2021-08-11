 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   While newsghouls have been laying odds on Covid variant bodycounts at Sturgis 81st Motorcycle Rally, 6 bikers went out the traditional way before it even started   (nptelegraph.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Harley-Davidson, Motorcycle, 63-year-old driver of the Indian Roadmaster, Harley Owners Group, 60-year-old driver, Harley Davidson, Hot Springs man, Ford F-Series  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They died doing what they loved; sustaining traumatic head injuries and bleeding internally.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be survival of the fi... *Checks biker physique*... survival of the survivors.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: They died doing what they loved; sustaining traumatic head injuries and bleeding internally.


Biker goo sticks to everything. At least wear a helmet, give the funeral director something to work with.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no way the state gets compensated for the extra load of emergency services during the rally. Sweeping up after this death and maiming parade is in the tax payers' dime. I wonder what the per capita outlay is.

What is sales tax there on booze?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The list of people killed skewed old, very old.  Is that indicative of everyone going to Sturgis or is it just the old folks dying in crashes?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: The list of people killed skewed old, very old.  Is that indicative of everyone going to Sturgis or is it just the old folks dying in crashes?


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: The list of people killed skewed old, very old.  Is that indicative of everyone going to Sturgis or is it just the old folks dying in crashes?


I remembered seeing some show on a TV at a bar (before the plague) that seemed to show nothing but boomers in various stages of decrepitude, and some very well heeled ones who evidently brought their bikes on trailers and flew. The sound was off on the TV and I was happy for that . It didn't seem forthcoming on vital statistics.

I imagine some of the participants might've been Xer's, but that's a rough 50 years they had.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

1funguy: foo monkey: They died doing what they loved; sustaining traumatic head injuries and bleeding internally.

Biker goo sticks to everything. At least wear a helmet, give the funeral director something to work with.


I thought wood chipper was the preferred means of disposal in Dakota.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There's likely going to be more herpes spread than Covid.  You can't spread HPV because everyone in attendance already has it.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: The list of people killed skewed old, very old.  Is that indicative of everyone going to Sturgis or is it just the old folks dying in crashes?


From what I've seen, Sturgis tends Boomer and late X, so 50+. Younger folks don't buy the Harley mythos.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There's likely going to be more herpes spread than Covid.  You can't spread HPV because everyone in attendance already has it.


What's the difference between a vacuum cleaner and a Harley?

You can fit only one dirtbag on a vacuum.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There's likely going to be more herpes spread than Covid.  You can't spread HPV because everyone in attendance already has it.


These geezers went through all the free loving 60s and 70s banging anything with a warm hole.  They have had ALL the STDs.  Life has been awesome for them.
 
Chabash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They died falling their bikes off the trailer?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A lot of 50-60 year-olds.  Are their organs even viable for transplant at that age?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But they were born to be wild, and that's all that matters.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Harleys are obnoxious and the more bikes and riders smashed on the side of the road the better.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: LordBeavis: The list of people killed skewed old, very old.  Is that indicative of everyone going to Sturgis or is it just the old folks dying in crashes?

From what I've seen, Sturgis tends Boomer and late X, so 50+. Younger folks don't buy the Harley mythos.


It seems to be picking up lately in my area. The sport bike thing is calming down and a lot of the millennials crowd 30s-40s are on them. Supposedly the twin cam and whatever the latest one is are really solid, but I don't know as the last Harley I had was fitted with the evo engine.

Honda or bust.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Covid death rate, including Delta, is in the range of 0.06% to 0.1% of those who get infected globally. probably higher in the US since murcans tend to be overweight (CDC considers that an underlying health condition) and not as healthy as counterparts in other nations around the world.

be sure and as the News Actors about those numbers when you get the chance.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man, the average ages in that article. You'll see more of it as they get older & lose skill, acuity & reaction time, too. Gotta know when to hang it up & sell the bike if you don't want to become a statistic.

And either way gah, wear a helmet. There're worse things than death and becoming a complete vegetable dragging on the lives of your loved ones for a couple decades while you shiat your diaper into senescence is one of them.
 
TTFK
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: There's likely going to be more herpes spread than Covid.  You can't spread HPV because everyone in attendance already has it.


The US adult population is ~210M.  Of these, estimated that 75% of them have been exposed and 15% (over 30M) are infected.

It's not a biker thing.
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know where the clit is, so I have no need to drive a motorcycle.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

koder: It'll be survival of the fi... *Checks biker physique*... survival of the survivors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
