(SacBee)   Criminal justice professor who lectures on deviant behavior charged with setting the fires in northern California   (sacbee.com) divider line
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They need to up the penalties for setting wildfires.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seems like he knows what he's talking about. Also, this quote from a nonpaywalled article:

Police described Maynard's temperament as highly flammable.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/crimina​l​-justice-professor-gary-maynard-set-bl​azes-across-northern-california-as-dix​ie-fire-raged-cops-say
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Seems like he knows what he's talking about. Also, this quote from a nonpaywalled article:

Police described Maynard's temperament as highly flammable.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't believe in the death penalty but I'm willing to consider an exception in his case.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dumbass has been living in his car, likely camp fires that he lit to keep warm and watch the shiny, shiny flames flicker in the trees/brush while thinking Big Ideas about the Way Things Are.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...which led him to the brilliant, demented God Complex of destroying it all, since he could no longer enjoy it, like some shiatty kid with an old toy.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's an abnormal psych professor.
 
bughunter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A criminology professor?

Any mention on the whereabouts of his farking neck?

therockyhorrorroleplay.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He is being framed. He said things the police/prosecutors/politicians hated.
My crystal ball says this is the truth.
:)
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Method lecturing.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are you telling me I can make a profession of lecturing people on deviant behavior, instead of doing it here for free?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
With a Ph.D. in sociology, as well as master's degrees in political science, theater arts and sociology, maybe mommy and daddy should have told him he could be anything but #%^€^! choose one.
 
