(Yahoo)   9,000 Germans need to get new vaccinations after an anti-vax nurse was caught swapping saline for the covid vaccine   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Vaccination, Vaccine, Saline, Criminal Investigation Department, Germany  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well at least they took a crazy lady out of the mix.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
immediate death penalty.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Do 9000 Germans get the opportunity to slap the crap out of that nurse?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Nine thousand counts of attempted murder. How many years in jail would that be?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sheiße
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

bingethinker: Nine thousand counts of attempted murder. How many years in jail would that be?


Not just that, but also nine thousand vaccine doses wasted at a time when there was a huge shortage.

I've been following this case - it's really farked up. It started a couple of months ago, when the nurse in question admitted to "dropping" a vial of the vaccine and wanting to cover up her clumsiness - which would have affected 6 people at most. The story that it could be several thousand vials - and victims - dropped here like a bomb.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Send the nurse to jail for 9000 counts of attempted murder.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In reality, 9000 counts of reckless endangerment.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not that I imagined all medical professionals to be in lockstep with their authorities but... you know.... Germany.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Therion: immediate death penalty.


No.  At least one hour of not-dying first. Unconsciousness doesn't count
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Therion: immediate death penalty.


They don't have that in the EU. Life in prison sounds nice.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Well at least they took a crazy lady out of the mix.


Are we sure?
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nah, we need to round up these Oath Breakers and either Crucify them or go full Blood Eagle in public locals.

Being anti-vax and refusing it yourself is Bad - denying someone the vax when they have chosen it, and giving them a false injection is reprehensible.
 
Ostman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Therion: immediate death penalty.

They don't have that in the EU. Life in prison sounds nice.


Nice?! Can you imagine your life passing you by as you waste away in cramped room, accomplishing nothing with your limited time on this Earth? Just...awful.

Now if you'll excuse me, these TPS reports won't change their own cover sheets.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*locales
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FFS
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder how often this happens.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I wonder how often this happens.


Often enough that when I hear about "breakthrough" cases against fully vax'd ppl, It makes me wonder if they were lied to by some AV-nurse loon.
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People like this are a waste of life. They do nothing in this world but hurt and kill others. They have no souls. You can not fix them. They should be taken out of this world.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I wonder how often this happens.


Probably not as much as one might worry about, but I can see how it would be very easy to do. At my vaccination zentrum each practitioner was isolated in their own area from each other and the shots were drawn up out of view.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: I wonder how often this happens.


I would guess rarely as nurses tend to give the vax as prescribed.

/And are hopefully are vaxxed as well
 
