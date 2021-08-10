 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Tom Hanks' son Chet posts anti-vaxxer rant on Instagram, putting all 36 of his followers in jeopardy   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Two normal folks get together out pops a crazy child, you can't prepare for that.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Assholes must skip a generation in that family.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can plainly see that he strenuously objects to getting stuck with needles.
That boy has issues.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

A young Bill Paxton as Chet, he was funny as always.


A young Bill Paxton as Chet, he was funny as always.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
However, about halfway through the video Hanks revealed that he believed the pandemic was a hoax, calling COVID-19 'the motherf***ing flu'.
The musician argued that Americans need to 'get over it and told those who were sick or high-risk to 'stay inside'.
'Why are we working around ya'll?' he said. 'If you're in danger, stay you're a** inside. I'm tired of wearing a motherf***ing mask.'


I did all that, you f*cking asshole.  I masked.  I distanced.  I got vaccinated.  I couldn't stay inside all the f*cking time, I had to go to work and go to the doctor and get my trash to the landfill and get my mail from the post office.  And because a bunch of self-absorbed f*ckers like you visited my town and brought COVID with them, I now have COVID.

So I cordially invite you to go f*ck yourself, you f*cking moron.  Wear a f*cking mask you delicate f*cking snowflake.  and F* CK your feelings.

Honestly - I hope you catch it and die, so we have one less disease vector walking around to infect everyone else.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess the hepatitis has infected his brain.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm more disappointed in Tom calling his son Chet. What the hell kind of stupid name is Chet?
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
teabag the moron
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stupid Chet. Idiot. Don't. fark him.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

A rhythmically famous one.


A rhythmically famous one.

erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Liars: "I'm MoAr pAtRiOtiC tHaN yOu! i wOuLd tAkE a bUlLeT fOr mY CoUntRy!"

What it's high time for us to say: "You won't wear a mask in a store for 10 minutes to save your retired neighbor's life. Sit down and shut up, asshole."
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Except antivaxxer instead of anime hater
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image image 275x183]


Oh, are we still posting November 12th 2020 "sour grapes because we lost" memes?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I can plainly see that he strenuously objects to getting stuck with needles.

That boy has issues.

Being named Chet is an issue.
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 306x383]

That boy has issues.


Being named Chet is an issue.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Eat The Placenta: [Fark user image image 275x183]

Oh, are we still posting November 12th 2020 "sour grapes because we lost" memes?


Yes. Obviously. What the f*ck is your point? To e an asshole?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My respect for Tom Hanks has taken a significant hit upon learning that he named a person "Chester."
Seriously, why? Why name an innocent human being Chester? Why allow him to go by the name "Chet"? There are non-douchey Chets, Tom.

And now I can't stop thinking of Airheads.

Yeah, more whiskey is the answer. Cheers.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

A rhythmically famous one.

In Hanks' case, though, it's a nickname for Chester.

The guy's old enough that he's only got himself to blame for that.

A rhythmically famous one.

[media1.jpc.de image 600x539]


In Hanks' case, though, it's a nickname for Chester.

The guy's old enough that he's only got himself to blame for that.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The person I voted for is President. What's your story?

Oh, are we still posting November 12th 2020 "sour grapes because we lost" memes?


The person I voted for is President. What's your story?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

It's a nickname. A shortened form of his indian name, "damaged-by-trebuchet'


It's a nickname. A shortened form of his indian name, "damaged-by-trebuchet'
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tom calling lawyer: "I need to update my will to make sure that my three kids are taken care of"

Lawyer: "Uh Tom, you and Rita had four kids..."

Tom: "I know what I said"
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: BafflerMeal: dyhchong: I'm more disappointed in Tom calling his son Chet. What the hell kind of stupid name is Chet?

A rhythmically famous one.

[media1.jpc.de image 600x539]

In Hanks' case, though, it's a nickname for Chester.

The guy's old enough that he's only got himself to blame for that.


Ain't nothin wrong with "Chester."

Chester Burton "ChetAtkins (June 20, 1924 - June 30, 2001), known as "Mr. Guitar" and "The Country Gentleman", was an American musician, occasional vocalist, songwriter, and record producer who, along with Owen Bradley and Bob Ferguson, helped create the Nashville sound, the country music style which expanded its appeal to adult pop music fans. He was primarily known as a guitarist. He also played the mandolin, fiddle, banjo, and ukulele.
 
daffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Two normal folks get together out pops a crazy child, you can't prepare for that.


I know that children often try to be the opposite of the parents, but this is going a bit far. The vocal minority is working over time on this.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's go out on a limb. How farked up do you things would be if the orange farking asshole was still president?

EVERYTHING WOULD BE farkED BEYOND REGONGNITION!    THANK THE fark CHRIST HUMANITY VOTED IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION!I

I WANT TO BRAG THAT WE ARE THE BEST, BUT I CAN'T BECAJSE OF ALL YOU STUPID, RUPLICAN ASSHOLES.  FARK YOU!!!!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Whoops, I'm up too late again... meant to say that the nickname probably wasn't originally a reference to Atkins.

A rhythmically famous one.

[media1.jpc.de image 600x539]

In Hanks' case, though, it's a nickname for Chester.

The guy's old enough that he's only got himself to blame for that.

Ain't nothin wrong with "Chester."

Chester Burton "Chet" Atkins (June 20, 1924 - June 30, 2001), known as "Mr. Guitar" and "The Country Gentleman", was an American musician, occasional vocalist, songwriter, and record producer who, along with Owen Bradley and Bob Ferguson, helped create the Nashville sound, the country music style which expanded its appeal to adult pop music fans. He was primarily known as a guitarist. He also played the mandolin, fiddle, banjo, and ukulele.


Whoops, I'm up too late again... meant to say that the nickname probably wasn't originally a reference to Atkins.
 
