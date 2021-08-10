 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   I don't care   (cnbc.com) divider line
67
    More: Stupid, Vaccination, Vaccine, Travel mandates, vaccine requirements, Unvaccinated people, New York, travel restrictions, 27-year-old  
•       •       •

1757 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
fark your feelings
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The real fun will start when the plague rats start buying (or making) and presenting fake vaccine certificates. The possibilities for FAFO are limitless.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ell Oh Ell.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child molesters are being arrested for diddling kids, here's how they feel about that.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kevin Meaney's (I Don't Care Song)
Youtube PG-qCyYZRms
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA - As for the pandemic itself, Valdez said he laments how anger is dividing families and friends. He's less worried about himself, but more for his three daughters.
"I've been through a lot in my life," he said. "This is not going to kill me."

Covid - "Hold my beer"
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kokomo61: [Fark user image 159x119]


dammit
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm with you stubby. An article full of lame ass excuses. If people want to get back to something that resembles normal, DO YOUR GODDAMNED PART.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nice.  Hey, how do people who don't want to be unnecessarily exposed to a deadly and contagious illness feel? Should we maybe consider that? No, you say?

Okay, you're right, we shouldn't worry about "feelings."  I absolutely agree. So shut the fark up and wear a goddamn mask and get jabbed, or stay your farking ass at home, and fark your feelings. fark them right in the ear.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Child molesters are being arrested for diddling kids, here's how they feel about that.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

What Republican antivaxxers want you to think they are

cdn2.lamag.comView Full Size

When really they should be forced to report themselves for endangering 8 year olds
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
resistbay.comView Full Size
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Feelings". Yeah, sure, let's base decisions on what reptile brains manage to bring out.

I will repeat this every time: We got rid of smallpox with mandates and enforcement, not with feelings.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they picked some great people to interview, including a professional surfer and an energy medicine practitioner
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've interviewed several foxes to find out what they think of the new fence around the chicken coop...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If I could make my own decision, I would put my life in God's hands," said Lindsey.

God literally sent a plague, just like from the Bible, to weaken or kill you.   If we listened to these people we'd still be dying of cholera.
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: The real fun will start when the plague rats start buying (or making) and presenting fake vaccine certificates. The possibilities for FAFO are limitless.


Too late to worry about that (pops)

There's a guy at the plant.  Close to retirement.  He is against the vaccine because he doesn't feel it's safe.  He's now recovering from covid, even been on a respirator.  I'm sure he's not got tens of thousands of dollars in hospital and doctor bills.  *shrugs*
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: they picked some great people to interview, including a professional surfer and an energy medicine practitioner


It's a great selection though - a group of people who think their "unique" choices make them smarter than everyone else.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: they picked some great people to interview, including a professional surfer and an "energy medicine" practitioner


There we go.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amount of stupid is strong in that article.  I know a few of these people.....stupidity only matched by ignorance and righteousness.....
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone I know is insisting the varients are being caused by the vaccines, and that there are studies to back this up. I have no idea where he got his information. Do any of you farkers have any idea what he's talking about?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Negative! I am a Meat Popsicle!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the "Fark your feelings!" crowd wants us to worry about their feelings. Yea, no. How 'bout no? Does no work for you? No1 curr!
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Beegy Morter lives in Dallas and described herself as a practitioner of 'energy medicine." That sounds like a nickname we'd get sent to the principal's office for using with another student, and energy medicine the euphemism used for the side effects of the psychiatric drugs that had her running around the playground like she was on fire.

"Morter also said she has trouble wearing masks because they make her dizzy."

I think this lady was having some fun with the reporter. "I'm going to say crazy spit, call myself Beezy Morter and see if they  quote me."
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead and lie to the crossing guards. Easy peasy.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Studies show that the t-678 gene manipulated by mRNA vaccines can make a "photocopy" of itself with 99.999% efficiency. That tiny error may not seem like much, but when trillions of particles are present the error creates other "copy errors" in our T cells which in turn create variant particles that become more infectious and can cause more symptoms because their protein spike is hardened by the replication process. The studies realized by CERN come from a joint team of Danish and Swiss researchers who were the first to discover the mRNA flaw that causes the "replication deviation keratosis effect". Only vaccinated subjects showed this increased production of variant strains. The study found Dunning Krueger June 2021 vol. 2, pps 456-567 states the vaccines have fueled mutation and are, in the long run, going to lead to strains of SARS-CoV-2 which resist mRNA vaccine protein manipulation and the resulting t-cell adaptations required to halt replication.

I don't know about you, but my gut tells me to not let the leftist Marxist socialist media-driven "medical community" experiment on me or my children. Add to the fact that masks obviously cause pleurisy, and I'm sticking to my guns: no mask, no vax. They just want to control us so they can overrun us with Mexicans. Don't believe me? Do your own research and wake up.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Someone I know is insisting the varients are being caused by the vaccines, and that there are studies to back this up. I have no idea where he got his information. Do any of you farkers have any idea what he's talking about?


There's a guy on Fark that does a sea lion bit about his reasonable vaccine concerns and he says that.  The citation is his "advanced degree" and "Biology 101".

Why oh why will no one debate his good faith concerns when he's being so civil?!  You get a lot of that.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Someone I know is insisting the varients are being caused by the vaccines, and that there are studies to back this up. I have no idea where he got his information. Do any of you farkers have any idea what he's talking about?


He's extrapolating wrongful information by imagining that viruses react to vaccines the same way bacteria evolve to survive antibiotic treatments.

Or, in simpler terms, your co-worker would get confused and scared if he/she was confronted by a science test made for 5th grade students.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Someone I know is insisting the varients are being caused by the vaccines, and that there are studies to back this up. I have no idea where he got his information. Do any of you farkers have any idea what he's talking about?


No, and neither does he.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Someone I know is insisting the varients are being caused by the vaccines, and that there are studies to back this up. I have no idea where he got his information. Do any of you farkers have any idea what he's talking about?


I'mma guess "Facebook".
 
valenumr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Studies show that the t-678 gene manipulated by mRNA vaccines can make a "photocopy" of itself with 99.999% efficiency. That tiny error may not seem like much, but when trillions of particles are present the error creates other "copy errors" in our T cells which in turn create variant particles that become more infectious and can cause more symptoms because their protein spike is hardened by the replication process. The studies realized by CERN come from a joint team of Danish and Swiss researchers who were the first to discover the mRNA flaw that causes the "replication deviation keratosis effect". Only vaccinated subjects showed this increased production of variant strains. The study found Dunning Krueger June 2021 vol. 2, pps 456-567 states the vaccines have fueled mutation and are, in the long run, going to lead to strains of SARS-CoV-2 which resist mRNA vaccine protein manipulation and the resulting t-cell adaptations required to halt replication.

I don't know about you, but my gut tells me to not let the leftist Marxist socialist media-driven "medical community" experiment on me or my children. Add to the fact that masks obviously cause pleurisy, and I'm sticking to my guns: no mask, no vax. They just want to control us so they can overrun us with Mexicans. Don't believe me? Do your own research and wake up.

[Fark user image image 460x265]


You actually had me going for a sec.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: FreakyBunny: Someone I know is insisting the varients are being caused by the vaccines, and that there are studies to back this up. I have no idea where he got his information. Do any of you farkers have any idea what he's talking about?

I'mma guess "Facebook".


Apparently, he thinks I've backslid since high school when we were all anti-establishment and wouldn't kowtow to the man. I mean, what happened to me, man? It's like the 31 years since high school has corrupted me somehow and my teenaged self would be so, like, ashamed of me, man.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Studies show that the t-678 gene manipulated by mRNA vaccines can make a "photocopy" of itself with 99.999% efficiency. That tiny error may not seem like much, but when trillions of particles are present the error creates other "copy errors" in our T cells which in turn create variant particles that become more infectious and can cause more symptoms because their protein spike is hardened by the replication process. The studies realized by CERN come from a joint team of Danish and Swiss researchers who were the first to discover the mRNA flaw that causes the "replication deviation keratosis effect". Only vaccinated subjects showed this increased production of variant strains. The study found Dunning Krueger June 2021 vol. 2, pps 456-567 states the vaccines have fueled mutation and are, in the long run, going to lead to strains of SARS-CoV-2 which resist mRNA vaccine protein manipulation and the resulting t-cell adaptations required to halt replication.

I don't know about you, but my gut tells me to not let the leftist Marxist socialist media-driven "medical community" experiment on me or my children. Add to the fact that masks obviously cause pleurisy, and I'm sticking to my guns: no mask, no vax. They just want to control us so they can overrun us with Mexicans. Don't believe me? Do your own research and wake up.

[Fark user image image 460x265]


I wore a mask once and I got breakbone, scumpox,  dropsy, lumbago, the grip, bronze john, and janky leg.

Take that, liberals.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: "If I could make my own decision, I would put my life in God's hands," said Lindsey.

God literally sent a plague, just like from the Bible, to weaken or kill you.   If we listened to these people we'd still be dying of cholera.


Even the Israelites went to the trouble to put lambs blood over their doors to keep their children from dying.

But this guy can't be bothered ...
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Someone I know is insisting the varients are being caused by the vaccines, and that there are studies to back this up. I have no idea where he got his information. Do any of you farkers have any idea what he's talking about?


Probably Alex Jones misunderstanding a headline he read on the internet while in a drunken stupor, between trans porn.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: FreakyBunny: Someone I know is insisting the varients are being caused by the vaccines, and that there are studies to back this up. I have no idea where he got his information. Do any of you farkers have any idea what he's talking about?

Probably Alex Jones misunderstanding a headline he read on the internet while in a drunken stupor, between trans porn.


"Between trans porn" is a pretty small window for this guy...he must be a speed reader.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: ArcadianRefugee: FreakyBunny: Someone I know is insisting the varients are being caused by the vaccines, and that there are studies to back this up. I have no idea where he got his information. Do any of you farkers have any idea what he's talking about?

I'mma guess "Facebook".

Apparently, he thinks I've backslid since high school when we were all anti-establishment and wouldn't kowtow to the man. I mean, what happened to me, man? It's like the 31 years since high school has corrupted me somehow and my teenaged self would be so, like, ashamed of me, man.


Guy who never grew up disappointed by those who did.  You just hate to see it.
 
Likwit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, your feelings, huh? How does the saying go? fark you? Your feelings are farking stupid? fark your stupid fat antivaxx face? What was it again?
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hygiene is being required for working in a restaurant - here's how unwashed people feel about that
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: Studies show that the t-678 gene manipulated by mRNA vaccines can make a "photocopy" of itself with 99.999% efficiency. That tiny error may not seem like much, but when trillions of particles are present the error creates other "copy errors" in our T cells which in turn create variant particles that become more infectious and can cause more symptoms because their protein spike is hardened by the replication process. The studies realized by CERN come from a joint team of Danish and Swiss researchers who were the first to discover the mRNA flaw that causes the "replication deviation keratosis effect". Only vaccinated subjects showed this increased production of variant strains. The study found Dunning Krueger June 2021 vol. 2, pps 456-567 states the vaccines have fueled mutation and are, in the long run, going to lead to strains of SARS-CoV-2 which resist mRNA vaccine protein manipulation and the resulting t-cell adaptations required to halt replication.

I don't know about you, but my gut tells me to not let the leftist Marxist socialist media-driven "medical community" experiment on me or my children. Add to the fact that masks obviously cause pleurisy, and I'm sticking to my guns: no mask, no vax. They just want to control us so they can overrun us with Mexicans. Don't believe me? Do your own research and wake up.

[Fark user image 460x265]


I think you broke my brain at 7am.

Bravo.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: Hygiene is being required for working in a restaurant - here's how unwashed people feel about that


Preschoolers who are required to shiat in toilet and not pants. Here's how they feel about it ...
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: FreakyBunny: Someone I know is insisting the varients are being caused by the vaccines, and that there are studies to back this up. I have no idea where he got his information. Do any of you farkers have any idea what he's talking about?

Probably Alex Jones misunderstanding a headline he read on the internet while in a drunken stupor, between trans porn.

"Between trans porn" is a pretty small window for this guy...he must be a speed reader.


I think there's speed, or some other stimulant, involved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: between trans porn.


Don't be kink shaming.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cdn.shortpixel.aiView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
BTW, this is HOTY material in terms of context.

Nice jorb, Subby.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: between trans porn.

Don't be kink shaming.


Nah. Hypocrite shaming only.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bert Valdez, a professional surfer living in Hawaii, isn't vaccinated and doesn't plan to be.
"It's a drug, and we were always told not to do drugs," he said.

Seriously, Bert.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: FreakyBunny: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: FreakyBunny: Someone I know is insisting the varients are being caused by the vaccines, and that there are studies to back this up. I have no idea where he got his information. Do any of you farkers have any idea what he's talking about?

Probably Alex Jones misunderstanding a headline he read on the internet while in a drunken stupor, between trans porn.

"Between trans porn" is a pretty small window for this guy...he must be a speed reader.

I think there's speed, or some other stimulant, involved.

[Fark user image image 425x420]


The last thing his webcam sees before the whole laptop is destroyed by high-PSI jizz.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.