 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   When you leave the cat alone with the internet   (foxnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

560 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could build a whole new house with them.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Martin's cat doesn't have to even leave the house to embezzle from him these days.

Cat Handcuffs
Youtube H2Nyf-bVpxw


/and you can't return 'em because they have SPIT all over 'em!
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Click Fox link about innocuous package delivery hoping you can get through the story without any vitriol, still receive ridiculous propaganda screed on one side of the screen yelling about how America is under attack and you should be outraged. Holy shiat they just keep getting more and more insane.

Maybe this link is less shiat.
https://www.indy100.com/viral/pile-am​a​zon-boxes-delivery-tiktok-b1899873
 
ktybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yeah, how's the online drug business going mate?"

"Not bad, maybe a bit too much publicity but she'll be right"
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Steve Martin's cat doesn't have to even leave the house to embezzle from him these days.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/H2Nyf-bV​pxw]

/and you can't return 'em because they have SPIT all over 'em!


This was the first thing that came to mind.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
funvizeo.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's a lot of USB sticks.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
People are forwarding stuff to their families in Cuba & greater Latin America, actually the entire world, no doubt. We've got a glut of shiat in this country and the busy bees to deliver it in volume. Mounds of shiny garbage that the world literally has never seen. I like stuff, you like stuff, everybody likes stuff. People got families all spread out and people don't just like stuff, they actually need stuff. Church groups & mutual aid societies help redistribute the stuff to their cousins in Guatemala or Havana or in general all points south, wherever. Likely West Africa, too. I donated $ to a woman in Florida with connections in Venezuela with family & medical connections to ship food and medicine there.

/Supply chains are farked up, yo
//that's my theory and I'm sticking with it.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
People are doing their own humanitarian aid right now, to put it more succinctly.
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There have been numerous articles posted here recently warning of possible alcohol shortages. We'll see how funny this is to all you guys when the liquor stores and bars run out of alcohol and I'm the only one around with any left. I'm sitting on a massive strategic reserve. He who laughs last is... probably drunk.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It will turn out to be some mundane thing like a misplaced decimal point.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phishrace: There have been numerous articles posted here recently warning of possible alcohol shortages. We'll see how funny this is to all you guys when the liquor stores and bars run out of alcohol and I'm the only one around with any left. I'm sitting on a massive strategic reserve. He who laughs last is... probably drunk.


Yes, I'm sure I'm going to miss those six beers I might have drunk in the forthcoming year.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The fact that a "moving van" showed up to take them away makes it sound like somebody ordered a bunch of resellable stuff using stolen credit cards and had it sent to an address where nobody was going to be home for a while.
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [imgs.xkcd.com image 285x413]


I visited a friend and saw her Echo, so I described this strip to her.

I was careful to whisper "Alexa, order two tons of creamed corn," even though it was in the next room.

My friend called me the next morning, "bughunter, dammit, there's two tons of creamed corn in my Amazon cart!"

Now whenever I visit her, the Echo is turned off when I arrive.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.