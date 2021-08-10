 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Landlord finds his own solution to the eviction moratorium   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Apartment, Renting, Landlord, Murder, English-language films, Real estate, Las Vegas, Nevada, Attempted murder  
•       •       •

1018 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Aug 2021 at 1:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well at least he doesn't have to worry about where he'll be staying for a while.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh no.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a depressing little street that is. And the one-story pink house is perhaps the most depressing of the lot.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nine times?? Did he switch to a Nerf gun after shooting the two females?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... is the place for rent?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that is one Dirty Sanchez.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Vandals- Kill My Tenant
Youtube Z-IR1ro4ghg

No respect for a land-holding man
Only scum who pay when they can
Free-loaders that hate what I am
Then beg me to fix their can

Ugly Harley's on the front lawn
I come by to turn the sprinklers on
Just tryin' to keep up the place
I get a knuckle sandwich right in my face

I wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent
Wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent

Section 8 pays most of their rent
But they can't handle the 20 percent
Selling weed just ain't what it's been
You wanna see me make some homeless men?

Rent's in the mail, you know that it's not
I got filth attempting to squat
Think I'm kidding, 'til someone gets shot
I love slow targets that are high on pot

I wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent
Wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent

Just tryin' to get appreciation
Some return on my investment
Go buy your own home
Tom Vu will show you how
To own big money and a yacht

Kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent
Wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent

How I long for Medieval times
Right to deflower virgins was mine
No coalitions telling me what to do
No pesky pinko ACLU

You can lynch whomever you like
Just be careful where you park that bike
I'm not impressed by pigs with no class
So get off your ass and go cut the grass

I wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent
Wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent

I wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent
I wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Nine times?? Did he switch to a Nerf gun after shooting the two females?


You do know that some 9mm pistols have large magazines, right?


Right?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: So... is the place for rent?


Yeah, absentee landlord.
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to stick it to the man.  Now his rent is free.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snargi: Badafuco: Nine times?? Did he switch to a Nerf gun after shooting the two females?

You do know that some 9mm pistols have large magazines, right?


Right?


Real men use revolvers.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snargi: Badafuco: Nine times?? Did he switch to a Nerf gun after shooting the two females?

You do know that some 9mm pistols have large magazines, right?


Right?


My XDm 4.5 9mm has a 20 round magazine +1 in the chamber. Bigger magazines are available.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😂
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every residential rental property owner has felt like murdering the tenants at times.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Nine times?? Did he switch to a Nerf gun after shooting the two females?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Not everyone uses con as their dump stat.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Vern: [YouTube video: The Vandals- Kill My Tenant]
No respect for a land-holding man
Only scum who pay when they can
Free-loaders that hate what I am
Then beg me to fix their can

Ugly Harley's on the front lawn
I come by to turn the sprinklers on
Just tryin' to keep up the place
I get a knuckle sandwich right in my face

I wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent
Wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent

Section 8 pays most of their rent
But they can't handle the 20 percent
Selling weed just ain't what it's been
You wanna see me make some homeless men?

Rent's in the mail, you know that it's not
I got filth attempting to squat
Think I'm kidding, 'til someone gets shot
I love slow targets that are high on pot

I wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent
Wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent

Just tryin' to get appreciation
Some return on my investment
Go buy your own home
Tom Vu will show you how
To own big money and a yacht

Kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent
Wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent

How I long for Medieval times
Right to deflower virgins was mine
No coalitions telling me what to do
No pesky pinko ACLU

You can lynch whomever you like
Just be careful where you park that bike
I'm not impressed by pigs with no class
So get off your ass and go cut the grass

I wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent
Wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent

I wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent
I wanna kill my tenant
He ain't worth the rent


Dead Kennedys - Let's Lynch The Landlord
Youtube aCiYmCVikjo
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

Rents cheaper than hospital too I'd bet.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Snargi: Badafuco: Nine times?? Did he switch to a Nerf gun after shooting the two females?

You do know that some 9mm pistols have large magazines, right?


Right?

Real men use revolvers.


Mission of Burma - That's When I Reach For My Revolver
Youtube ZaQqshZbtEQ
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snargi: Badafuco: Nine times?? Did he switch to a Nerf gun after shooting the two females?

You do know that some 9mm pistols have large magazines, right?


Right?


I just meant the guy lived after that barrage of bullets. I'm aware there are larger magazines.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Snargi: Badafuco: Nine times?? Did he switch to a Nerf gun after shooting the two females?

You do know that some 9mm pistols have large magazines, right?


Right?


I think the point that he shot the man nine times and he still survived. Bad shot or nerf gun?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Las Vegas police say a landlord argued with his live-in tenants over unpaid rent before opening fire with a gun

An armed society is a polite society.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Snargi: Badafuco: Nine times?? Did he switch to a Nerf gun after shooting the two females?

You do know that some 9mm pistols have large magazines, right?


Right?


I think it's more the fact the guy managed to survive being shot 9 times that was causing confusion.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
a lot of people saved most of their lives for their house, if tenants stop paying and you cant kick them out that might put you out on the street. a lot of people would consider that to mean their life is over.

so if it's over might as well take the ones responsible for it with you. (well that's what some would think)

going to be a ton of those unless gov start paying those rents if they want to keep evictions mandate going.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bluewave69: a lot of people saved most of their lives for their house, if tenants stop paying and you cant kick them out that might put you out on the street. a lot of people would consider that to mean their life is over.

so if it's over might as well take the ones responsible for it with you. (well that's what some would think)

going to be a ton of those unless gov start paying those rents if they want to keep evictions mandate going.


😂 murder is has ALWAYS been the answer to disputes over land in this shiat Nation.
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Vern: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z-IR1ro4​ghg]
No respect for a land-holding man
Only scum who pay when they can
Free-loaders that hate what I am
Then beg me to fix their can


[etc., snipped]

Counterpoint:


cill my landlord
Youtube MEnmjDD_fTE


IMAGES
by Tyrone Green

Dark and lonely
on a summer night.
Kill my landlord,
Kill my landlord.

Watchdog barkin'
Do he bite?
Kill my landlord,
Kill my landlord.

Jump in his window.
Break his neck.
Did his house
I start to wreck.

Got no reason,
What the heck!!!
Kill my landlord,
Kill my landlord.

C-I-L-L
My land-lord!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Las Vegas police say a landlord argued with his live-in tenants over unpaid rent before opening fire with a gun

An armed society is a polite society.


The classic fantasy that is put to rest by the fact that the first gun control laws in the US were passed in the "Wild West" where townspeople had had it with their friends and neighbors being shot dead on a weekly basis.

An armed society isn't a polite society. It's a society where everyone is perpetually tiptoeing on eggshells because of the killers they know about and the psychos they don't.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Every residential rental property owner useless, home-hoarding middleman has felt like murdering the tenants at times.


FTFY.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Las Vegas police say a landlord argued with his live-in tenants over unpaid rent before opening fire with a gun

An armed society is a polite society.


And self-help is illegal.
 
Magnus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Christine Miller, an official with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada that represents tenants in rent disputes, called the shooting a tragic event. She declined further comment until more facts are known."

Until more facts are known? Stick with Legal Aid, lady. You'll never make it in Farkistan.
 
daffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know that this situation is hard on landlords they need the tenants money to pay their bills. They are being hurt badly by all of this, but not many people think about that. This is definitely not the way to call attention to their plight.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.