(WYFF 4 Greenville)   ProTip: The McDonald's dining room is not approved for tattooing children   (wyff4.com) divider line
    Brandon Presha, Upstate man faces charges, McDonald's restaurant  
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
                           Gets free Happy Meals for life
       
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen some crazy shiat at McDonalds before but this takes the cake.
 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what Sonic is for.  Less likely to get busted in a drive-thru.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he didn't want to get the kids all dressed up to tattoo them at Walmart.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let then get their tats the proper way: in prison.

Protip: if you didn't get your ink in the Navy or in prison, you're a wannabe.

/no ink
//that makes me unique now
///and I did 5.6 years in prison
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No charges for the parents?   JFC lowlifes across the board.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like getting my kids tattooed at McDonald's because we don't have to get all dressed up like they're getting tattooed at Shake Shack
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: No charges for the parents?   JFC lowlifes across the board.


No mention of the parents makes me think the "juvenile" was a teenager.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

goatharper: Let then get their tats the proper way: in prison.

Protip: if you didn't get your ink in the Navy or in prison, you're a wannabe.

/no ink
//that makes me unique now
///and I did 5.6 years in prison


"Harpen" goats then?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lots of regrettable ink in this mf
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Got home from work the other day and the former heroin addict downstairs (who had a pre-eviction notice taped to her front door last week) was just straight-up tattooing someone in her kitchen.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know what they say, you get a tattoo young and before you know it you're in high school and that tattoo looks all stretched out.
 
