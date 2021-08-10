 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Life imitates the Marx Brothers as a California inmate firefighter faces deportation to a country he hasn't been to thanks to being handed over to ICE   (msn.com) divider line
61
    More: Asinine, United States, Refugee, Vietnam War, Phi Pham, Folsom State Prison, Donald Trump, Prison, At Folsom Prison  
•       •       •

897 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Aug 2021 at 10:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God.

Bless.

America....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ICE needs to be ended. Ended. Anyone that ever worked there needs to be unemployed for ever.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ICE is part of what makes America a shiathole country.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: ICE is part of what makes America a shiathole country.


Every part of how ICE came to be is what makes America a shiathole country.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where was he born? His parents fled Vietnam, but he's never been there. So was he born in some other country along the way before they got to America?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Christians" love making other people suffer.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Where was he born? His parents fled Vietnam, but he's never been there. So was he born in some other country along the way before they got to America?


The Philippines.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone even do this? Like, why?
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Where was he born? His parents fled Vietnam, but he's never been there. So was he born in some other country along the way before they got to America?


Refugee camp in the Philippines.

/auto correct wanted the camp in Philadelphia
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should break a window or try to punch the warden the day before his release.  If they're trying to close this loophole before he gets released, his best option is ironically to extend his sentence.

Stupid and asinine, but it's the 'Murican way.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly, no US president has ever been in control of this agency or the parent agency, unless they direct it to be even worse.   Maybe the next one will do something about it.
 
HempHead
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

puffy999: God.

Bless.

America....


He was in prison for shooting someone. Should we give him a new car?  Caviar? Four star daydream? Maybe buy him a football team?
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Markus5: jaylectricity: Where was he born? His parents fled Vietnam, but he's never been there. So was he born in some other country along the way before they got to America?

Refugee camp in the Philippines.

/auto correct wanted the camp in Philadelphia


Eh, Philippines, Philadelphia... tomato, tomahawk.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The real question is why we need inmates to fight fires when we have armed forces and national guardsmen we can retrofit to do the same thing.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DrunkenGator: Markus5: jaylectricity: Where was he born? His parents fled Vietnam, but he's never been there. So was he born in some other country along the way before they got to America?

Refugee camp in the Philippines.

/auto correct wanted the camp in Philadelphia

Eh, Philippines, Philadelphia... tomato, tomahawk.


Potato, epinephrine.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gooch: The real question is why we need inmates to fight fires when we have armed forces and national guardsmen we can retrofit to do the same thing.


Guardsmen generally have supported firefighting efforts as have military aircraft
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HempHead: puffy999: God.

Bless.

America....

He was in prison for shooting someone. Should we give him a new car?  Caviar? Four star daydream? Maybe buy him a football team?


Depends on if he's a Republican or not.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The guy is a farking criminal.  You assholes and your "shiathole" country garbage can fark right off.  Now he can go back to the shiathole country he came from and shoot people there.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Pham was 4 months old when his family arrived in the U.S. as refugees from Vietnam..."

So he has been to Vietnam.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gooch: The real question is why we need inmates to fight fires when we have armed forces and national guardsmen we can retrofit to do the same thing.


Inmate labor costs virtually nothing. And if they die, there's no pension or social services of any kind for loved ones.
 
tjfly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ICE falls under the Executuve Branch...

Who's in charge of the Exec Branch again?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One and done.  Guess he wont be shooting any more Americans!
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Why would anyone even do this? Like, why?


Because he gunned some dude down at an In-And-Out burger joint. Which is why he was in prison to begin with.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Speaking of Vietnam. Did you know that the average age of American soldiers in Vietnam was...

Paul Hardcastle - 19 (Official Music Video)
Youtube 0sajngb0W6I
 
gar1013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HempHead: puffy999: God.

Bless.

America....

He was in prison for shooting someone. Should we give him a new car?  Caviar? Four star daydream? Maybe buy him a football team?


Seriously.

Idiot leftists in here white knighting someone who tried to kill another person.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Get real.

"Sentenced in May 2014 to 14 years in state prison for shooting someone, Pham ..." is an illegal alien and should be deported. If only the USA enforced immigration laws like every other country...

But no, economists tell us that more people mean a better economy, and that can go on forever!
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The guy is a farking criminal.  You assholes and your "shiathole" country garbage can fark right off.  Now he can go back to the shiathole country he came from and shoot people there.


He served his time, troll master.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Speaking of Vietnam. Did you know that the average age of American soldiers in Vietnam was...


22?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HempHead: puffy999: God.

Bless.

America....

He was in prison for shooting someone. Should we give him a new car?  Caviar? Four star daydream? Maybe buy him a football team?


Maybe. Unless you're going to go fight a raging fire in California
 
0z79
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Get real.

"Sentenced in May 2014 to 14 years in state prison for shooting someone, Pham ..." is an illegal alien and should be deported. If only the USA enforced immigration laws like every other country...

But no, economists tell us that more people mean a better economy, and that can go on forever!


So, firefighters are heroes.. unless they started as prison firefighters, in which case we need to absolutely destroy any chance he has of turning his life around.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Jeebus Saves: The guy is a farking criminal.  You assholes and your "shiathole" country garbage can fark right off.  Now he can go back to the shiathole country he came from and shoot people there.

He served his time, troll master.


He served his time and violated the conditions of his green card.  But by all means, white knight the guy that shoots people.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: danielscissorhands: Speaking of Vietnam. Did you know that the average age of American soldiers in Vietnam was...

22?


Bzzt
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Gyrfalcon: Why would anyone even do this? Like, why?

Because he gunned some dude down at an In-And-Out burger joint. Which is why he was in prison to begin with.


He shouldn't be sent to Vietnam, though.

Pham may have avoided detention if he had been released from prison a few years earlier.
A repatriation agreement signed with Vietnam in 2008 during the Bush administration prohibited the deportation of those who arrived in the U.S. before 1995. Pham's family came to the U.S. in 1991.
Yet the Trump administration began including pre-'95 arrivals for deportation as early as 2017 and continued doing so through 2020, according to the Southeast Asia Resource Action Center.

Yet another thing the drooling non-entity managed to F*CK UP during his tenure.

I've got no problem with this guy being released back into America. He got his GED and AA while he was incarcerated, and he was obviously a model prisoner or he wouldn't have been on firefighting detail. Hanoi hasn't given him a birth certificate, so he isn't a "citizen of Vietnam". He had his green card, and the screeching yam and his Goebbels-wannabe sidekick screwed him on his release. Give him supervised release and let him go.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: danielscissorhands: Speaking of Vietnam. Did you know that the average age of American soldiers in Vietnam was...

22?


You may in fact be right..

"Fact: Assuming KIAs accurately represented age groups serving in Vietnam, the average age of an infantryman (MOS 11B) serving in Vietnam to be 19 years old is a myth, it is actually 22. None of the enlisted grades have an average age of less than 20. The average man who fought in World War II was 26 years of age."
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
'Inmate firefighter' translates to 'slave'. They get paid jack shiat if they're lucky (and have to spend it at the prison anyway), and they can't even get jobs as non-slave firemen after they're out. It's an absolutely disgusting practice that needs to be abolished, alongside ICE.

Forced or no, this guy put his life on the line for others, and should be given some slack. But that would require America to actually practice what it preaches, and we can't have that.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The guy is a farking criminal.  You assholes and your "shiathole" country garbage can fark right off.  Now he can go back to the shiathole country he came from and shoot people there.


He "came from" here. He was raised here, educated here, turned into a criminal here.
Even if he was born elsewhere and his parents came from somewhere other than that. The Philippines or Vietnam didn't make him. We did.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is such a stupid policy.

But, you know, shooting someone is also a stupid policy.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

puffy999: Jeebus Saves: The guy is a farking criminal.  You assholes and your "shiathole" country garbage can fark right off.  Now he can go back to the shiathole country he came from and shoot people there.

He "came from" here. He was raised here, educated here, turned into a criminal here.
Even if he was born elsewhere and his parents came from somewhere other than that. The Philippines or Vietnam didn't make him. We did.


Who exactly turned him into a criminal?  Was it the Penguin?  All he had to do was not shoot someone and he could enjoy everything this "shiathole" country has to offer.  He farked up and now he's being shown the door.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

puffy999: Jeebus Saves: The guy is a farking criminal.  You assholes and your "shiathole" country garbage can fark right off.  Now he can go back to the shiathole country he came from and shoot people there.

He "came from" here. He was raised here, educated here, turned into a criminal here.
Even if he was born elsewhere and his parents came from somewhere other than that. The Philippines or Vietnam didn't make him. We did.


Who's we?

I did not have a hand in his criminal endeavors.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Get real.

"Sentenced in May 2014 to 14 years in state prison for shooting someone, Pham ..." is an illegal alien and should be deported. If only the USA enforced immigration laws like every other country...

But no, economists tell us that more people mean a better economy, and that can go on forever!


Notice California sentencing math in effect. In 2014he was sentenced to 14 years in State Prison.  It is now 2021, and released on Parole after 7years.  Even assuming he spent a year or two prior to sentencing, that is only 8 or 9 years in custody for Shooting someone.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: puffy999: Jeebus Saves: The guy is a farking criminal.  You assholes and your "shiathole" country garbage can fark right off.  Now he can go back to the shiathole country he came from and shoot people there.

He "came from" here. He was raised here, educated here, turned into a criminal here.
Even if he was born elsewhere and his parents came from somewhere other than that. The Philippines or Vietnam didn't make him. We did.

Who exactly turned him into a criminal?  Was it the Penguin?  All he had to do was not shoot someone and he could enjoy everything this "shiathole" country has to offer.  He farked up and now he's being shown the door.


Hmm, I wonder if his not being white has anything to do with your argument. Let me ponder that....
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Where was he born? His parents fled Vietnam, but he's never been there. So was he born in some other country along the way before they got to America?


Entirely possible. A metric farkton of people who fled the aftermath of the Indochina Wars were uhhhmmm 'housed' is by no means the proper verb here I guess we'll go with detained in Hong Kong.

For farking ages.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seriously, save your outrage for the guy that's been in this country for 30 years, started a business and contributed to society who's facing deportation.  Not some asshole who shot someone but was a model prisoner.  God damn some of you don't know how to pick your battles.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Jeebus Saves: puffy999: Jeebus Saves: The guy is a farking criminal.  You assholes and your "shiathole" country garbage can fark right off.  Now he can go back to the shiathole country he came from and shoot people there.

He "came from" here. He was raised here, educated here, turned into a criminal here.
Even if he was born elsewhere and his parents came from somewhere other than that. The Philippines or Vietnam didn't make him. We did.

Who exactly turned him into a criminal?  Was it the Penguin?  All he had to do was not shoot someone and he could enjoy everything this "shiathole" country has to offer.  He farked up and now he's being shown the door.

Hmm, I wonder if his not being white has anything to do with your argument. Let me ponder that....


You're smrt.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: puffy999: Jeebus Saves: The guy is a farking criminal.  You assholes and your "shiathole" country garbage can fark right off.  Now he can go back to the shiathole country he came from and shoot people there.

He "came from" here. He was raised here, educated here, turned into a criminal here.
Even if he was born elsewhere and his parents came from somewhere other than that. The Philippines or Vietnam didn't make him. We did.

Who exactly turned him into a criminal?  Was it the Penguin?  All he had to do was not shoot someone and he could enjoy everything this "shiathole" country has to offer.  He farked up and now he's being shown the door.


Abe Vigoda's Ghost: puffy999: Jeebus Saves: The guy is a farking criminal.  You assholes and your "shiathole" country garbage can fark right off.  Now he can go back to the shiathole country he came from and shoot people there.

He "came from" here. He was raised here, educated here, turned into a criminal here.
Even if he was born elsewhere and his parents came from somewhere other than that. The Philippines or Vietnam didn't make him. We did.

Who's we?

I did not have a hand in his criminal endeavors.


Okay then your suggestion is... we dump him at the airport? In the ocean? Why are "we" even sending him elsewhere if he's not "our" (I needn't bother explaining how "we" are responsible for incarceration through tax dollars because that's socialism or something) problem? He's "not our" problem, apparently. So let him find a way somewhere like that Tom Hanks movie.

If we're going to follow logjc which wholly ignores *reality* at least take it to the end game. Why is ICE detaining him? Sending him anywhere? It should be his responsibility to pick himself up by the bootstraps. Right? California should have just put him in a bucket a week and thrown him off the Golden Gate Bridge. But only from the northbound lanes, no toll.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Seriously, save your outrage for the guy that's been in this country for 30 years, started a business and contributed to society who's facing deportation.  Not some asshole who shot someone but was a model prisoner.  God damn some of you don't know how to pick your battles.


So, once you commit a crime you pay for your crime forever, no matter how hard you try to turn your life around?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: Jeebus Saves: puffy999: Jeebus Saves: The guy is a farking criminal.  You assholes and your "shiathole" country garbage can fark right off.  Now he can go back to the shiathole country he came from and shoot people there.

He "came from" here. He was raised here, educated here, turned into a criminal here.
Even if he was born elsewhere and his parents came from somewhere other than that. The Philippines or Vietnam didn't make him. We did.

Who exactly turned him into a criminal?  Was it the Penguin?  All he had to do was not shoot someone and he could enjoy everything this "shiathole" country has to offer.  He farked up and now he's being shown the door.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: puffy999: Jeebus Saves: The guy is a farking criminal.  You assholes and your "shiathole" country garbage can fark right off.  Now he can go back to the shiathole country he came from and shoot people there.

He "came from" here. He was raised here, educated here, turned into a criminal here.
Even if he was born elsewhere and his parents came from somewhere other than that. The Philippines or Vietnam didn't make him. We did.

Who's we?

I did not have a hand in his criminal endeavors.

Okay then your suggestion is... we dump him at the airport? In the ocean? Why are "we" even sending him elsewhere if he's not "our" (I needn't bother explaining how "we" are responsible for incarceration through tax dollars because that's socialism or something) problem? He's "not our" problem, apparently. So let him find a way somewhere like that Tom Hanks movie.

If we're going to follow logjc which wholly ignores *reality* at least take it to the end game. Why is ICE detaining him? Sending him anywhere? It should be his responsibility to pick himself up by the bootstraps. Right? California should have just put him in a bucket a week and thrown him off the Golden Gate Bridge. But only from the northbound lanes, no toll.


Not our problem anymore.  We gave him all the opportunity in the world.  He had a chance people have died to have.  He had a green card.  We welcomed him.  All he had to do is not farking shoot someone.  Is it really that hard not to shoot someone?  Is it asking too much?  Because if it is, maybe we should get rid of the "don't shoot people" stipulation that comes with a green card.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
General reminder that Biden spoke out against Trump's immigration policies before 2020 but has failed to reverse any of them now that he is in office.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.