(WSET)   Drunk man invades shark's home and pees in shark's living room.The shark expressed his displeasure as only sharks can   (wset.com) divider line
22
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well it was in Brazil, a lot of things want to kill you there like in Australia.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They danced?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have jumped it!
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: They danced?

[Fark user image 425x417]


[CAPTCHA] select number of humans who resemble Peter Weller

/2
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here you were worried about a little fish that swims into the urethra.

/and just how deep do you have to go to take a piss in the ocean?!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You see, Chief, I was a botswain's mate on the USS Indianapolis, and we'd just delivered the bomb. The atom bomb. Well anyway, we got sunk, you see, and a buddy of mine, this young kid, he decides to relieve himself in the water. I was right next to him, Chief, and I'll tell you that water went from moderately warm to very hot. I said to him, "God damn, how much did you piss?" He was facing away from me. But as he turned to answer my question, Chief, a tiger shark came out of nowhere and dragged him under. I never saw him again."
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh boy, another Sinclair link that won't open because of blocked third-party scripts.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, castration was not involved.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: He should have jumped it!


Surfer Catches Wave With Shark
Youtube ImrY1_sVcYM
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well it was in Brazil, a lot of things want to kill you there like in Australia.


Yeah...like.Brazilian wandering spiders...super aggressive and one of the most venomous in the world.

*Shudder*
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Oh boy, another Sinclair link that won't open because of blocked third-party scripts.


You're not missing much. It's an old story from the end of July that I think has already been shown on Fark.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: kdawg7736: Well it was in Brazil, a lot of things want to kill you there like in Australia.

Yeah...like.Brazilian wandering spiders...super aggressive and one of the most venomous in the world.

*Shudder*


One of, perhaps.  The most venomous is the male Sydney funnel-web spider.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
fark that shark, man. Like it doesn't pee in the ocean either.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Well, hey there, Mr. Shark. Whaddaya gonna do - bite me? Aaaah, the shark is biting me!"
 
Kraig57
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The shark demanded immediate oral pleasure?
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Nanaue! Nom-nom!"
 
SidFishious
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/obligatory
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: NM Volunteer: Oh boy, another Sinclair link that won't open because of blocked third-party scripts.

You're not missing much. It's an old story from the end of July that I think has already been shown on Fark.


"JABOATAO DOS GUARAPES, Brazil (WKRC) - ...according to a report by the New York Post."

So now I have to doubt both sharks and the existence of Brazil.
 
