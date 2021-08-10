 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Jack Dorsey is the new Q   (twitter.com) divider line
20
    More: Stupid, shot  
•       •       •

1073 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2021 at 9:48 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Kiler
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Harry Belafonte - Banana Boat Song (Day-O)
Youtube 6Tou8-Cz8is
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not a smart man.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bond is going to have some stupid weapons in the next movie.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It has something to do with Bitcoin.  He mostly pumps Bitcoin now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
His cryptic level is OVER 9000!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kinda seems like you said day 0 to get attention
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Today was back to school, which could be a day zero event in the life of a kid in a new school.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Day 1966

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The casting choices for these Star Trek reboots is getting a bit ridiculous.  You'd think the Continuum would require more continuity.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tommy Dorsey & his Orchestra - Marie (1937)
Youtube hDuZW6ygrFI
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait. Wait. Don't tell me. The next stupid, lazy, billionaire grift that not only ends up farking civilization itself but completely succeeds without any effort whatsoever? Did I win?
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: His cryptic level is OVER 9000!


She said I was being cryptic. I said I was being terse.

"No, terse is short sentences that mean something. This (contra-rotating hand gesture) is random sh*t squeezed through your mouth."

She wasn't wrong, really, but I couldn't tell her that.
 
Severaux
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Not a smart man.


A very lucky man who thinks that his idea about Twitter means he is a super genius about everything. See also Nobel Disease.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You don't know jack
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.