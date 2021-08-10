 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   D.C man shows off illegal fully automatic 9mm pistol on Instagram livestream; minutes later D.C. metro cops stream to his location   (thedailybeast.com)
37
    More: Dumbass, Handgun, Firearm, Semi-automatic pistol, weapon Ryan Parker, Machine pistol, D.C. man, criminal complaint, Machine gun  
•       •       •

Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the pigs have nothing better to do than dick around on IG all day like mean tween girls. Useless f*cks.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Illegal possession of a machine gun. Yeah, they do make a federal case out of this.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iToad: Illegal possession of a machine gun. Yeah, they do make a federal case out of this.


Not just possession, he's gonna get popped for manufacturing a machine gun.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: So the pigs have nothing better to do than dick around on IG all day like mean tween girls. Useless f*cks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: So the pigs have nothing better to do than dick around on IG all day like mean tween girls. Useless f*cks.


You can bet the cop didn't just see that video by chance. The guy was known to the cops, and was probably ratted on by an informant, or they were specifically monitoring this guy's account based on past knowledge.

And why would this be "useless" anyhow? Are you okay with a guy possessing a fully automatic "ghost gun" with a drum magazine? Isn't that the kind of law you'd expect the cops to enforce?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bslim: So the pigs have nothing better to do than dick around on IG all day like mean tween girls. Useless f*cks.


lol
You think Mustangs are cool
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he had really been looking forward to deer season...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He earned the Dumbass tag here.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As a reminder, although I know this falls on deaf ears here at Schutzstaffel.lefty.com: not a machine gun, no criminal activity other than being a farking idiot with an iPhone.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do you suppose that guy ever once considered exactly how much trouble he would face if he ever got caught with that thing? The fact that he was on the streets with it fully loaded and a round chambered should get him a rather lengthy trip to the greybar hotel, IMHO.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Snaps: iToad: Illegal possession of a machine gun. Yeah, they do make a federal case out of this.

Not just possession, he's gonna get popped for manufacturing a machine gun.


Yeah. This poor f*cker is toast. in D.C. too. Under the f*ckin jail with this one.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like the rubber bands on the grip.
Totally not to play badass no fingerprints guy.
 
ansius
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not that I did anything as stupid as this, but I am so glad they didn't have mobile phones and social media when I grew up.

As it is, the most scofflaw thing I've posted is a picture of my dog off-leash in an area I later found out to be an on-leash-only area.
 
JRoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Shryke: As a reminder, although I know this falls on deaf ears here at Schutzstaffel.lefty.com: not a machine gun, no criminal activity other than being a farking idiot with an iPhone.


You are wrong and a liar.

"POSSESSION OF UNREGISTERED FIREARM

Title 26, U.S.C., Sec. 5861(d), makes it a Federal crime or offense for anyone to possess certain kinds of firearms which are not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
A person can be found guilty of that offense only if all of the following facts are proved beyond a reasonable doubt:
First: That the person possessed a "firearm; and
Second: That the "firearm" was not then registered to the person in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
It is not necessary for the Government to prove that the person knew that the item described in the indictment was a "firearm" which the law requires to be registered. What must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt is that the person knowingly possessed the item as charged, that such item was a "firearm", and that it was not then registered to the person in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record."
 
culebra
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"giggle switch,"

But he wasn't doing any giggling when the long arm of the law caught up with him.
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can you imagine having to monitor the vapid lives of the vapid sub-humans on IG as your job? Good God. I'd be volunteering to arm myself with a spoon and go confront a drug lord inside of a week.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bslim: So the pigs have nothing better to do than dick around on IG all day like mean tween girls. Useless f*cks.


They'd be stupid not to with all the imbeciles who broadcast their crimes.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe he can learn upholstery at UNICOR.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: Can you imagine having to monitor the vapid lives of the vapid sub-humans on IG as your job? Good God. I'd be volunteering to arm myself with a spoon and go confront a drug lord inside of a week.


Just imagine how easy it is to meet your monthly quota though.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Bslim: So the pigs have nothing better to do than dick around on IG all day like mean tween girls. Useless f*cks.

lol
You think Mustangs are cool


He can't be that bad.  He's got 'BLM' hidden right there in his username.


/I was in a chatroom once (MSN chatroom, so the teen involved is probably collecting social security by now).  Anyway, someone logs in on their account and says, "Hi, I'm JaneDoe420's dad" (or whatever the first part of the username was).  "What does the 420 in my daughter's username mean?" 

"I means she likes pot."

The chat room got real quiet after he left... I think maybe they were about to make some stupid remark about me narcing someone out.  "Listen, if you are stupid enough to put it in your username, as a minor living in your parents house you aren't responsible enough to be smoking pot."

I got a few lols.  Life went on, although who knows what happened to the teen in the way of punishment.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shryke: As a reminder, although I know this falls on deaf ears here at Schutzstaffel.lefty.com: not a machine gun, no criminal activity other than being a farking idiot with an iPhone.


You lost.
Get over it.
You have only begun to lose.
Better loosen that hole, sissy.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iToad: Illegal possession of a machine gun. Yeah, they do make a federal case out of this.


I film myself at special ranges firing ridiculously illegal weapons legally with green screen.  Then I put myself in various locations where people shouldn't be, and it looks like I'm Live streaming illegal activity.

But the police SHOULD have known you can't fire an automatic grenade launcher while you're inside your own butt.  So really, who wasted taxpayer money?

Me, because I was paid to do research on quantum chromodynamics, not make videos of arse grenades.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Shryke: As a reminder, although I know this falls on deaf ears here at Schutzstaffel.lefty.com: not a machine gun, no criminal activity other than being a farking idiot with an iPhone.


Wrong. Ghost guns illegal-check. Modified weapon to automatic in D.C.-check. 36 round mag in D.C.-check. Might want to check what's illegal in D.C. before you book your flight.
 
Shryke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JRoo: Shryke: As a reminder, although I know this falls on deaf ears here at Schutzstaffel.lefty.com: not a machine gun, no criminal activity other than being a farking idiot with an iPhone.

You are wrong and a liar.

"POSSESSION OF UNREGISTERED FIREARM

Title 26, U.S.C., Sec. 5861(d), makes it a Federal crime or offense for anyone to possess certain kinds of firearms which are not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
A person can be found guilty of that offense only if all of the following facts are proved beyond a reasonable doubt:
First: That the person possessed a "firearm; and
Second: That the "firearm" was not then registered to the person in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
It is not necessary for the Government to prove that the person knew that the item described in the indictment was a "firearm" which the law requires to be registered. What must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt is that the person knowingly possessed the item as charged, that such item was a "firearm", and that it was not then registered to the person in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record."


Wrong. He had a trigger device that effected auto fire. Illegal possibly, but not a machine gun.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That dumb arse is a butt load of trouble.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shryke: Schutzstaffel.lefty.com


Roight, guv. The SS were totally into transgender rights, believed that Black Lives Matter and were well-known for kneeling during the Horst-Wessel Song.
 
Shryke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skybird659: Shryke: As a reminder, although I know this falls on deaf ears here at Schutzstaffel.lefty.com: not a machine gun, no criminal activity other than being a farking idiot with an iPhone.

Wrong. Ghost guns illegal-check. Modified weapon to automatic in D.C.-check. 36 round mag in D.C.-check. Might want to check what's illegal in D.C. before you book your flight.


You probably have a mag limit issue, and the bump-fire trigger, but it's really not something a DA is going to make hay with.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ansius: Not that I did anything as stupid as this, but I am so glad they didn't have mobile phones and social media when I grew up.

As it is, the most scofflaw thing I've posted is a picture of my dog off-leash in an area I later found out to be an on-leash-only area.


You monster! Wait until I tell the HOA!
 
Shryke
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Shryke: Schutzstaffel.lefty.com

Roight, guv. The SS were totally into transgender rights, believed that Black Lives Matter and were well-known for kneeling during the Horst-Wessel Song.


Tsk tsk. You're just as authoritarian. Just admit it, comrade. You'd love to see all those Trumpers and everyone else forced to wear a badge of shame, no? Maybe a yellow star, something like that.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Snaps: iToad: Illegal possession of a machine gun. Yeah, they do make a federal case out of this.

Not just possession, he's gonna get popped for manufacturing a machine gun.


IANAL, but I don't think the Feds make that distinction. If you have it, I doubt they care who built it.

Simply having something like a "Lightning Link" (makes your AR-15 full auto) and an AR-15 in the same location constitutes "constructive possession", even if you haven't slapped the parts together.

What gets me right now is Facebook. They'll put you in time out for some profanity, but if you hop over to FB Marketplace, you can find suppressors (advertised as "oil filters"), a full auto switch for a Glock, and several of the items that will make an AR-15 full auto. The stuff is coming out of China. Due to shipping volume, I'd wager 99.5% of the items ordered get through Customs.

The Chinese are arming the Far Right with tools to make full-auto weapons, and NO ONE has spoken out against it. I flag every ad I see, but a new website pops up with the same stuff. $20 says the guy got that switch off FB.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shryke: JRoo: Shryke: As a reminder, although I know this falls on deaf ears here at Schutzstaffel.lefty.com: not a machine gun, no criminal activity other than being a farking idiot with an iPhone.

You are wrong and a liar.

"POSSESSION OF UNREGISTERED FIREARM

Title 26, U.S.C., Sec. 5861(d), makes it a Federal crime or offense for anyone to possess certain kinds of firearms which are not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
A person can be found guilty of that offense only if all of the following facts are proved beyond a reasonable doubt:
First: That the person possessed a "firearm; and
Second: That the "firearm" was not then registered to the person in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
It is not necessary for the Government to prove that the person knew that the item described in the indictment was a "firearm" which the law requires to be registered. What must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt is that the person knowingly possessed the item as charged, that such item was a "firearm", and that it was not then registered to the person in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record."

Wrong. He had a trigger device that effected auto fire. Illegal possibly, but not a machine gun.


In the case of an addons/drop ins that modifies a firearm to shoot more than one round per trigger pull, the addon is classed as a machinegun and requires a tax stamp. An example is the lightning link.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: Shryke: As a reminder, although I know this falls on deaf ears here at Schutzstaffel.lefty.com: not a machine gun, no criminal activity other than being a farking idiot with an iPhone.

You lost.
Get over it.
You have only begun to lose.
Better loosen that hole, sissy.


What did I lose? You've lost me. A gun rights case?

Oh dear. If you think anything other than the EXPANSION of the 2nd is coming....well, let's save this post, eh?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shryke: Wrong. He had a trigger device that effected auto fire. Illegal possibly, but not a machine gun.


No. It was an NFA device. He had a select fire switch mounted on the back of the slide.
/That is the farking legal definition of 'machine gun'
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CruiserTwelve: Bslim: So the pigs have nothing better to do than dick around on IG all day like mean tween girls. Useless f*cks.

You can bet the cop didn't just see that video by chance. The guy was known to the cops, and was probably ratted on by an informant, or they were specifically monitoring this guy's account based on past knowledge.

And why would this be "useless" anyhow? Are you okay with a guy possessing a fully automatic "ghost gun" with a drum magazine? Isn't that the kind of law you'd expect the cops to enforce?


It has a dystopian feel to it...
 
