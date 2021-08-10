 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The one time I've ever wanted to fly United   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
mariner314
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fly Alaska.
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it because 1) you were dropped on your head when you were a baby 2) unable to understand science 3) easily suckered by psuedo facts or 4)  or just dense?
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't you require it? What is the downside? As an employee, wouldn't you want your coworkers to be vaccinated?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
See I go simple, I go easy, I go greyhound
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meatwhistle: Is it because 1) you were dropped on your head when you were a baby 2) unable to understand science 3) easily suckered by psuedo facts or 4)  or just dense?


Subby is claiming United is doing the right thing by requiring its employees to be vaccinated, despite United otherwise being a brutal airline.  I think Subby is right on this one.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jesus, Southwest used to be cool. Guess no more.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Liability-wise... I do not know how a mega-corp could justify THAT shiz. If someone can prove they got COVID on the COVID airlines...
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I cannot imagine willingly boarding a commercial airplane again in my lifetime.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mariner314: Fly Alaska.


All Alaska has is customer service people with an extra hour of training. fark them too.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: I cannot imagine willingly boarding a commercial airplane again in my lifetime.


Oh yeah.  If I ever visit family on the other side of the Mississippi, it will be rental cars, and I'll make it a vacation.  No more insta-sinus infections.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well shiat.

I hate United, and they're way expensive; but I guess I won't be flying Southworst anytime soon.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The hell is wrong with those people?
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Southwest, American, and Delta are having problems getting enough workers right now to operate, they must believe they can't afford anybody quitting
 
IamAwake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: I cannot imagine willingly boarding a commercial airplane again in my lifetime.


I'm wanting to take my foster kids to Germany, France, and Costa Rica at some point.

...not some point soon, but...at some point.
 
HempHead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Jesus, Southwest used to be cool. Guess no more.


Southwest, AA are hdq'd in Texas, Delta in Georgia. They have in choice.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: Southwest, American, and Delta are having problems getting enough workers right now to operate, they must believe they can't afford anybody quitting


That's part of it and if they can poach  the United  staff and hurt their pockets they won't blink twice about  it.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Any word on Alaska?
 
