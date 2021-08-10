 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSAT San Antonio)   Judge allows San Antonio to impose school mask mandate and ignore Abbott Costello   (ksat.com) divider line
55
    More: News, San Antonio, Texas, Injunction, Appellate court, Court, Appeal, Bexar County, Texas, San Antonio leaders  
•       •       •

1281 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 10 Aug 2021 at 9:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know, Abbott ain't gonna take that sitting down...

Oh wait.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Deserves Hero tag.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Boy the Republicans are gonna be hella mad they can't endanger children.

Well, MORE children.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're only overruling the executive order till monday. Hopefully they'll extend it......
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Local choice, amirite, or are y'all against that now?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But the Temporary Restraining Order was written in New York City.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

mofa: But the Temporary Restraining Order was written in New York City.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The GOP sure does hate children.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The GOP sure does hate children.


In their defense, they ain't really trying to kill white children.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA

Abbott's press secretary Renae Eze issued this response:
"Governor Abbott's resolve to protect the rights and freedoms of all Texans has not wavered. There have been dozens of legal challenges to the Governor's executive orders-all of which have been upheld in the end. We expect a similar outcome when the San Antonio trial court's decision is reviewed by the appellate courts."

/End FTA


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Sorry I cannot comment as I'm too fixated on her beautiful face
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: You know, Abbott ain't gonna take that sitting down...

Oh wait.


Aspen needs a two-fisted sheriff.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm telling y'all: democrats need to learn how to use reverse psychology against republicans. If Joe Biden were to tweet out "our plan to pay reparations by giving all the stuff from unvaxxed people that died from Covid to black people is underway," everybody would be masking up and vaccinated tomorrow.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The GOP sure does hate children.


Born children.
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Third base!!!
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The GOP sure does hate children.



Just the ones they're not attracted to.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the same governor who is begging for help today.

Christ, what an asshole.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The quote that this is based on is also completely antithetical to the current Republican Party. Selfish b*stards.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of MAGA parents are gonna be inspiring a lot of violence in schools where these mandates are happening, both themselves and also using their children as pawns.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad for kids and teachers who are now protected by this decision.

But it also lets the asshole Abbot off the hook. He was probably secretly hoping the courts would do this, so he can skate away, crowing how he was "protecting freedom", forcing the Courts to actually govern responsibly.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, that didn't last long.

So it turns out that mandating that you cannot protect your employees or students and staff from a deadly disease is farking stupid, evil and illegal.

Who knew.

/Stupid farking Republicans.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: FTA

Abbott's press secretary Renae Eze issued this response:
"Governor Abbott's resolve to protect the rights and freedoms of all Texans has not wavered. There have been dozens of legal challenges to the Governor's executive orders-all of which have been upheld in the end. We expect a similar outcome when the San Antonio trial court's decision is reviewed by the appellate courts."

/End FTA


[i.ytimg.com image 753x423]

Sorry I cannot comment as I'm too fixated on her beautiful face


She's Abbott's press secretary.  You don't want to see what's behind that pretty face.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Retaliatory school shootings carried out by True Patriots™ beginning in 3.... 2.... 1...
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corn_Fed: I'm glad for kids and teachers who are now protected by this decision.

But it also lets the asshole Abbot off the hook. He was probably secretly hoping the courts would do this, so he can skate away, crowing how he was "protecting freedom", forcing the Courts to actually govern responsibly.


It is still going to be a mess. Let Abbott get flack for killing his voters, but let's not sacrifice a bunch of kids that aren't even vaccine eligible for the sake of proving a point.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: markie_farkie: You know, Abbott ain't gonna take that sitting down...

Oh wait.

Aspen needs a two-fisted sheriff.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Whelp, that didn't last long.

So it turns out that mandating that you cannot protect your employees or students and staff from a deadly disease is farking stupid, evil and illegal.

Who knew.

/Stupid farking Republicans.


Temporary restraining order. Till Monday.  He's gotten away with a lot of BS already.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jso2897: Marcus Aurelius: The GOP sure does hate children.

Born children.


Pure lunacy isn't it? Save the unborn so that we can kill them later.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I'm telling y'all: democrats need to learn how to use reverse psychology against republicans. If Joe Biden were to tweet out "our plan to pay reparations by giving all the stuff from unvaxxed people that died from Covid to black people is underway," everybody would be masking up and vaccinated tomorrow.


Seriously, this. They've proven that someone is gonna mindf-k them into doing stuff. Right now it's hostile foreign governments and a death cult doing the f-king. Might as well mindf-k them ourselves and get them to do something productive.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Local choice, amirite, or are y'all against that now?


Ask Denton how their franking ban is doing.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
White people are funny. They'll wear masks and hoods when they want to kill minorities, and won't wear masks in order to kill everyone else.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
as a moderate, who appreciates that anything is better than nothing, and masks have a place, and has no problem with masks, but also feels both sides go bonkers over them for whatever farking reason....please, don't pile on.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Soon!

[Fark user image image 592x422]


Wouldn't a vertical divider work better?
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Uff_Da: jso2897: Marcus Aurelius: The GOP sure does hate children.

Born children.

Pure lunacy isn't it? Save the unborn so that we can kill them later.


That's because it's less about saving unborn than it is punishing the loose women that dare to get pregnant when bowing to the sexual desires of the very men that support punishing them.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: Corn_Fed: I'm glad for kids and teachers who are now protected by this decision.

But it also lets the asshole Abbot off the hook. He was probably secretly hoping the courts would do this, so he can skate away, crowing how he was "protecting freedom", forcing the Courts to actually govern responsibly.

It is still going to be a mess. Let Abbott get flack for killing his voters, but let's not sacrifice a bunch of kids that aren't even vaccine eligible for the sake of proving a point.


So, in texas, wealthy conservatives' children go to private schools. Many of them are at least nominally Christian schools. A great many (at least in DFW) are not implementing mask mandates.

I'm thinking that in the next 3-4 months, conservatives that the GOP actually care about (well, their money) will have sick kids, and you'll see some dramatic changes in Texas, plus a nifty way for them to do it all without ever admitting they were wrong.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cman: FTA

Abbott's press secretary Renae Eze issued this response:
"Governor Abbott's resolve to protect the rights and freedoms of all Texans has not wavered. There have been dozens of legal challenges to the Governor's executive orders-all of which have been upheld in the end. We expect a similar outcome when the San Antonio trial court's decision is reviewed by the appellate courts."

/End FTA


[i.ytimg.com image 753x423]

Sorry I cannot comment as I'm too fixated on her beautiful face


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: hubiestubert: Local choice, amirite, or are y'all against that now?

Ask Denton how their franking ban is doing.


Looks like they're doing alright:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Uff_Da: jso2897: Marcus Aurelius: The GOP sure does hate children.

Born children.

Pure lunacy isn't it? Save the unborn so that we can kill them later.


Capitalism requires a constant churn of impoverished workers. They don't care what happens to any individual as long as the workers are replaced.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Marcus Aurelius: The GOP sure does hate children.


Just the ones they're not attracted to.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjwars1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Here in Michigan most school systems aren't enforcing CDC or MDHHS recommendations for age 2+ to mask up indoors despite seeing many parts of the country worse off than a year ago. Delta variant is just starting to spread here. What do they think will happen? It's absolutely astounding. We're boned.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: Natalie Portmanteau: hubiestubert: Local choice, amirite, or are y'all against that now?

Ask Denton how their franking ban is doing.

Looks like they're doing alright:

[Fark user image image 528x297]


Yeah, but this is a week after drinking the water
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Lochsteppe: Soon!

[Fark user image image 592x422]

Wouldn't a vertical divider work better?


I had the same thought.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: Snatch Bandergrip: Marcus Aurelius: The GOP sure does hate children.


Just the ones they're not attracted to.

[Fark user image image 236x236]
[Fark user image image 425x408]
[Fark user image image 425x566]


I sincerely hope that you're just really bad at trolling.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fort Worth ISD also decided to make masks mandatory.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: hubiestubert: Local choice, amirite, or are y'all against that now?

Ask Denton how their franking ban is doing.


FRANKING BANS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Uff_Da: jso2897: Marcus Aurelius: The GOP sure does hate children.

Born children.

Pure lunacy isn't it? Save the unborn so that we can kill them later.


What are you, stupid? How are we supposed to murder, rape, colonize, exploit, enslave, and generally shiat all over people if they haven't been born to begin with?
 
someonelse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: Snatch Bandergrip: Marcus Aurelius: The GOP sure does hate children.


Just the ones they're not attracted to.

[Fark user image image 236x236]
[Fark user image image 425x408]
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey, remember that time the governors from TX and FL used the health of kids as a bargaining chip to try and further the current GOP agenda?

Never forget what these deplorable psychopaths have done. They deserve everything that's coming to them.
 
scanman61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: hubiestubert: Local choice, amirite, or are y'all against that now?

Ask Denton how their franking ban is doing.


autocorrect?

fracking ban
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KingKauff: Natalie Portmanteau: Lochsteppe: Soon!

[Fark user image image 592x422]

Wouldn't a vertical divider work better?

I had the same thought.


So would Diet Coke.

Also, there are far too many Mentos for the amount of soda, and the complete lack of a bottleneck would mean it'll just foam over the top of the bin.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Natalie Portmanteau: hubiestubert: Local choice, amirite, or are y'all against that now?

Ask Denton how their franking ban is doing.

FRANKING BANS!

[Fark user image image 425x316]


Oh, derp.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.