(Twitter)   Don't Fauci our state, and also while you're at it, can you please send us some 200 ventilators   (twitter.com) divider line
42
    More: Florida, shot  
42 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No. Next question
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"...and politicians will look up and shout 'SAVE US!'...and I'll look down and whisper 'No."
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It was 300 in the earlier post that went green.
 
freakay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Better man than I am. I would have really stuck it to them and forced some acknowledgement that desantis is a shiatforbrains.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No vax? No mask? No vents.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
DeSantis is quickly rising in my "Human beings I hate the most" list. Currently he's moved up to third place. Only Tuckkker Carlson and Il Douche remain above him.
 
blahpers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes.

I'm months beyond spite now.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: It was 300 in the earlier post that went green.


That's what was requested. This is what's being sent.
 
King Something
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They told the (West) Germans that the highest detected level of radiation is 2000 roentgen.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Until they show some minimal intelligence:


 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Please don't tell me the official response is going to be "Give them what they need and just keep letting them kill their citizens with impunity." That does not seem like a great course of action.

If they're in that much trouble, then this is a national emergency and the feds should be taking over the state's pandemic response.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: It was 300 in the earlier post that went green.


It's a negotiation.  You start high then settle.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dear Texas,




You wanted to be bootstrappy. This is what happens. Enjoy your consequences.

/thoughts & prayers
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's only socialism when brown people are getting help.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't send them, or any assistance for that matter, until DeSantis publicly apologizes and admits he was wrong and tells the public to mask up.

Make the MFer set the record straight and correct his mistakes rather than just letting others clean up after.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What pisses me off  Is that he will reap the benefits of both he gets to bloviate about masks and get people to vote for him based on that while at the same time beg for ventilators and get them sent to him to keep people alive.

If we think keeping people alive is important and correct, he probably should face some sort of consequences for being a comete piece of shiat.

Not holding my breath
Them stoopid libs sent us ventrilators!
 
There are some who call me Tim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sure, go check with Texas.... I'm sure they'll be glad to help
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

 
Drew P Balls
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Respirational before aspirational goals, people.  Maslow.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: DeSantis is quickly rising in my "Human beings I hate the most" list. Currently he's moved up to third place. Only Tuckkker Carlson and Il Douche remain above him.




flying to you now to have a word
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: Please don't tell me the official response is going to be "Give them what they need and just keep letting them kill their citizens with impunity." That does not seem like a great course of action.

If they're in that much trouble, then this is a national emergency and the feds should be taking over the state's pandemic response.


But how can they have their COVID cake and have the non-Republican voters eat it? Ever thought of that?

/no way these sociopathic motherfarkers are not vaxxed
//I would say send them only thoughts and prayers, but sadly the innocent will be victims of the ignorant
 
scanman61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kosherkow: Don't send them, or any assistance for that matter, until DeSantis publicly apologizes and admits he was wrong and tells the public to mask up.

Make the MFer set the record straight and correct his mistakes rather than just letting others clean up after.


So you're willing to watch people die in order to make Gov DeathSentence kiss some ass?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hope they sent them USPS.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is where donkeys fail. Sleepy Joe should have made DeathSentence kiss the ring and rim him. Now he gets to save face and make Biden look weak.
 
alex10294
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They have a stockpile, and are taking precautions.  News at 11.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: DeSantis is quickly rising in my "Human beings I hate the most" list. Currently he's moved up to third place. Only Tuckkker Carlson and Il Douche remain above him.


Deathsentence and Abbot are having a contest on which one can out-douche each other for the coveted Trump VP pick in '24.
 
Mi-5
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is just going to further enable DeSantis to talk even more shiat to Biden once the problem is under control, and he seek out every single microphone and camera like an electronic bloodhound to crow about how "Florida has it under control and the federal government should keep its socialist leanings out of Florida's business", and you watch and see that he will put it in a campaign ad.

I know that it is wrong to for the government to deny or refuse to provide help to fellow citizens, but you know that the vast majority of those who will be on the ventilator are those who absolutely refuse to get vaccinated or mask up when we needed them to do it most, and 99% of them will come right out of that ICU with ZERO CHANGE in their attitude, and continue to try to stick it to the libs.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

scanman61: kosherkow: Don't send them, or any assistance for that matter, until DeSantis publicly apologizes and admits he was wrong and tells the public to mask up.

Make the MFer set the record straight and correct his mistakes rather than just letting others clean up after.

So you're willing to watch people die in order to make Gov DeathSentence kiss some ass?





They voted for the bastard.
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My neighbor has about a dozen Trump/Desantis 2024 flags on his tenth of an acre lot.

Covid was a hoax until his wife died. Now it is a virus released by Democrats in order to control people.

He still won't get vaccinated.
 
scanman61
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: scanman61: kosherkow: Don't send them, or any assistance for that matter, until DeSantis publicly apologizes and admits he was wrong and tells the public to mask up.

Make the MFer set the record straight and correct his mistakes rather than just letting others clean up after.

So you're willing to watch people die in order to make Gov DeathSentence kiss some ass?



They voted for the bastard.


Not all of them.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  



Meh, send them here.  The UltraMasonites could use a few.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: No vax? No mask? No vents.


no mercy. just get the farking vax. we all did in canada. what's wrong with you idiots? did you learn nothing in the last year and a half????
 
vrax
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just watch, DeSantis will thank Trump for the ventilators.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But I'd been assured that the government wanting to help was a punchline.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: leeksfromchichis: No vax? No mask? No vents.

no mercy. just get the farking vax. we all did in canada. what's wrong with you idiots? did you learn nothing in the last year and a half????


Yeah but you're all Marxists and hate the United States of America
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

scanman61: kosherkow: Don't send them, or any assistance for that matter, until DeSantis publicly apologizes and admits he was wrong and tells the public to mask up.

Make the MFer set the record straight and correct his mistakes rather than just letting others clean up after.

So you're willing to watch people die in order to make Gov DeathSentence kiss some ass?


We're already watching people die.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I would have required DeSantis to read a statement broadcast on all Florida television stations thanking President Biden and the CDC for the medical equipment to deal with this crisis caused by Florida's mismanagement of their healthcare.

Maybe have him personally thanking the President over a Zoom call.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Numbers getting surreal again.

"Yesterday's" number as it just rolled over.


 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AngryTeacher: My neighbor has about a dozen Trump/Desantis 2024 flags on his tenth of an acre lot.

Covid was a hoax until his wife died. Now it is a virus released by Democrats in order to control people.

He still won't get vaccinated.


That is so grim. I am very fortunate...so fortunate. ...omg I need to count my blessings fortunate that the Trump guy right down the way has a whole six regulation flags on poles but he didn't have the balls to let that sh*t sit out at night let alone dare show it now.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
bad thing about being on a ventilator, people who go on ventilators usually only get off them when they die.
 
