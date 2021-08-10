 Skip to content
(Twitter)   🎶"Please pull your head out ya 🍑" 🎶 (NSFW)   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The microchip is in your phone and devices, that are up your arse, along with your head.

And people wonder way they are impacted.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was good
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And catchy too!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
😆
 
Godscrack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is that rap music?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I like peaches.

Peaches - The Presidents of the United States of America
Youtube wvAnQqVJ3XQ
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why I don't think anyone's out to get me:
Why?
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are 🍑 no longer 🍑?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I like peaches.

[YouTube video: Peaches - The Presidents of the United States of America]


O shiat ninjas
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Out ma what?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image image 346x750]

Out ma what?


media-amazon.comView Full Size

11.5 wtf is this
 
pockypimp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I sorta want this as a bumpersticker:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Is that rap music?


Before you hit it let me warn you; she did a cool hula hoop but don't get any on you.
It's all a big scam, to make ya'll eat pig ham.
Yes it is for I am a rap god, from beyond the moon.
Check yourself lest you wreck yourself.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people post "Bill Gates put microchips in the vaccine to track you" bullshiat from the Facebook app on smartphones.
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
me (an old man): Have I just been soundclouded? Am I on the soundcloud now?

/those were all great.
 
