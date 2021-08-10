 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   This dipping sauce is da bomb   (kcci.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Des Moines, Iowa, Explosive weapons, Early thermal weapons, Polk County, Tennessee, guilty plea.Ankeny police, English-language films, McDonald's order, Incendiary device  
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It feels like maybe a McDonald's trifecta is just too easy, but it is amusing that the two most recent Main stories involve crimes at McDonald's locations.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rick and Morty - Szechuan Sauce (Season 3 clip)
Youtube FXIWyYtq85E
 
AnubisAscended
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hot-chili-sauce.comView Full Size
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Kind of nasty tasting but some legit heat. I had some creep up my sinuses into my eye socket. That was very unpleasant.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but would he "hit it"?
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clarence | It's the Sauce! I Cartoon Network
Youtube imJASfn8EMc
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a repeat on Fark from a month ago or does it just happen ever month?

At least he didn't shoot them.
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna189488​3​3
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is dipping sauce that big of a deal that bomb threats and other violence needs to be invoked on a regular basis?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: It feels like maybe a McDonald's trifecta is just too easy, but it is amusing that the two most recent Main stories involve crimes at McDonald's locations.


I am waiting for it.....
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Vinegar, water, cornstarch, sugar, paprika. You can make a basic sweet and sour sauce in five minutes, less if you call in a bomb threat.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AnubisAscended: [hot-chili-sauce.com image 400x612]


CSB time.

I did some work with TSA not long after they started.  That particular sauce set off a bag scan warning.  So I can say I know for a fact TSA allowed da bomb on a plane.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
