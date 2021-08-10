 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Cashier at Tractor Supply pulled   (nj.com) divider line
14
    More: Misc, Cape May County, New Jersey, Middle Township, New Jersey, Wildwood, New Jersey, Police, Lower Township, New Jersey, retired police officer, Rio Grande section of Middle Township, 34-year-old man  
•       •       •

380 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2021 at 5:42 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
While it's nice to know one person was good enough to do something, they need to point out how many stood and did nothing.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: While it's nice to know one person was good enough to do something, they need to point out how many stood and did nothing.


Who?

Story mentions no other customers.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: cretinbob: While it's nice to know one person was good enough to do something, they need to point out how many stood and did nothing.

Who?

Story mentions no other customers.


Besides the ones she was ringing up. They could have been a couple of old ladies for all we know. This journalist is no such thing.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: cretinbob: While it's nice to know one person was good enough to do something, they need to point out how many stood and did nothing.

Who?

Story mentions no other customers.


That's my point.
They used the plural. They did say there was more than one.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A three pound sledgehammer to the base of his skull would have been an appropriate response to that, if someone in line happened to have one handy.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: A three pound sledgehammer to the base of his skull would have been an appropriate response to that, if someone in line happened to have one handy.


Hit add comment too soon.

That guy will escalate his attacks if he's let out. Walking into a store in broad daylight and attempting to drag someone out by force is clearly an act by someone with no remorse or fear of consequences.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He was just trying to take her out for a nutritious breakfast.
 
neongoats
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So a day ending in Y at the tractor supply store.

/been to enough of those living in the inbred lands
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: markie_farkie: A three pound sledgehammer to the base of his skull would have been an appropriate response to that, if someone in line happened to have one handy.

Hit add comment too soon.

That guy will escalate his attacks if he's let out. Walking into a store in broad daylight and attempting to drag someone out by force is clearly an act by someone with no remorse or fear of consequences.


So, life in prison without the possibility of parole?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wonder if this has to do with Tractor Supply cracking down on people trying to buy up horse de-wormer because some idiot on Facebook claimed it cured Covid.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He is not listed in the inmate directory on Tuesday

So, he's on double secret probation.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm sure the store has a wood chipper that could be put to good use.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You have to forgive the guy for trying to grab the girl. He thought he was at Ho Depot.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nicoffeine: markie_farkie: markie_farkie: A three pound sledgehammer to the base of his skull would have been an appropriate response to that, if someone in line happened to have one handy.

Hit add comment too soon.

That guy will escalate his attacks if he's let out. Walking into a store in broad daylight and attempting to drag someone out by force is clearly an act by someone with no remorse or fear of consequences.

So, life in prison without the possibility of parole?


Not sure if that is the right answer.

Possibly a lengthy stay at a secure mental health facility for evaluation and treatment, assuming his actions are the result of a treatable illness.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.