(USA Today)   Fred could take care of Florida
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida could be in the storm's path, but forecasters said it was too early to determine the exact track.

So how many headlines about this are we going to have before it even endangers Florida, much less passes?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Alabama?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes I could
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still a tropical depression, passing about 100 miles south of me. There's still a lot of Sahara dust in the air.

Tropical depression. It has so much meaning.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

513 submitted, 6 greened.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh no! Not a hurricane! We've never been through one of those before.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just stay ahead of the Sharpie and you should be okay.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Look, global warming is gonna take too long to flood the place.   Time to build a dome over the place and suck the air out.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

every day I am still stunned and dismayed that a considerable number of people think Trump would still be the best president.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The poor man hasn't even gotten to the Dreamcast yet.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bless you my friend.

It isn't expected to be more than one of those dress rehearsal things
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
10 bucks it goes straight for New Orleans.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's a Fred, he's Wonderful-Fred
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

See you there.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wherever it hits, it's going to displace a lot of covidiots into crowded shelters with poor ventilation.
 
Pinner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No zoomies?
 
morg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This seems like reporting a 1.5 earthquake in Southern California. Will anyone in Florida even blink at a tropical storm?
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Under his eye.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We could build a dam with frozen dead covid bodies.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
