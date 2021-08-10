 Skip to content
(Fox 8 New Orleans) Researcher links regular marijuana use to male infertility. Two words: Ziggy Marley
    Sperm, new study, Reproduction, Semen, regular marijuana use, Ejaculation, Fertility  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So one more benefit.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Eddie Murphy has like 10 kids. Are seriously going to tell me he burned his last spliff during the early eighties?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So what?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bob Marley had about 26 kids. A man doesn't have to be particularly fertile if he's banging every other gal he meets.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, no.

Every guy who ever knocked me up was a major pothead.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It seems that the more marijuana is accepted in society, the more the "reefer madness" nonsense is cranked up.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if a pharmaceutical company can just think of a way to market this, legalization will happen a lot faster.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*crosses fingers*
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if outliers exist in scientific studies.  Wow.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three words:
I'm almost 50.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can confirm. I got high before I went to get my vasectomy and now I'm infertile.
 
mr-b [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not my experience.

I smoked heavily from 14 until 35. Met an 18 year old then and had 5 kids with her in ten years.

Once was all it ever took to make another kid.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honest, officer, I only use it for birth control
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Three words:
I'm almost 50.


Sterile from birth!

/ 52 next month
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bug or feature?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Can confirm. I got high before I went to get my vasectomy and now I'm infertile.


Can also confirm. Years of weed use has left me sterile.

Oh no wait, I was already sterile, sorry.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever submitted an article with a stupid headline just because it would be funny for an admin, even if it would never go green-light?  And then you got the wrong person reviewing it, and they thought you were an idiot, and you got banned from the site?  Good times... good times.
 
JessieL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is reduced fertility in men ever a bad thing on this planet?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna have some kids
But then I got high
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, another reason to smoke weed? What's the actual problem here.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, that never prevented a single jazz trumpet player, or Mexican migrant worker from impregnating an 18 yo white girl from Sheboygan WI back in the 1920s.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, but also... stay with me here... so the fark what?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr-b: Not my experience.

I smoked heavily from 14 until 35. Met an 18 year old then and had 5 kids with her in ten years.

Once was all it ever took to make another kid.


And a busy UPS route accounted for the other 4.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: And Eddie Murphy has like 10 kids. Are seriously going to tell me he burned his last spliff during the early eighties?


Just imagine how many he would have without it?

He'd rival Ramses ll.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two words: This giraffe will quantum teleport if you stare at it long enough.

"That's a horse!"
"Keep staring."
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It goes the other way, also.  I can't get high or drunk at all thanks to these kids needing supervision.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything's a bong if you're brave enough
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, if you want to scare people away from the debbil's weed, tell them it shrivels your frank and beans. You know. Like booze does. Telling me it decreases my sperm count just makes me want it more (and I've had a vasectomy).
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: It goes the other way, also.  I can't get high or drunk at all thanks to these kids needing supervision.


Are you kidding? That's why you need to get drunk and stoned.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if this is why I only have one child.
Because I'm Hispanic and I've lived on the horse out of town my entire life and had lots of unprotected sex and had three long-term living girlfriends over a 30-year period And I didn't use any protection with those three
But that's good man one's enough I don't know why anyone would have more than one stupid idea I assume
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just did some quick internet searching and it seems that smoking tobacco causes a drop in testosterone and increased infertility in men as well. One study even posits that the culprit is carbon monoxide (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih​.gov/470054​9/). Which makes me think that it's not the marijuana that's causing the infertility, it's the act of inhaling smoke on a regular or semi-regular basis that's the cause. I'd like to see a study done where they compare marijuana smokers, the men who don't smoke and instead use edibles, and a control group.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird, one would naturally assume their sperm count would be high...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I May Be Crazy But...: It goes the other way, also.  I can't get high or drunk at all thanks to these kids needing supervision.

Are you kidding? That's why you need to get drunk and stoned.


I need it.  But then everyone's all "neglect" this and "child endangerment" that.  It really kills your high to have the child welfare folks show up.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: Now if a pharmaceutical company can just think of a way to market this, legalization will happen a lot faster.


Smoke pot, it's the natural Male contraceptive, and Salam brand with enhancing menthol is the best on the market.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They also linked bananas to domestic violence involving knives. Others have linked prayer to cancer remission. Doesn't mean that they found the cause, though.

/cannabinoids reduce testosterone levels, which explains lower spermcount
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: It seems that the more marijuana is accepted in society, the more the "reefer madness" nonsense is cranked up.


All of Ontario's cannabis production companies have police on their Board of Directors. Refer madness is built into the privatization model.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash: And Eddie Murphy has like 10 kids. Are seriously going to tell me he burned his last spliff during the early eighties?

It was negated by the cocaine...
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

uttertosh: /cannabinoids reduce testosterone levels, which explains lower spermcount


Probably also why you never hear about a stoned brawl or violent potsmoker.  I know I don't want to fight, I just want to go for a walk, or listen to music, or put on a funny movie after some reefer.  The ole sticky icky.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: fragMasterFlash: And Eddie Murphy has like 10 kids. Are seriously going to tell me he burned his last spliff during the early eighties?

It was negated by the cocaine...


Cocaine can reverse the effects of marijuana?  That's dope!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I wonder if this is why I only have one child.
Because I'm Hispanic and I've lived on the horse out of town my entire life and had lots of unprotected sex and had three long-term living girlfriends over a 30-year period And I didn't use any protection with those three
But that's good man one's enough I don't know why anyone would have more than one stupid idea I assume


Umm, the horse is 4.
Just saying.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Jake Havechek: It seems that the more marijuana is accepted in society, the more the "reefer madness" nonsense is cranked up.

All of Ontario's cannabis production companies have police on their Board of Directors. Refer madness is built into the privatization model.


You have to sympathize with the police though, if it's legal, how the hell do justify arresting 106 young black guys minding their own business, or that one white kid wearing a cannabis leaf T-shirt, how?
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Currently enjoying this strain.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: [Fark user image image 422x750]

Currently enjoying this strain.


My place had Sweet Tooth last month. Good stuff.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: waxbeans: I wonder if this is why I only have one child.
Because I'm Hispanic and I've lived on the horse out of town my entire life and had lots of unprotected sex and had three long-term living girlfriends over a 30-year period And I didn't use any protection with those three
But that's good man one's enough I don't know why anyone would have more than one stupid idea I assume

Umm, the horse is 4.
Just saying.


That should read: the poor side of Town

I really wish I had better control of reading before posting because voice to text just murders me
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thomas Jefferson smoked a lot of hemp in his day.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I used to smoke weed before I came to the US.
And now I'm sterile.
Although that may have been caused by the vasectomy
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: Thomas Jefferson smoked a lot of hemp in his day.


But he smoked in non-metric units.  Roughly 4 feet per day.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How do they know it isn't the funyons causing it?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: Thomas Jefferson smoked a lot of hemp in his day.


Slater : Behind every good man there is a woman, and that woman was Martha Washington, man, and everyday George would come home, she would have a big fat bowl waiting for him, when he come in the door, she was a hip, hip, hip lady, man
 
