Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In Japan you must wear a uniform specific to whatever the hell it is you plan on doing that day. I guess their fellow citizens get uneasy, if they don't know exactly what you are up to when they see you, including walking to the toilet to take a dump. Americans, are not Japanese.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark that, you need a full hazmat suit in some Farker's bathrooms.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like toilets. Squatting is for tent camping.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I like toilets. Squatting is for tent camping.


It's more sanitary than early European poop windows.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dubbed by many English speakers as "the squatty potty"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Stop talking to the British.  They butcher their own language far too much.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't even get Americans to take their shoes off in their own homes. Tracking dirt all over the house is normalized here.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if you're some kind of cretin who has carpet in their bathroom. Otherwise, just clean the floor regularly.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.


It's mildew. It thrives on moisture. If there's no obvious moisture in front of the wall, it's probably coming from behind the wall.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can't even get Americans to take their shoes off in their own homes. Tracking dirt all over the house is normalized here.


You make it seem as if Americans have a habit of stomping about in mud when outside.  Americans have this thing called sidewalks and they use them.

Also when at my parent's house I carefully inspect the floor as I have twice found a human log next to the toilets (stepped in one).
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was having some drinks with friends the other evening. Don't ask me how the subject came up because I don't know myself. A bunch of them admitted to peeing in the
shower. I know urine is supposed to be sterile, but I just find that to be disgusting. I'm not sleeping over in their houses for a time.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.


Get a dehumidifier and a contractor.  Let the contractor replace the walls.  And after it is over, run the dehumidifier nonstop in the bathroom to prevent any recurring breakouts.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: when at my parent's house I carefully inspect the floor as I have twice found a human log next to the toilets (stepped in one).


wut
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can't even get Americans to take their shoes off in their own homes. Tracking dirt all over the house is normalized here.


Mostly because I don't give a shiat about the floors in rentals, and neither have my landlords.  No carpet?  Then I can just vacuum once a week, swiffer wet mop once a month, bleach on a quarterly basis (if tile).
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I was having some drinks with friends the other evening. Don't ask me how the subject came up because I don't know myself. A bunch of them admitted to peeing in the
shower. I know urine is supposed to be sterile, but I just find that to be disgusting. I'm not sleeping over in their houses for a time.


What about the ones who take a dump in there & heel it down the drain? Higher or lower on the spectrum?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Moniker o' Shame: when at my parent's house I carefully inspect the floor as I have twice found a human log next to the toilets (stepped in one).

wut


My father seems to have a problem with holding in poop until he is on the toilet.  I have also witnessed a half-assed cleanup job that only smeared poop on the floor.  He is disgusting and should be wearing diapers.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

It's mildew. It thrives on moisture. If there's no obvious moisture in front of the wall, it's probably coming from behind the wall.


It's my shower, though. It's all moisture every day. It seems to think my time at work is time to party. My bathroom window is being a jerk, too.

I feel like everybody from Mr. Clean to Dow to Clorox owes me a damn explanation.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can't even get Americans to take their shoes off in their own homes. Tracking dirt all over the house is normalized here.


Forget the shoes. You can't even convince Americans that bidets are great to use! eight years ago, I bought a simple to install, $30 cold water bidet off of Amazon. It was awesome to be able to clean myself well, better than toilet paper could. The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 would have never happened if household had bidets installed.

I saw someone use this explanation of why bidets make sense: you wouldn't wake up in the morning, go into the bathroom and wipe your body down with paper towels, then proclaim you are clean. So why would you think that wiping your butt with toilet paper would clean all of the poop off?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: We Ate the Necco Wafers: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

It's mildew. It thrives on moisture. If there's no obvious moisture in front of the wall, it's probably coming from behind the wall.

It's my shower, though. It's all moisture every day. It seems to think my time at work is time to party. My bathroom window is being a jerk, too.

I feel like everybody from Mr. Clean to Dow to Clorox owes me a damn explanation.


Do you have a venting fan in your bathroom? You may want to just let that thing run all day long.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

Get a dehumidifier and a contractor.  Let the contractor replace the walls.  And after it is over, run the dehumidifier nonstop in the bathroom to prevent any recurring breakouts.


Man, that's a lot of work.

But if you are going to redo the walls, get dark tiles and black grouting, then you wont see mildew. Problem solved.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can't even get Americans to take their shoes off in their own homes. Tracking dirt all over the house is normalized here.

Forget the shoes. You can't even convince Americans that bidets are great to use! eight years ago, I bought a simple to install, $30 cold water bidet off of Amazon. It was awesome to be able to clean myself well, better than toilet paper could. The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 would have never happened if household had bidets installed.

I saw someone use this explanation of why bidets make sense: you wouldn't wake up in the morning, go into the bathroom and wipe your body down with paper towels, then proclaim you are clean. So why would you think that wiping your butt with toilet paper would clean all of the poop off?


I splurged and got bidets for all 3 bathrooms in this house. I dread traveling because I never feel truly clean when shiatting elsewhere.

The warm seat/warm water deals are worth the extra money.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can't even get Americans to take their shoes off in their own homes. Tracking dirt all over the house is normalized here.

Forget the shoes. You can't even convince Americans that bidets are great to use! eight years ago, I bought a simple to install, $30 cold water bidet off of Amazon. It was awesome to be able to clean myself well, better than toilet paper could. The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 would have never happened if household had bidets installed.

I saw someone use this explanation of why bidets make sense: you wouldn't wake up in the morning, go into the bathroom and wipe your body down with paper towels, then proclaim you are clean. So why would you think that wiping your butt with toilet paper would clean all of the poop off?


... don't stop wipin' 'til it comes back clean.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nidiot: NM Volunteer: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

Get a dehumidifier and a contractor.  Let the contractor replace the walls.  And after it is over, run the dehumidifier nonstop in the bathroom to prevent any recurring breakouts.

Man, that's a lot of work.

But if you are going to redo the walls, get dark tiles and black grouting, then you wont see mildew. Problem solved.


Nah, I like the dehumidifier option.  Dehumidifiers are great.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RonRon893: skinink: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can't even get Americans to take their shoes off in their own homes. Tracking dirt all over the house is normalized here.

Forget the shoes. You can't even convince Americans that bidets are great to use! eight years ago, I bought a simple to install, $30 cold water bidet off of Amazon. It was awesome to be able to clean myself well, better than toilet paper could. The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 would have never happened if household had bidets installed.

I saw someone use this explanation of why bidets make sense: you wouldn't wake up in the morning, go into the bathroom and wipe your body down with paper towels, then proclaim you are clean. So why would you think that wiping your butt with toilet paper would clean all of the poop off?

... don't stop wipin' 'til it comes back clean.


And get "flushable wipes" and cheap sandwich bags.  Follow up dry with wet, and toss the wet in the garbage can.
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moniker o' Shame: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Moniker o' Shame: when at my parent's house I carefully inspect the floor as I have twice found a human log next to the toilets (stepped in one).

wut

My father seems to have a problem with holding in poop until he is on the toilet.  I have also witnessed a half-assed cleanup job that only smeared poop on the floor.  He is disgusting and should be wearing diapers.


Yup. Get him some Pull-Ups and put a small trash bin next to the toilet. My 86 yr old dad has been wearing them for a a year now. No more poopy undies or toilet seat and floor smears to clean up.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: nicoffeine: We Ate the Necco Wafers: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

It's mildew. It thrives on moisture. If there's no obvious moisture in front of the wall, it's probably coming from behind the wall.

It's my shower, though. It's all moisture every day. It seems to think my time at work is time to party. My bathroom window is being a jerk, too.

I feel like everybody from Mr. Clean to Dow to Clorox owes me a damn explanation.

Do you have a venting fan in your bathroom? You may want to just let that thing run all day long.


That's a lot of electricity. My bill sometimes feels like I'm mining. I do keep it well ventilated. Again, it's this one corner. Right next to the shower door. Yes I keep it open. My dad told me to use antifungal, but that's for plants.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nicoffeine: We Ate the Necco Wafers: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

It's mildew. It thrives on moisture. If there's no obvious moisture in front of the wall, it's probably coming from behind the wall.

It's my shower, though. It's all moisture every day. It seems to think my time at work is time to party. My bathroom window is being a jerk, too.

I feel like everybody from Mr. Clean to Dow to Clorox owes me a damn explanation.


If you don't have a vent fan, get one. If you do, run it longer. Or get a dehumidifier and let that thing go. You could even set it up so it drains into the tub, and that way you don't have to empty a collection basin.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Nidiot: NM Volunteer: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

Get a dehumidifier and a contractor.  Let the contractor replace the walls.  And after it is over, run the dehumidifier nonstop in the bathroom to prevent any recurring breakouts.

Man, that's a lot of work.

But if you are going to redo the walls, get dark tiles and black grouting, then you wont see mildew. Problem solved.

Nah, I like the dehumidifier option.  Dehumidifiers are great.


Your electricity is obviously cheaper than mine. I'm Australian, we have some of the highest electricity costs in the world. That last thing anyone here wants to do is be forced to run an electrical device all day, that's going to be noticed on the bill. Unless they're rich enough to not care about bills, of course.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marksrevenge: nicoffeine: We Ate the Necco Wafers: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

It's mildew. It thrives on moisture. If there's no obvious moisture in front of the wall, it's probably coming from behind the wall.

It's my shower, though. It's all moisture every day. It seems to think my time at work is time to party. My bathroom window is being a jerk, too.

I feel like everybody from Mr. Clean to Dow to Clorox owes me a damn explanation.

If you don't have a vent fan, get one. If you do, run it longer. Or get a dehumidifier and let that thing go. You could even set it up so it drains into the tub, and that way you don't have to empty a collection basin.


Sounds rather Sisyphusian, but the dehumidifier seems like a shot
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nidiot: NM Volunteer: Nidiot: NM Volunteer: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

Get a dehumidifier and a contractor.  Let the contractor replace the walls.  And after it is over, run the dehumidifier nonstop in the bathroom to prevent any recurring breakouts.

Man, that's a lot of work.

But if you are going to redo the walls, get dark tiles and black grouting, then you wont see mildew. Problem solved.

Nah, I like the dehumidifier option.  Dehumidifiers are great.

Your electricity is obviously cheaper than mine. I'm Australian, we have some of the highest electricity costs in the world. That last thing anyone here wants to do is be forced to run an electrical device all day, that's going to be noticed on the bill. Unless they're rich enough to not care about bills, of course.


It helps that I have practically no other appliances or electronics.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uff_Da: Moniker o' Shame: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Moniker o' Shame: when at my parent's house I carefully inspect the floor as I have twice found a human log next to the toilets (stepped in one).

wut

My father seems to have a problem with holding in poop until he is on the toilet.  I have also witnessed a half-assed cleanup job that only smeared poop on the floor.  He is disgusting and should be wearing diapers.

Yup. Get him some Pull-Ups and put a small trash bin next to the toilet. My 86 yr old dad has been wearing them for a a year now. No more poopy undies or toilet seat and floor smears to clean up.


What's with everyone trying to live as long as possible when there's this to look forward to...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nidiot: NM Volunteer: Nidiot: NM Volunteer: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

Get a dehumidifier and a contractor.  Let the contractor replace the walls.  And after it is over, run the dehumidifier nonstop in the bathroom to prevent any recurring breakouts.

Man, that's a lot of work.

But if you are going to redo the walls, get dark tiles and black grouting, then you wont see mildew. Problem solved.

Nah, I like the dehumidifier option.  Dehumidifiers are great.

Your electricity is obviously cheaper than mine. I'm Australian, we have some of the highest electricity costs in the world. That last thing anyone here wants to do is be forced to run an electrical device all day, that's going to be noticed on the bill. Unless they're rich enough to not care about bills, of course.


Maybe you can get some extra overtime at the Wittenoom mine. There'll be electricity to run the fan tonight.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Nidiot: NM Volunteer: Nidiot: NM Volunteer: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

Get a dehumidifier and a contractor.  Let the contractor replace the walls.  And after it is over, run the dehumidifier nonstop in the bathroom to prevent any recurring breakouts.

Man, that's a lot of work.

But if you are going to redo the walls, get dark tiles and black grouting, then you wont see mildew. Problem solved.

Nah, I like the dehumidifier option.  Dehumidifiers are great.

Your electricity is obviously cheaper than mine. I'm Australian, we have some of the highest electricity costs in the world. That last thing anyone here wants to do is be forced to run an electrical device all day, that's going to be noticed on the bill. Unless they're rich enough to not care about bills, of course.

It helps that I have practically no other appliances or electronics.


Let/s see, oven, microwave, toaster, fridge, freezer, vacuum cleaner, washing machine, tv, satellite box for the tv, computer, lights, hot water service, plus there's bound to be something I forgot. Seems like plenty, and I don't even have a dishwasher or a dryer. The electricity bill is pretty hefty none the less. How do you do without those things? Do you live in a tent?
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RonRon893: skinink: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can't even get Americans to take their shoes off in their own homes. Tracking dirt all over the house is normalized here.

Forget the shoes. You can't even convince Americans that bidets are great to use! eight years ago, I bought a simple to install, $30 cold water bidet off of Amazon. It was awesome to be able to clean myself well, better than toilet paper could. The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 would have never happened if household had bidets installed.

I saw someone use this explanation of why bidets make sense: you wouldn't wake up in the morning, go into the bathroom and wipe your body down with paper towels, then proclaim you are clean. So why would you think that wiping your butt with toilet paper would clean all of the poop off?

... don't stop wipin' 'til it comes back clean.


I stopped wiping with TP when the pandemic hit. Never going back.

/I got 2 hands
//they've got 2 sides too!
 
Uff_Da
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Uff_Da: Moniker o' Shame: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Moniker o' Shame: when at my parent's house I carefully inspect the floor as I have twice found a human log next to the toilets (stepped in one).

wut

My father seems to have a problem with holding in poop until he is on the toilet.  I have also witnessed a half-assed cleanup job that only smeared poop on the floor.  He is disgusting and should be wearing diapers.

Yup. Get him some Pull-Ups and put a small trash bin next to the toilet. My 86 yr old dad has been wearing them for a a year now. No more poopy undies or toilet seat and floor smears to clean up.

What's with everyone trying to live as long as possible when there's this to look forward to...


Exactly. It's crossed my mind many times. No thanks.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RonRon893: skinink: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can't even get Americans to take their shoes off in their own homes. Tracking dirt all over the house is normalized here.

Forget the shoes. You can't even convince Americans that bidets are great to use! eight years ago, I bought a simple to install, $30 cold water bidet off of Amazon. It was awesome to be able to clean myself well, better than toilet paper could. The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 would have never happened if household had bidets installed.

I saw someone use this explanation of why bidets make sense: you wouldn't wake up in the morning, go into the bathroom and wipe your body down with paper towels, then proclaim you are clean. So why would you think that wiping your butt with toilet paper would clean all of the poop off?

... don't stop wipin' 'til it comes back clean.


Considering during Covid, people were hoarding toilet paper like Bitcoin, I wonder how well my fellow Americans are able to clean themselves well.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nidiot: NM Volunteer: Nidiot: NM Volunteer: Nidiot: NM Volunteer: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

Get a dehumidifier and a contractor.  Let the contractor replace the walls.  And after it is over, run the dehumidifier nonstop in the bathroom to prevent any recurring breakouts.

Man, that's a lot of work.

But if you are going to redo the walls, get dark tiles and black grouting, then you wont see mildew. Problem solved.

Nah, I like the dehumidifier option.  Dehumidifiers are great.

Your electricity is obviously cheaper than mine. I'm Australian, we have some of the highest electricity costs in the world. That last thing anyone here wants to do is be forced to run an electrical device all day, that's going to be noticed on the bill. Unless they're rich enough to not care about bills, of course.

It helps that I have practically no other appliances or electronics.

Let/s see, oven, microwave, toaster, fridge, freezer, vacuum cleaner, washing machine, tv, satellite box for the tv, computer, lights, hot water service, plus there's bound to be something I forgot. Seems like plenty, and I don't even have a dishwasher or a dryer. The electricity bill is pretty hefty none the less. How do you do without those things? Do you live in a tent?


Some of those things I don't have.  Some stay unplugged until used.  Some are gas and not electric.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, remove the grout in that area. Clean it and let it dry. Re-grout and use a sealer on it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I was having some drinks with friends the other evening. Don't ask me how the subject came up because I don't know myself. A bunch of them admitted to peeing in the
shower. I know urine is supposed to be sterile, but I just find that to be disgusting. I'm not sleeping over in their houses for a time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Nidiot: NM Volunteer: Nidiot: NM Volunteer: Nidiot: NM Volunteer: nicoffeine: So, any Farkers got a real way to keep mold from growing in grout? I have it isolated to a corner, but it keeps trying to level up. Dow has helped keep it at bay, a little, bleach just changes its color. Help.

Get a dehumidifier and a contractor.  Let the contractor replace the walls.  And after it is over, run the dehumidifier nonstop in the bathroom to prevent any recurring breakouts.

Man, that's a lot of work.

But if you are going to redo the walls, get dark tiles and black grouting, then you wont see mildew. Problem solved.

Nah, I like the dehumidifier option.  Dehumidifiers are great.

Your electricity is obviously cheaper than mine. I'm Australian, we have some of the highest electricity costs in the world. That last thing anyone here wants to do is be forced to run an electrical device all day, that's going to be noticed on the bill. Unless they're rich enough to not care about bills, of course.

It helps that I have practically no other appliances or electronics.

Let/s see, oven, microwave, toaster, fridge, freezer, vacuum cleaner, washing machine, tv, satellite box for the tv, computer, lights, hot water service, plus there's bound to be something I forgot. Seems like plenty, and I don't even have a dishwasher or a dryer. The electricity bill is pretty hefty none the less. How do you do without those things? Do you live in a tent?

Some of those things I don't have.  Some stay unplugged until used.  Some are gas and not electric.


Oh, so you really do have other electrical appliances, admit it, you just didn't appreciate them before. There they were in the background, merely saving you from food poisoning, or ready to do your bidding, and you just took them for granted, in fact you barely registered their existence.
 
Crew-ski
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I was having some drinks with friends the other evening. Don't ask me how the subject came up because I don't know myself. A bunch of them admitted to peeing in the
shower. I know urine is supposed to be sterile, but I just find that to be disgusting. I'm not sleeping over in their houses for a time.


Urine is not sterile. Just because it comes out of you, that does -not- make it sterile.

I wouldn't sleep over at your friends houses either, but I may piss in their tub... when in Rome and all of that lol Or maybe not? Who cleans the shower and how often and who else is pissing in there?
 
Crew-ski
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skinink: RonRon893: skinink: We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can't even get Americans to take their shoes off in their own homes. Tracking dirt all over the house is normalized here.

Forget the shoes. You can't even convince Americans that bidets are great to use! eight years ago, I bought a simple to install, $30 cold water bidet off of Amazon. It was awesome to be able to clean myself well, better than toilet paper could. The Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020 would have never happened if household had bidets installed.

I saw someone use this explanation of why bidets make sense: you wouldn't wake up in the morning, go into the bathroom and wipe your body down with paper towels, then proclaim you are clean. So why would you think that wiping your butt with toilet paper would clean all of the poop off?

... don't stop wipin' 'til it comes back clean.

Considering during Covid, people were hoarding toilet paper like Bitcoin, I wonder how well my fellow Americans are able to clean themselves well.


What do you mean "were" my friend? I am in a two person house and we rarely dip below 100 rolls. Granted, I live in a Northern town that sometimes has supply issues, but I'm not getting caught without TP!

Or spicy ramen. I have my priorities.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
nextshark.comView Full Size

ya, ok.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
danielmcbane.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I was having some drinks with friends the other evening. Don't ask me how the subject came up because I don't know myself. A bunch of them admitted to peeing in the
shower. I know urine is supposed to be sterile, but I just find that to be disgusting. I'm not sleeping over in their houses for a time.


I used to pee in the shower... till my neighbors started locking their shower.
 
