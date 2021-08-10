 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WPXI.com)   Man attempting to impersonate police officer while being pulled over charged with impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct, false identification to police, and not having his brass balls secured   (wpxi.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Police, Jonathan Matthew Kauric II, Constable, Police officer, police officer, Mt. Pleasant man, Police brutality, Kauric's Honda Accord  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Aug 2021 at 8:20 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jfc, doesn't he know he could've been shot?!

Next time he should let his dog ride with him.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
First mistake, doing that in a Honda Accord.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Turned a small fine into a giant fine and possible jail time. That takes skill.
 
almejita
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Clash - Police & Thieves (Official Audio)
Youtube N3A8uNG3GH4


All I got.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Blue Lives Matter wackos. They all think they're cops.

Makes you wonder how many minorities he shook down for cash and dope.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He didn't even have a child's plastic badge to show them. What a poorly planned ruse.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yo dawg, We heard you like Impersonating a Cop, so we...
<looks at the sheet>
Oh, you're probably not going to like this....
 
myriad67
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Was Jeremy Dewitte his passenger?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There could be many, many answers to the question, "DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM?"

He picked the wrong one.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Blue Lives Matter wackos. They all think they're cops.

Makes you wonder how many minorities he shook down for cash and dope.


With a Honda and no cop props for his fake cop act, I would say "zero". Yup, a big zero. But, please, cry moar!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"No, I didn't say I was a cop, I said I was a C.O.P."
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.