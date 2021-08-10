 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Newborn found inside dresser in Chicago alley right before trash pickup. Talk about the luck of the drawer   (pix11.com) divider line
    More: Strange, English-language films, newborn baby boy, Recycling, Infant, Childbirth, Chicago police, Chicago alley, recyclable materials  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mom probably just caught herself breast feeding a pair of panties at work, and her face is all red.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've told you all a THOUSAND times that older women have no business having babies. I'm 60, for crap's sake!

But thanks for letting me know where I left it. Let me take my pills and finish Matlock, and if I still remember I'll be right there.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Say hello to little Chester.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he would go on to free his people all praise the baby Jesus
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The can collectors are working overtime in that area. A few blocks away in my neighborhood that baby would've been rat food.
/I wish I was kidding
//the local junk guys aren't even interested in metal junk, since they all got Saw a-alls for convertors
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he grows up, he'll join the Federal Bureau of Investigation
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: When he grows up, he'll join the Federal Bureau of Investigation


This better get some love.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened in the Montclare neighborhood if anyone cares.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: HighlanderRPI: When he grows up, he'll join the Federal Bureau of Investigation

This better get some love.


Maybe he'll be a cartoonist.  But usually that's because the drawer is in him.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Say hello to little Chester.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The woman held the child until paramedics arrived and reportedly said the infant was alive when they got there."

This makes it feel like they know something they're not telling us and intending this to be an ongoing story.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Say hello to little Chester.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Say hello to little Chester.


Authorities are still trying to track down his Malm
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She put her kid away and she went to get a hit?

/fark rocking in the free world
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought babies were supposed to be thrown out in bath water.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She was looking for recyclable materials near the trash cans when she found the baby inside a dresser drawer.

We call that dumpster diving in the real world.
 
ifky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So that's where I left it!
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: She was looking for recyclable materials near the trash cans when she found the baby inside a dresser drawer.

We call that dumpster diving in the real world.


Was she in the dumpster though?
 
