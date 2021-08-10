 Skip to content
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That rainbow was asking for it, being all colorful and sh*t. Plus it lied, there was no pot of gold at the end of it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When there's lightning, you know it always brings me down.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh hey, I had that airbrushed onto the side of my van in college. Just needs a topless woman riding a unicorn.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Came here to say "LOOK OUT!" but I think it's pretty well covered already.
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rainbolt.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ride the Fabulous Lightning

/IYKWIM
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pretty sure this was a Thrasher cover shot.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It looks like the lightning is giving an invisible fat person a reacharound.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/slightly obscure?
//guess which episode of Community I saw last night?
 
bughunter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Ride the Fabulous Lightning

/IYKWIM


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

b0rscht: It looks like the lightning is giving an invisible fat person a reacharound.


psycho-tests.comView Full Size
 
It'sMorphin'Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm shamelessly stealing that as my desktop background.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So am I the only person here who finds that ominous?
I mean, beautiful colors, but the lightening feels wrong
 
Number 216
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: [Fark user image image 429x314]

/slightly obscure?
//guess which episode of Community I saw last night?


More fish for Kunta?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Y'all disappointing, like my last trip to Carpinteria.
1983 Ronnie James Dio "Rainbow In The Dark" (Rock Palace)
Youtube LmSt1oEIshE
 
