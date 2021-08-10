 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   Josh Duggar's lawyer asks for information on two cops that had nothing to do with the investigation into Duggar. But if you had to defend the guy caught with one of the worst videos every seen by veteran sex crimes investigators, you'd probably grasp at straws too   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Josh Duggar, fark his lousy grifting family, fark the "quiverfull" bullshiat and fark the attorneys who defend him.

The whole family is garbage.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coach McGirk: Fark Josh Duggar, fark his lousy grifting family, fark the "quiverfull" bullshiat and fark the attorneys who defend him.

The whole family is garbage.


Completely puts the title of their shiatty reality show in a new light.

/Piece of shiat needs to be jailed, and the whole prison notified of his reason for being there.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to imagine what his angle is here:   I suspect it's some sort of entrapment/ "they are persecuting me because of my political beliefs" type defense   but given the evidence they have on hmm, can't see that working.  They seem to be implying SOMETHING but I can't imagine what.


Iy's also "nice" to know Josh Duggar has gone from being a high-powered lobbyist in DC to running a "small used car lot" in Arkansas
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was some interesting reading. What a POS.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to be put away in a Super Max with 23 hour per day lockdown for the rest of his life.
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coach McGirk: Fark Josh Duggar, fark his lousy grifting family, fark the "quiverfull" bullshiat and fark the attorneys who defend him religion.


Fixed for brevity
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Somebody needs to dugger a hole 6 feet deep.
 
Snort
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He seems nice.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: Fark Josh Duggar, fark his lousy grifting family, fark the "quiverfull" bullshiat and fark the attorneys who defend him.

The whole family is garbage.


I read about one stunt the Duggars had pulled. They bought a whole bunch of groceries and held a food drive where they were filmed handing out sacks of groceries to needy people.

As soon as the cameras were off, they immediately took back all of the groceries they handed out, literally yanking them out of the arms of the needy, and put it into their own vehicles to keep for themselves and drove off, leaving a crowd of hungry poor people in their SUV exhaust.

It's dick moves like this that remind me why christians are nothing but selfish hypocritical pieces of sh*t.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ugh, why did I read that.

Also, someone needs to wipe that stupid smirk off his face. Preferably with a bat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
depicted the abuse of an 18-month old toddler.

dude.

I mean it must be shiatty to have this mental affliction that makes you attracted to kids but you should just kill yourself. Sorry. That sucks but theres really no other option.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
?
Who does horrible crap while being in the public spotlight?
Or is being in the public spotlight the only way you get to do horrible shiat?
🤔
 
kbronsito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: Fark Josh Duggar, fark his lousy grifting family, fark the "quiverfull" bullshiat and fark the attorneys who defend him.

The whole family is garbage.


They are almost as bad as the aholes who put them on tv.
 
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess that's why you have that many kids. Sick bastard. Hell has a special place just waiting for him. I wish they would stop making those stupid shows.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Magorn: I'm trying to imagine what his angle is here:   I suspect it's some sort of entrapment/ "they are persecuting me because of my political beliefs" type defense


I have absolutely no problem with our legal system one day making "being a right-winger holier-than-thou asswipe hiding under a red hat and a bible" to be a death-penalty offense.

/BRING BACK THE LIONS!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
First, he was found with child pornography in 2019. How his he still breathing free air?

Second, if you're being charged with creepy shiat, don't do shiat that makes you look even creepier.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: He needs to be put away in a Super Max with 23 hour per day lockdown for the rest of his life.


No. He needs to be put in gen pop of regular prison for the rest of his life (which would possibly be 23 hours).
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

daffy: I guess that's why you have that many kids. Sick bastard. Hell has a special place just waiting for him. I wish they would stop making those stupid shows.


They won't. Duggars, Kardashians, Honey Boo Boo's family. They're all horrible people and the sociopath producers who prop up these bastards love to torment Humanity with them.
 
1979
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
kill him
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ever
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So a kid who had 18 younger siblings and not much parental attention is sexually attracted to young children.

There seems to be a template here, plus, I would keep an eye on his older brothers.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The mom is the most insidious piece of garbage I'm this group! It's one thing to have a child molester as a son, another to defend that son tooth and nail while you toss your daughters (his victims) to the wolves and expect them to still bring in money for your cult. fark her!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wonder if the lawyers ever suggest suicide.  Look at it this way, if you die now, it'll be "unproven" and "allegations".  And for an extra $100 a month, I'll check your Wikipedia entry twice a week and make sure it stays that way.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

hobnail: Ugh, why did I read that.

Also, someone needs to wipe that stupid smirk off his face. Preferably with a bat.


I like the cut of your jib...also got a hearty-chortle out of that  :)
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm listening to the Behind the Bastards two-parter on this piece of trash. That whole movement needs to be launched into the sun.
 
cloverock70
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wish I hadn't read that. Christ.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Coach McGirk: Fark Josh Duggar, fark his lousy grifting family, fark the "quiverfull" bullshiat and fark the attorneys who defend him.

The whole family is garbage.

I read about one stunt the Duggars had pulled. They bought a whole bunch of groceries and held a food drive where they were filmed handing out sacks of groceries to needy people.

As soon as the cameras were off, they immediately took back all of the groceries they handed out, literally yanking them out of the arms of the needy, and put it into their own vehicles to keep for themselves and drove off, leaving a crowd of hungry poor people in their SUV exhaust.

It's dick moves like this that remind me why christians are nothing but selfish hypocritical pieces of sh*t.


What the fark does Christianity has to do with this family?

I'd rather say it's your country that's farked, and it's weird view on religion. Do remember that a lot of the people who arrived in USA were kicked out because they were nut jobs.

Anyways, I tithe over my taxes (it's a voluntary thing), since we have a state religion. It takes good grades in high school, and a minimum of 5 years in university to become a priest here, it's  protected title too, so you can't just claim to be one.

There's weird free churches here, but nothing special.

All the same, you have the same logic and rethoric as 1930s Nazis in Germany.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: First, he was found with child pornography in 2019. How his he still breathing free air?

Second, if you're being charged with creepy shiat, don't do shiat that makes you look even creepier.


Don't forget that he was accused of molesting his some of his sisters.

/ don't remember how he got out of that
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
See now THIS is the biggest argument for Capital Punishment.
 
The Brains
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: depicted the abuse of an 18-month old toddler.

dude.

I mean it must be shiatty to have this mental affliction that makes you attracted to kids but you should just kill yourself. Sorry. That sucks but theres really no other option.


I think there's a humane option, where we could put them on an island or something and let them make and build furniture or something. I used to be all "hang em high" until I learned most of them had been abused young themselves.

It's like vampires or something
 
drxym
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I find it funny how this freak was caught. He used bittorrent to download child abuse and broadcast his IP address to other peers sharing the files. And it turns out the cops were listening in masquerading  as a peer. I hope he spends a long and miserable time behind bars.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"19 Kids and Counting" reality TV star Josh Duggar...

Is that the name of the tape they caught him with?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
During the May hearing, Agent Faulkner called one notorious file, titled "Daisy's Destruction," among the "Top Five worst of the worst" he ever had to examine, as it depicted...

Fark user imageView Full Size


who's with me?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Article would have been fine without the journalists need to describe the images found.

I'm guessing this tools angle is going to be something along the lines of "they downloaded it from me and they are not in trouble"
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How would you like to have a job where you have a top five list of horrible things you've had to look at that includes a depiction of the abuse of an 18-month old?

(shudder)

I don't think I'd last a full day in that job.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huh.  I would have thought "car dealership" would sound just as outlandish as "pizza parlor", yet here we are.
 
suze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The whole family gives me the creeping creepers.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He should be punished horribly for this, but he's white and a Jesus freak, so some idiot judge might cut him a break. All those churchy motherfarkers take care of each other.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Article would have been fine without the journalists need to describe the images found.

I'm guessing this tools angle is going to be something along the lines of "they downloaded it from me and they are not in trouble"


I disagree. Because a lot of people dismiss crap like this by implying that most of these assholes are looking at "barely legal" or "just slightly younger than legal" porn, when the reality is that most of them are looking at the rape of children much, much younger than teenagers. Like the 18-month-old mentioned.

Not that rape of someone of any age is acceptable.
 
dericwater
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

theflatline: This guy?

[Fark user image image 236x236]


Funny that he's never had a photo op with Biden or Obama or Pelosi...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a judge friend of describes it: the defense throws stuff against the wall to see what sticks. It's the most common of tactics. We'll see how much tolerance the Judge has for it shortly.

/ Probably not much.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Behind the Bastards just did a two-parter on the seriously shiatty cult that brought about Josh and the Duggars.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Duggars, Kardashians


There you have it folks, pedophilia is as bad as selfies by the pool
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I wonder if the lawyers ever suggest suicide.  Look at it this way, if you die now, it'll be "unproven" and "allegations".  And for an extra $100 a month, I'll check your Wikipedia entry twice a week and make sure it stays that way.


They used to refer to it as taking the honorable way out.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've know stopping terrible people means seeing terrible things, and I've always been able to compartmentalize, but I don't know how the people who have to deal with seeing this kind of evidence do it. I feel like I need a drink just from reading the article.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Ragin' Asian: First, he was found with child pornography in 2019. How his he still breathing free air?

Second, if you're being charged with creepy shiat, don't do shiat that makes you look even creepier.

Don't forget that he was accused of molesting his some of his sisters.

/ don't remember how he got out of that


Jesus forgave him, or something.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Behind the Bastards just did a two-parter on the seriously shiatty cult that brought about Josh and the Duggars.


Thank You! Behind the Bastards is one of my favorites along with Last Podcast on the Left, We Hate Movies and Bananas.
 
hammettman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xalres: I'm listening to the Behind the Bastards two-parter on this piece of trash. That whole movement needs to be launched into the sun.


On a rail made of barbed wire.

...depicted prepubescent girls between the ages of seven and nine being sexually abused.

8 year olds, dude.

I have Walter Sobchak levels of anger at this fark.  And the network that launched him into the nation's mediasphere. There should be a morals clause that puts this whole reality industry out of business.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: How would you like to have a job where you have a top five list of horrible things you've had to look at that includes a depiction of the abuse of an 18-month old?

(shudder)

I don't think I'd last a full day in that job.


Yeah.  Apparently people who do jobs like reviewing photos for Facebook, etc burn out incredibly fast and basically don't want to live unless they get some serious help.
 
